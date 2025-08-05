[This article by Peter Koenig was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

“The US trade deal will fuel EU’s ‘deindustrialization.’” —Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov

“The European Union is no longer an economic giant, but a political dwarf.” —Russian President Putin

Europe, EU members and those who want to become EU members, a very sick aspiration, have lost all sovereignty, President Putin added.

Answering questions from reporters, President Putin said, “The European Union is no longer deciding its own politics, and a loss of economic sovereignty will follow”.

“Sovereignty plays a key role, including for economic development. It was already clear that the European Union did not have that much sovereignty. Today, it has become clear they have none. And with today’s crisis situation, it is economic losses that will follow,” Putin continued.

See this.

Full proof for Putin’s statement in more ways than just economics, is this recent dictate from Sweden to Ukraine, an EU aspirant:

“Ukraine should extend full legal protections to gay people, including same-sex marriage, as part of its bid for EU membership, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said.”

Such is EU member interference in other members, or those who want to become members, internal matters – see this.

What about Madame Von der Leyen’s trade and import duties deal with the Deal-Maker-in-Chief, President Trump himself?

The unelected President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula Von der Leyen, agreed that almost all European imports into the United States will be charged 15% import duties, whereas no retributory taxes will be levied by the EU on US imports.

[Image source]

In addition, the EU has committed herself to purchase from Washington US$ 750 billion-worth of US energy which will be sold by the USA at close to triple the price offered by Russia for their natural gas. Washington and its secret services – no doubt helped by Mossad and MI6 – has also made sure, with the consensus of Germany, that no Russian natural gas will flow into Germany, by blowing up three of the four Nord Stream pipelines on 26 September 2022.

This inexpensive Russian gas was basically the lifeblood for the German, and by extension, the European economy. The EU, Germany in the first place, by accepting these “sanctions” against Russia and consenting to blowing up of the pipeline, has sealed their suicide pact with the US administration, and, of course, with the European population.

The EU-US framework trade deal, spanning three years, also includes the condition that the EU must invest US$ 600 billion in the US which will result largely in purchasing US weaponry (i) to send to Ukraine, so they can continue fighting a lost cause and losing more millions of their next generation male, and (ii) to arm herself [the EU] to fight Russia, with a total of a trillion Euro military budget, according to Ms. warmonger, Von der Leyen.

What a terrific suicide deal!

As a little consolation, these “framework deals” have little or no legal standing because they are no contracts. Nevertheless, knowing the current heads of the EU and their self-destructing minds, the EU leadership will probably do whatever it takes to stick to the deal; unless, of course, these heads of EU will be “changed” – rather sooner than later.

To be exact, though, these Trump deals, whether with Europe, Japan, China – you name it – have little meaning, other than making for sensation. But your mainstream outlets won’t tell you this.

The China-EU trade summit held in and hosted by Beijing on 24 July 2025, could have been a celebration of 50 years diplomatic relations between China and the EU bloc; an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the EU and China.

Instead, the EU “leadership” delegation arrived in Beijing with a US-made agenda – bickering about and accusing China of her unfair trade practices. These EU non-leaders even had the guts to call on China to “rein in” Russia. Predictably, such nonsense fell on deaf ears, and further worsened EU-China relations. The ideology behind this disastrous approach to further diplomatic and trade relations, are made in Washington.

To exacerbate the “unfriendliness”, Brussels restricted Chinese investments and levied high tariffs on Chinese manufactured electric cars, as well as barred Chinese firms from public tenders of more than five million euros.

In addition, preceding the Beijing summit, Brussels further degraded her approach to China by including two Chinese banks in her latest sanction package against Russia, and using the recent G7 summit (16 to 17 June 2025 in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada), warning about the China shock – accusing China of weaponizing trade.

For more details, see this.

After this disastrous encounter in Beijing, Europe has nowhere to go. She has locked herself into full submission, not to call it enslavement, to the United States and her Wanna-be King.

It is also clear: Europe cannot make peace – only enemies.

***

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.