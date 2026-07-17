[This article was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introduction

The late Senator L. Graham in March 2022, “urged the Russian people to assassinate Putin,”

“the only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

According to Kurt Nimmo‘s incisive analysis:

“Lindsey’s expressed on several occasions that Putin should be assassinated: In 2022, he said that “somebody in Russia” should remove Putin, which drew a Russian backlash. The following year, while visiting Kyiv, he remarked that the US assistance to Zelenskyy and the Azov Nazis was “the best money we’ve ever spent,” and further stated that “the Russians are dying.” In March, 2022, he called for Putin to be assassinated: “Yeah, I hope he’ll be taken out. One way or the other. I don’t care how they take him out… If John McCain were here he’d be saying the same thing… the world is better off without Putin.”

[Image: Watch on X]

2022-2026. The Role of Senator L. Graham

“Graham was one of Ukraine’s most prominent advocates in Washington, having visited the country 10 times since the 2022 [Russian] invasion.”

These were ten official visits on behalf of Washington and the U.S. Senate.

March 2022, Senator Graham explicitly stated:

” Take This Guy Out…“Yeah, I hope he’ll be taken out. One way or the other.” This statement of Senator Graham was on his tweet “The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

More tthan one year later:

Kiev May 26, 2023

Graham together with a U.S. delegation at a meeting with the Russian President was shown saying “the Russians are dying” and then saying U.S. support was the “best money we’ve ever spent.”

Senator Graham’s statement was recorded in a short video by Ukraine’s presidential office released on May 26, 2023.

The Kremlin’s May 29, 2023 Response

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov:

“it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee, top criminal investigation agency opened:

“a criminal inquiry against Graham.”

Russia’s Interior Ministry followed up by

“issuing a warrant for his arrest … by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.” (AP News)

Two Drone Assassination Attempts Directed against President Vladimir Putin

The Zelensky government with the support of its Neo-Nazi military-intelligence apparatus had contemplated the assassination of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Amply documented: Two drone operations against Russia’s president were carried out: President Vladimir Putin was the target.

Did Washington’s envoy to Kiev and friend of Zelensky, Senator L. Graham endorse two attempted assassinations of President Vladimir Putin, respectively in April-May 2023 and December 2025?

Graham’s 2023 statement was issued on the 26th of May 2023, 3-4 weeks after the Sunday April 30, 2023 drone attack. Did Zelensky have “Washington’s Greenlight”?

April 30, 2023. Kremlin Senate Palace. President Putin’s Executive Office

“Moscow alleged that Ukraine deployed two drones that exploded directly over the Kremlin Senate Palace—which houses Putin’s executive office—calling it a deliberate assassination attempt. Kyiv denied involvement, stating Ukraine only fights on its own territory." (Al Jazeera)

The Washington Post casually blames the Russians:

“An incendiary allegation that was forcefully denied by Ukrainian officials, some of whom warned it could be a pretext for Russia to escalate its war”. “Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Lavrov said. “The targets for retaliatory strikes and the timing of their implementation by the Russian armed forces have been determined.” Russian officials accused Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of carrying out the strike to derail the prospects of a peace agreement. In an apparent reference to Zelenskyy, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on X: “The stinking Kiev b**tard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict. He wants war. Well, now at least he’ll have to stay in hiding for the rest of his worthless life.” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the strike took place on Sunday “practically immediately after” talks were held in Florida between Trump and Zelenskyy on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine.

December 28, 2025. President Putin’s State Residence in Novgorod

Western media reports quoting Russian sources indicate the following:

“In late December 2025 [30 December 2025 report], Moscow claimed that Ukraine launched a massive wave of 91 long-range drones specifically targeting one of Putin’s heavily guarded state residences in the Novgorod (Valdai) region. BBC Report,

On the 28th of December 2025, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that the Kiev regime “had launched the attack on the Valdai residence, one of Putin’s residences in the Novgorod region in northwestern Russia.” The Russian Ministry of Defence said 49 of the drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, one was shot down over the Smolensk region and 41 were shot down over the Novgorod region while en route. “Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Lavrov said. “The targets for retaliatory strikes and the timing of their implementation by the Russian armed forces have been determined.

Senator L. Graham. July 2026. Ankara and Kiev

According to media reports, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s mission was to “reaffirm bipartisan [?] support for Ukraine, discuss military aid, and promote economic cooperation and increased military assistance.”

I have my doubts.

While there is no official evidence that Graham was in touch with Trump prior to his trip, Graham had frequent meetings with President Zelensky.

Zelensky emphasized “a constant dialogue” involving frequent contacts.

“Zelenskyy’s office noted they were in continuous contact via security channels to navigate shifting political dynamics in the U.S. capital.” (CNN.com)

What Happened at The NATO Summit in Ankara?

All three: Trump, Zelensky and Graham were in Ankara for the NATO Summit.

Confirmed by news reports: Zelensky and Graham met several times on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara (6-7 July 2026).

Reports also confirmed that President Zelensky and President Trump met in the official US-Ukraine bilateral meeting.

That was just a few days prior to the meeting in Kiev. Media reports indicate Graham’s death on Saturday July 11, 2026.

According to media reports:

“Immediately before Graham traveled to Kyiv, he and Zelenskyy met face-to-face at the NATO summit. During the summit, they closely coordinated on security goals, laying the groundwork for discussions that followed in Ukraine.” (Wall Street Journal)

The reports on US-Ukraine bilateral talks in Ankara under NATO auspices are contradictory.

According to Reuters, Senator Lindsey Graham was not invited to attend the “official” US-Ukraine bilateral meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky at the Ankara NATO Summit.

It shoud be understood that the planning of “Controversial US Military and Intelligence Operations” are never discussed in official bilateral meetings.

The NYT confirmed, that while Senator Graham was not present,

“he played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in the breakthrough and met with Zelenskyy immediately afterward [after the official US Ukraine meeting”]

Was there an unofficial behind the scenes meeting in Ankara between President Trump, President Zelensky, and Senator Graham not to mention Pete Hegseth et al “on the sideline” of the NATO venue?

What was the unspoken “U.S. foreign policy” issue of the Zelensky-Graham Agenda first formulated in Ankara and subsequently discussed behind closed doors in Kiev?

Image: In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, July 10, 2026.

Officially it was Washington’s “The Russia Sanctions Bill”:

“Building on months of back-and-forth communication, Graham announced from Kyiv that he had secured White House backing for a comprehensive, bipartisan Russian sanctions package designed to cripple oil-importing networks.(WSJ)

Senator L. Graham’s speech recorded on July 10, 2026:

Are drone attacks against the Russian President still contemplated as an instrument of assassination by the Nazi Kiev Regime and its US-NATO allies?

Senator L. Graham has been supportive of the assassination of President Putin since March 2022. Was this issue discussed in Kiev with Senator L. Graham?

July 10, 2026: Senator Lindsey Graham on Behalf of the White House

Nota Bene: This article does not address the circumstances of Senator Lindsey Graham’s death.