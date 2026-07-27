Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Carlé Costa
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A very procedent warning against the beligerant conspiracys between these 2 "M" stooges (acron & erz) owned by the powers behind them. Some years ago the people of Germany had the illussion to stop "Nuclear Energy" (Atomkraft: Nein! campaign) ... and now, all folks looking to the false direction, emotions up against somebody foreign enemy (the old russian Schrek, as usual in the history of Europe: WWI, WWII, WWIII...).

Nuclear war is psychopathic madness, not a "normal" way of deterrence.

Iran has enormous eficacy in military terms, with low budget, without nuclear weapons, and a very motivated and professional military.

Europe has the mythos of "equipment" (Ausrustung): from outside looks serious and professional, but from within there are no serious commitment with the activity, poor creativity and weakness.

This is not a recipe for success, neither for happiness.

This manicured conflagration is another Scam, a racket by the vampires of the financier realm, another mass-killing for the transhumanist who want to reduce population, another distraction from the essential thing in front of our noses: this corporative neoliberal version of this stage of capitalism is imploding, turning back to the imperialist bloody plundering time. It shows an absolut lack of humanistic goals, has failed in all the promises of "well being", has betrayed the population even when the majority still are not seeing the maquiavelic nihilistic planning for our future.

All others in direction east and south are enemys, terrorists, ex-slaves or ex-colonized inferior class sub-humans ... this is what is under the speechs, this is at the end point of all the actions.

We are in a transition, in a transmutation perhaps ... a difficult time, a decisive one, just in the moment when, as Gramsci said, the monsters are unleashed.

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