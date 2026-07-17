Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Martha Iancu's avatar
Martha Iancu
4h

Why would anyone think that assassinating Putin would not trigger World War III? Any Russian leader who might replace Putin would not be as patient and self-controlled as Putin in response to provocation.

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Doug Hoover's avatar
Doug Hoover
2h

Lizzy Graham Cracker died in a Ukrainian Gay Brothel.

Now joining McCain in war mongers hell.

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