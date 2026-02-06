[This article was originally published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introductory Note

President Putin was accused by the ICC of genocide-like deportation of Ukrainian children.

Compare that to the killing of children in Gaza and the genocide against the people of Palestine which is fully endorsed by the heads of State and heads of government of the European Union.

They are complicit in the conduct of genocide under Article 3e of the 1948 Geneva Genocide Convention. Deux Poids Deux Mesures.

Compare that now to the recently released Epstein Files which reveal a horrifying international criminal network.

“The files suggest that millions of them have been trafficked by a massive globalist pedophile network employed by Western elites.” (Drago Bosnic, February 3, 2026)

NATO now firmly acknowledges that the war started in 2014 which would have required that from the very outset in February 2014 the warring parties abide by the Four Basic Principles of The Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC) which consists in:

“….respect for and protection of the civilian population and civilian objects, the Parties to the conflict shall at all times distinguish between the civilian population and combatants and between civilian objects and military objectives and accordingly shall direct their operations only against military objectives.” [Additional Protocol 1, Article 48]

Civilian population (children) and civilian objects (schools, hospitals, residential areas) were the deliberate object of UAF and Azov Battalion attacks in blatant violation of the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC).

In accordance with the LOAC, Moscow took the decision starting in February 2014 to come to the rescue of Donbass civilians including children.

Visibly the president of the I.C.C. Piotr Hofmanski in accusing President Putin of “unlawful kidnapping of Ukrainian children” hasn’t the foggiest understanding of Article 48. of the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC).

Is this an issue of incompetence?

Or has Piotr Hofmanski been co-opted into endorsing or casually ignoring the extensive crimes against humanity committed by the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, which happens to be supported by US-NATO?

At the Peace Conference in Switzerland (15-16 June, 2024), Russia was accused of

“Genocide-like Deportation of Ukrainian Children.”

See this (first minute) with Trudeau who supports the Neo-Nazi regime:

“Russia kidnapped thousands of Ukrainian kids, it’s genocide, it’s pure colonialism.”

At the August 15, 2025 Trump-Putin Summit In Alaska, a campaign was launched to arrest President Putin for having allegedly kidnapped 20,000 children.

And then see where these children were sent.

Video: Inside a Russian YouthCamp Condemned by the ICC

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and his Children’s Rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the alleged “unlawful kidnapping of Ukrainian children’. According to the I.C.C:

“there are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children.” (emphasis added)

The I.C.C. accusation directed against Vladimir Putin of “kidnapping” or “deportation” of Ukrainian children borders on ridicule.

The president of the I.C.C. Piotr Hofmanski (see below) refers to the Geneva Convention, without addressing the rights of civilians in a war zone.

The Azov Battalion as well as Ukrainian forces have routinely bombed civilians in Donbass since 2014. The I.C.C. fails to acknowledge that killing children in a war zone is a crime against humanity.

[Image: Swastika, Azov Battalion’s SS Wolfsangel symbol, NATO Flag (Right to Left)]

These are the Nazi terrorists who are killing children in Donbass. Their legitimacy is tacitly upheld by the I.C.C. They are generously funded by the “International Community.”

[Image: The Nazi SS Wolfsangel symbol]

The war did not start in February 2022. Since 2014, Donbass residential neighbourhoods, schools, hospitals, ambulances, etc. have been routinely targeted. From the 2014 Euromaidan and the US sponsored Coup d’Etat to February 2022, up to 14,000 Donbass residents have been killed.

Bombing of schools: it’s terrorism instigated by Kiev against Ukrainian Children.

What is the truth? What is the lie?

Thousands of children were killed by the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion (which is supported by US-NATO).

Fleeing the war zone to save your children is tagged by the I.C.C. as “deportation.”

The people of Donbass have been under constant shelling for nearly a decade now and they don’t even duck when hearing incoming shells and rockets. Children born in the besieged region don’t know what peace is. For them, shells hitting their homes is a “normal”, regular occurrence. They never got the chance to see anything else. (Drago Bosnic, June 1, 2022, emphasis added)

Starting in 2014, thousands of Donbass families including children were provided safe haven in Russia, as part of a humanitarian initiative under the auspices of Moscow’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Russian families have welcomed them and provided assistance.

Many of the children who were provided safe haven in Russia are orphans whose parents were killed by the Azov Battalion.

And this is categorized by the I.C.C. and the mainstream media as the “kidnapping of children” by the President of the Russian Federation.

What absolute nonsense. It’s not only “nonsense,” it’s the concurrent “criminalization of mainstream media” and of the ICC.

“Genocide-like Deportation of Ukrainian Children” According to PM Trudeau (June 16, 2024)

“Russia kidnapped thousands of Ukrainian kids, it’s genocide, it’s pure colonialism.”

See this (first minute) with Trudeau who supports the Neo-Nazi regime.

And then see where these children were sent.

Russian Youth Camp Categorized as War Crimes against Children

