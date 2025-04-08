Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Crowley's avatar
Mike Crowley
Apr 8

Not a chance Clark said that. Or, anything like it. Clark was professional military. A pawn Just like all who wore the uniform. Get your facts straight. The trail leads straight, we'll not straight, back to the money changers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Doug Hoover's avatar
Doug Hoover
Apr 8

War against Christians by satanic forces.

Long list of punkovers since,

until proxy war against Christian Russia.

That did not work out as planned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture