Are There Armageddonists in the Corridors of the U.S. State Department?

By Felicity Arbuthnot

Here is a story told to me by Dr. Bernard Lown, one of the co-founders of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) during the Reagan era. In 1995, IPPNW collectively won the Nobel Peace Prize. Bernard Lown and Yevgeny Chazov committed to abolishing Nuclear War.

The U.S. State Department and the Book of Revelations

Since Lown travelled, lecturing, to the USSR frequently and had built trust over many years at all levels, the US State Department asked if he would engage in some unofficial diplomacy.

Relations between the two countries were far worse than most realised.

After one such visit to Moscow, I met Bernard Lown in Paris. We sat in dappled Spring sun, at a pavement breakfast café - fresh squeezed orange, coffee, croissants:

“I came back two days ago [from Moscow] and went to talk (at the State Department) of the concerns in Moscow. Afterwards, a senior official - a household name (which he declined to divulge) walked me to the exit. As we neared the exit, he put his arm round my shoulders:



‘Don’t worry, Professor Lown, if there is a nuclear war, we will be the first ones to rise up and meet Jesus in the sky.’” Lown, used to the vagaries of the unwell, responded: “Tell me, does anyone else in this building feel as you do?” “Oh yes, many of us do.”

Foreign policy lies prevail. The same neocons “are at it again.” “We must bomb Iran.” Preemptive nukes.

Reminder to the crusading Armageddonists ….. “Thou shalt not kill.” —Exodus 20:1

Trump’s Nomination of Pete Hegseth to lead the Pentagon

by Michel Chossudovsky

There are indications that Christian Zionism prevails in the corridors of the State Department and the Pentagon. This is not a recent phenomenon. (See Felicity Arbuthnot above)

Donald Trump’s defense secretary appointee Pete Hegseth is not only a “war hawk,” he is a “Third Temple cultist” who “wants war with Iran and Russia.”

Hegseth says he is a Christian who believes Jesus will “return” once the “Third Temple” is built where the Dome of the Rock, also called the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, now sits on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. (See Global Research)

“Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense has also sparked controversy among the military. The 44-year-old Fox News host and Army National Guard who will be heading the Pentagon has been described by Paul Rieckhoff (founder of Independent Veterans of America) as “the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history.” (Uriel Araujo, Global Research)

In the words of Philip Giraldi:

Perhaps the most demented of [Trump’s appointees] is also the individual in the most potentially threatening position, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is a journalist with FOX news with one observer noting that he has never managed any organization larger than his three wives and five children prior to his upgrade to the $1 trillion budgeted 2.9 million Pentagon employees. Even by Christian Zionist standards, he might well be considered to be an extremist.”

“An excerpt from Hegseth’s book, American Crusade, Our Fight to Stay Free (2020) states:

“Simply put: if you don’t understand why Israel matters and why it is so central to the story of Western civilization — with America being its greatest manifestation — then you don’t live in history.“America’s story is inextricably linked to Judeo-Christian history and the modern state of Israel. “You can love America without loving Israel but that tells me your knowledge of the Bible and Western civilization is woefully incomplete. … “If you love America, you should love Israel. We share history, we share faith, and we share freedom. We love free people, free expression, and free markets.”

Trump’s boss of the Pentagon is committed to the “Cult of the Three Temples.” There is no firm evidence that Trump’s Secretary of Defense is committed to using nukes within the context of Armageddon Theology as defined in the Book of Revelations.

Does this “Third Temple Narrative” have a bearing on Washington’s conduct of the war against Russia? There is a movement within Christian Zionism which favours the use of nuclear war.

Video: Meet Trump’s American Crusader: Pete Hegseth

Armageddon Theology and the Risk of Global War: The Limits of Religious Tolerance in the Nuclear Age

Abstract “Millions of Americans, primarily premillennialist fundamentalist Christians, believe that God has foreordained a global nuclear war as the precursor to the Second Coming of Christ. Apocalyptic religious beliefs would be of less consequence were it not for the fact that after being given computer warning of an apparent nuclear attack, U.S. personnel in the midst of the electronic loop have just a few minutes to decide whether or not to launch missiles in retaliation. For the sake of global safety, American psychologists and psychiatrists, under the auspices of the PRP, should be engaged in screening out personnel who are convinced that a nuclear attack against Russia would accord with God’s will.” Read the full report here.

Below is a link to a 2007 article by award-winning veteran war correspondent Felicity Arbuthnot. Is the use of nuclear weapons entrenched in the Cult of Three Temples?

The U.S. State Department’s “Road to Armageddon”?

By Felicity Arbuthnot, March 08, 2026