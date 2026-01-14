Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
37m

This forensic approach to the FinCEN records is really compelling. The core insight here is that prosecuting cartels without dismantling the laundering infrastructure is theater - like arresting street dealers while banks process billions annualy. I used to work adjacent to compliance teams and the gap between stated AML policies and actual enforcement was staggering, especially for high-value clients. What's particulary striking is how the same violations from 1998 to 2015 suggests systemic tolerance rather than oversight failures, then using those same mechanisms as pretexts for intervention elsewhere.

Reply
Share
Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
41m

Gunboat Diplomacy, by Hans Vogel - The Unz Review - (And meet the world's biggest drug trafficker - DaUS! - CL)

"Of course, officially the current US maneuver has ostensibly to do with drug trafficking. Again, this is a silly pretext, because if Venezuela plays any role at all in this field, it can only be a very modest one. Moreover, with Colombia being the world’s leading cocaine producer, boasting two thirds of all the world’s coca acreage (followed by Peru with one quarter and Bolivia with almost ten percent), Venezuela just cannot be considered a real player in this field.

Given the nature of the drug trafficking business, the risks connected with it, but above all the enormous financial and political interests involved, it is risky to make any far reaching statements. However, over the years there have been so many indications and pieces of secondary evidence that it is safe to say that American spy agencies, especially the CIA, play a key role in the entire industry. It is the CIA that oversees and coordinates the production of the raw materials, organizes the drug production process, and the transport of the merchandise to the main markets in North America, Europe and elsewhere. The DEA also plays a key role fighting against drug trafficking, which helps to eliminate unwanted competitors and in the end helps to keep prices sufficiently high for the interested parties to make great profits, all tax-free! Given this interaction, it is safe to say that it is eventually the US deep state that is in charge of the world’s drug trafficking."

Full text:

https://www.unz.com/article/gunboat-diplomacy/

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture