Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
6h

I keep shaking my head at people who can be convinced that The USA ands Israel are committing genocide, but have no real problem with Iran.

If our 'leaders'; had been effective fifty years ago, we wouldn't be discussing Trump and Hegseth right now. Perhaps more people have been killed in the wars that weren't' fought, than in the ones that were.

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Jerry Bernini's avatar
Jerry Bernini
7h

Yes, but do nuclear weapons exist or are they the ultimate MacGuffin?

Inquiring minds seek to know.

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