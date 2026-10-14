Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Keith Bond's avatar
Keith Bond
Oct 14

this makes America look more like terrorist nations like ISIS when they would televise it when they beheaded folks

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Amenhotep Sene's avatar
Amenhotep Sene
Oct 14

hitlery rodham kkklinton is such an hypokkkrit remember ricky spector mentally retarded black teen executed during bill kklinton presidential campaign in 19992 and the kadafhi treatment in 2011 while state secretary" we came we saw he died" and the us stole libya gold just like in iraq and venezuela

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