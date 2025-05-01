Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
3d

Areas of military command responsibility are and have been done for practical and expediency purposes imho. The USA doles out leadership responsibility to Generals of all the respective Services. All the hoopla would be likely only if for example we found a surreptitious invasion underway by our real or possible alien invasion War of the Worlds.

Canadians have more to fear from king Chuckles the Turd and his Privy Council machinations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture