[This article by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introduction

America’s Peace-Making Bombs

US made tactical B-61 bunker buster nuclear warheads have been stockpiled and deployed for more than 20 years by six European countries including five non-nuclear states, including Germany, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and The Netherlands and one official nuclear power, namely the UK.

The official targets are Iran and Russia as well as several non nuclear states in the Middle East.

The nuclear doctrine is “preemptive nuclear war”. Nuclear war as a means of self defense.

The B61-11 and 12 low intensity bunker buster bombs are described as “peacemaking bombs”, because the explosion is (allegedly) underground.

The delivery system from a military standpoint is out of date, obsolete “antique” in regards to B 61 attacks directed against Russia and Iran.

These nuclear weapons are under national jurisdiction, yet because they are Made in America, the five European countries are not considered nuclear states.

Officially there are two European nuclear powers, namely the U.K. and France.

While Germany is not on the official list, it has been actively collaborating with France’s Nuclear Weapons Program in the course of the last 20 years.

Germany: A De Facto Nuclear Power

Unfolding in the last 20 years is the European Military Industrial Complex (EMIC) (author’s designation) characterized by the development of Private Nuclear Power Conglomerates.

While Germany has actively participated in the US made B-61 tactical nuclear weapons program (see map above), it has in the course of the last 20 years been actively involved in the deployment of nuclear delivery systems and warheads for the French Navy, initially in a joint venture relationship between Deutsche Aerospace and France’s Aerospatiale Matra.

The European Aerospace Defense Systems Corporation (EADS)

In 2005 the main shareholders in the EADS conglomerate were Germany, France and Spain. (See Michel Chossudovsky February 2010, Towards a World War III Scenario. The Dangers of Nuclear war, 2012)

EADS was subsequently renamed Airbus SE which continued to manufacture both civilian as well military aircraft as well state of the art missiles.

While the civilian image is portrayed, the official position is that Airbus SE:

“produces nuclear delivery systems for the French Navy” pointing to the development since 2005 of a Franco-German Nuclear Weapons Program.

The official narrative of the Franco-German relationship is that:

“The physical radioactive nuclear warheads are produced by France’s state-owned Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique (CEA) —it is the prime contractor responsible for the delivery of vehicles that transport and launch those warheads.” (See Nettsteder pertaining to EADS). See also the following references: Institut Delors and Nuclear Ban US

The present structures of today’s “Air Bus SE” points to a Franco-German nuclear missiles entity which also has links to the Pentagon.

EADS, renamed “Air Bus SE,” and its various affiliates consists in a privately owned “Corporate Nuclear Power Conglomerate” which interacts with various official entities of the French government.

As outlined above, the European Military Industrial Complex (EMIC) provides support to the production of nuclear weapons “officially” under France’s Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique (CEA).

As in the U.S., the tendency within the EMIC, has been towards privatization of the production of both nuclear warheads and delivery systems on behalf of France’s CEA.

The following describes the initial development of EADS (2005) and its role in the proactive development of the Franco-German Nuclear Powers Alliance, coupled with an alliance with Spain.

In fact, what has unfolded in the course of the last 20 years is a complex European style alliance of private conglomerates involved in the development of nuclear weapons.

“EADS owned 37,5% [2005] of the company MBDA.” The latter –which is specialized in the production of missiles– was initially integrated by three major corporations: Aerospatiale Matra -Aérospatiale-Matra on July 10, 2000, was merged with DaimlerChrysler Aerospace AG (DASA) of Germany and Construcciones Aeronáuticas SA (CASA) of Spain to form EADS. -Matra BAe Dynamics (A Division of British Aerospace) or Anglo-French BAe Dynamics -The Anglo Italian Alenia Marconi Systems. “While Matra founded Matra BAe Dynamics … in 1996 as a missile group, it kept its own missile subsidiary active, Matra Missiles. This would become Aérospatiale Matra Missiles (AMM) in 1999 and finally EADS Aérospatiale Matra Missiles before it became part of MBDA.”

MBDA: The Largest European Consortium. Development and Production of Missiles

“with operations in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K and the US. … [MBDA] It was formed by a merger of French Aérospatiale-Matra Missiles (of EADS), Italian Alenia Marconi Systems (of Finmeccanica) and British Matra BAe Dynamics (of BAE Systems) in December 2001.

Heaquarters in France: MBDA employs 13,000 people (2023). It constitutes a multinational conglomerate consisting of the following entities:

MBDA France ,

MBDA UK,

MBDA Italy,

MBDA Germany ,

MBDA Spain,

MBDA Inc. U.S.

“In 2011, MBDA recorded a turnover of €3 billion, produced over 3,000 missiles and achieved an order book of €10.5 billion. MBDA works with over 90 armed forces worldwide [including Israel]… MBDA also possesses facilities in the United States, choosing to operate in the country [U.S.] via a wholly owned subsidiary called [U.S.] MBDA Inc.

EADS/ MBDA Relations With Entities of the French Government

Commissariat á l’Énergie Atomique (CEA)

Direction générale de l’armement (DGA)

According to Jane’s Report (quoted by Nettsteder) EADS was under contract to develop the ASMP-A missile for the French Air Force. ASMP-A in French is Air Sol Moyenne Portée is described as a “nuclear warhead air-to surface missile.”

ASMP-A will, according to Jane’s “be fitted with a nuclear warhead supplied by the French Government’s CEA (Commissariat á l’Énergie Atomique).” (Netstedder)

Air Sol Moyenne Portée (ASMP-A) is essentally involved in the low range delivery of nuclear warheads.

EADS was also involved in the development of the M51 missile SLBM, a French launched submarine ballistic missile deployed under the auspices of the French Navy.

According to Jane’s Missiles and Rockets report (2 February, 2005, quoted by Nettsteder), EADS also signed a contract with France’s Direction générale de l’armement (DGA) ( French armament procurement agency), for production of the M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)

“The contract covers series production of the M51 weapon system for a period of 10 years. Worth more than EUR3 billion (US$4 billion), it includes a fixed tranche and several conditional options. … This information pertains to the development of a new missile system (M51) for strategic nuclear weapons for the French Navy.” (Jane’s quoted by Nettsteder).

Flash Forward 20 Years Later, 2026

There is a long history in Franco-German relations in regard to nuclear war largely within the realm of the EADS and MBDA Private Conglomerates.

Coverage of this Franco-German relationship pertaining to nuclear war has been casually neglected by the Western media.

People in France and Germany are unaware and misinformed.

In July 2026, France and Germany joined hands at the geopolitical level in regard to Nuclear Warfare against Russia.

The War Theater. MBDA in Ukraine

It is worth noting that in April 2026: “MBDA announced that it was assisting the Ukrainian company Fire Point in developing missiles.”

Established in mid-2022 Fire Point (with the support of MBDA) had been involved in developing: “high-performance unmanned aerial systems”. …

“In late 2024, Fire Point unveiled its FP-1 series of long-range “deep-strike” drones, capable of reaching targets up to 1,600 km away [inside Russia]. …. In 2025, Fire Point unveiled the FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missile, weighing 6,000 kg with a warhead of 1,150 kg and a maximum range of 3,000 km”, [Within the territory of the Russian Federation].

The announcement of assistance to Fire Point by MBDA opens up a Pandora’s box?

It points to MBDA’s support of Ukraine’s long range deep strike drones and cruise missiles directed against the Russian Federation.

[Image: Flamingo Cruise Missile supported by MBDA]

Franco-German Nuclear Collusion

In recent developments (July 2026), after talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, they agreed not only on German participation in French nuclear exercises, but also on the deployment of nuclear‑capable “Rafale” multirole fighter jets to Nörvenich Air Base in Germany, a visible first step in this expanded strategic partnership. (See image below)

Confronting Russia. A Dangerous “Big Money” Operation

The European Union remains far behind Russia in strategic weaponry, both in warhead numbers (estimated at roughly 20:1) and the sophistication of delivery systems, where Moscow’s missile technology is widely regarded as decades ahead.

And yet, Brussels is pressing forward with a de facto arms race.

It’s “Big Money” on behalf of the European Military Industrial Complex (EMIC) integrated by privately owned “Corporate Nuclear Power Conglomerates” funded by the French and German governments, to the detriment of civilian expendiitures.

In the second half of the year [2026], the European security landscape has shifted dramatically, most visibly with Germany’s decision to send troops to participate in French nuclear exercises.

Marketed as just “another routine step in European defense integration”, this move in fact marks a major milestone in the remilitarization of the “old continent” under an explicitly anti‑Russian agenda.

Berlin’s involvement is less about vague “European security” and more about sharpening the nuclear blade aimed directly at Russia’s western borders.

Presented as a historic deepening of Franco‑German strategic cooperation (since 2000), this initiative also signals that the EU’s two dominant powers are no longer satisfied with relying exclusively on US nuclear protection.

They are constructing their own layered arsenal (both conventional and nuclear) under the rhetorical cover of “reducing dependence on Washington DC.”

While it’s hard to see any of this as separate from NATO’s broader planning, what is noneless unfolding is a bilateral France-Germany relationship in regard to nuclear war.

After talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, the two agreed not only on German participation in French nuclear drills, but also on basing nuclear‑capable “Rafale” fighters at Nörvenich Air Base in Germany, a visible first step in this expanded collusion.

Officials describe all this as a “benign strategic dialogue” connecting conventional forces, long‑range precision weapons, missile defense and nuclear deterrence.

They insist the buildup “merely complements” NATO’s existing nuclear posture. This narrative obscures the fact that Germany is already deeply integrated into the US nuclear umbrella, with its Luftwaffe trained to deliver American nuclear gravity bombs. Adding a French layer does not create autonomy, but solidifies a first‑strike‑oriented posture on Russia’s doorstep, with overlapping nuclear umbrellas in the same strategic theater.

The endlessly overused talking point that this framework “strengthens European deterrence” must be unpacked.

Here, “deterrence” really means deploying more platforms able to reach deep into Russian territory within minutes.

Germany and France are both preparing land‑based strategic missile systems that, in practice, function as nuclear delivery vehicles. Macron has openly pledged to accelerate long‑range weapons development, explicitly citing the need to mirror Russia’s new “Oreshnik” intermediate‑range hypersonic missile—not as an argument for renewed arms control, but as justification for escalation.

Berlin’s acquisition of the US “Typhon” system and hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles will allow strikes across much of Western Russia from EU/NATO soil, drastically compressing decision times in case of crisis.

In parallel, France is expanding its network of bases for nuclear‑capable “Rafales”, while Germany builds up its F‑35 fleet for US nuclear‑sharing missions. Together, these steps erase remaining firebreaks between conventional and nuclear warfare in Europe. Behind talk of “complementing NATO”, Berlin and Paris are locking the “old continent” into a permanently forward‑leaning, nuclear‑backed posture toward Russia—one that virtually guarantees any future crisis will be faster, more volatile and far harder to de‑escalate.