[This article was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

북한, 중국, 러시아에 대한 실패한 한-일본 3자 군사 동맹

Introductory Note by Professor Chung

미셸 초수도프스키

AI를 한국어로 번역하기 위해 아래로 스크롤하세요.

This trilateral summit was a summit of three dangerous men.

The President of the U.S. Joe Biden has a pathological obsession to kill Asia, led by China.

The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, has the dangerously outdated dream of conquering Asia once again starting with Korea and restoring imperial power and the glory of Japan.

The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, is idiotic and cowardly enough to sell his country for his own protection from angry South Koreans and vengeful North Koreans.

—The late Professor Joseph Chung. May his legacy live forever, April 2024.

Introduction

In early December 2024, the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, declared Martial Law in a Nationwide TV address. He casually accused the opposition Democratic Party, of “conducting “anti-state activities” and collaborating with “North Korean communists”.

“I declare martial law to protect the Republic of Korea from the threats of North Korean communist forces, to immediately eradicate the unscrupulous pro-Pyongyang antistate forces that pillage the freedom and happiness of our people and to protect free constitutional order.



Through this emergency martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into ruin.” For this, I will certainly eradicate such antistate forces and the culprits of the country’s ruin who have committed evil acts up until now. It’s an inevitable measure to guarantee the people’s freedom, safety and national sustainability against the actions of antistate forces seeking to overthrow the system. (Complete text: Yoon declaration in favor of Martial Law, emphasis added)

This was the first time that Martial Law had been declared since the military dictatorship of Chun Doo-hwan in 1980.

Amidst massive protests, The National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon on December 7, 2024.

Within the realm of South Korean politics, Yoon Suk Yeol became presidential candidate in 2021 for the Conservative People Power Party (PPP), was vastly unpopular, particularly with regard to social programs, women’s rights and the normalization of relations with North Korea.

He narrowly won the May 10 2022 presidential election. The Democratic Party had a majority in the National Assembly.

In recent developments (July 9, 2025) Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested and imprisoned for a second time as “he faces new charges.“ The arrest was an initiatve of South Korea’s newly elected president Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party.

Yoon’s Martial Law Declaration? Who Was Behind Him?

In the course of his Presidency, Yoon developed a close personal relationship with Jo Biden. He was supportive of the Pivot to Asia, established under Obama which consisted in establishing a broad and coordinated military agenda directed against North Korea, China and Russia.

He unconditionally endorsed the continued presence of 22,000 + U.S. Forces under a longstanding bilateral agreement with the US entitled the ROK-US Combined Forces Command (CFC).

Under the CFC, all deployments of South Korean forces against North Korea, China or Russia would be undertaken jointly with the U.S., including US forces stationed in South Korea as well as additional U.S. forces dispatched by the Pentagon.

But there was something else which was barely mentioned by the media.

Bilateral versus Trilateral. Formulation of the “Trilateral Military Alliance”

President Yoon was a US proxy. He was chosen by Washington to implement a major shift in America’s military agenda in East Asia together with Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Following Yoon’s meeting at the White with Joe Biden in April 2023, strategic negotiations of a military nature were initiated.

In the course of a 15 month-period, U.S. President Joe Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio (coupled with a “trilateral” team of government officials and experts), were involved in formulating a “NATO-style” “Trilateral Military Alliance” (US, ROK, Japan).

What this suggests is that the two prevailing bilateral military agreements (of the US with the ROK and Japan) were slated to be overshadowed by a powerful Trilateral Military Alliance.

The ROK/US Combined Forces Command, and the US/Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security were not slated to be abolished. They would be integrated into a broader “Trilateral” military agenda.

This proposed Trilateral Military Alliance was the object of lengthy negotiations at Camp David which started in August 2023. The official Joint Statement on the Trilateral Military Alliance was released on November 15, 2024.

[Image: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left), U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at Camp David on August 18, 2023]

The Timeline Leading Up to Yoon’s Martial Law Statement

To understand the course of events, here is the timeline:

May 10, 2022. Yoon Suk Yeol becomes President

April 2023. Yoon Meets Jo Biden at the White House

August 2023. Commencement: Formulation of the Tripartite NATO style US-ROK-Japan Military Alliance. Meetings at Camp David.

November 5, 2024. Donald Trump is elected President of the United States

November 15. Release of the Joint Statement by the outgoing president Joe Biden pertaining to the creation of a “NATO-Style” Trilateral Military Alliance (see below).

December 4, 2024. ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Martial Law Statement

December 7, 2024. Impeachment of President Yoon by ROK’s National Assembly

January 25, 2025. First Imprisonment of Yoon

July 9, 2025. Latest Imprisonment of Yoon

Was Yoon’s Martial Law proposal linked in any way to the Trilateral Agreement, which was intent upon the establishment of a Tripartite military arrangement geared towards North Korea, China and Russia?

The timing of President Yeol’s Martial Law Statement: One month following the US presidential elections.

Was Yoon acting on behalf of the outgoing US president Joe Biden? Was this decision taken in consultation with US military and intelligence?

Media reports point to the support of outgoing Biden Adminstration:

“the Biden administration declined to condemn the move [The Martial Law statement].

Tens of thousands of people joined in protest on December 4, 2024 outside the ROK National Assembly (parliament building) calling for his impeachment or dismissal.

President Yoon Suk Yeol‘s impeachment vote was implemented three days later on the 7th of December 2024, a month following Donald Trump’s victory in the November 2024 presidential elections

[Image: Candlelight protest rally outside the National Assembly Building, in Seoul, South Korea, on 04 December, 2024.]

On November 15th, 2024 in the immediate wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the November presidential elections, and barely three weeks prior to Yoon’s Martial Law proposal, the Joe Biden White House issued a joint statement describing the trilateral military agreement between the U.S., Japan and the Republic of Korea, entitled,

The text of which was subsequenly removed.

I consulted this important document when it was first issued on November 15, 2024 by the Biden White House.

The text of the Joint Statement was subsequently removed.

The text below is the complete document, November 15, 2024. Source: Archive of Joe Biden presidency.

Of significance, Biden’s State Department issued a modified Joint Statement on January 6, 2025 (namely on the last day of the Biden Adminstration, which differs from the initial “Joint Statement”).

The original document is also accessible in WayBack.

In view of the importance of this joint statement, the complete text is featured in Annex in both English and Korean.

This document was the object of 15 months of consultation concerning the integration of the Military and Armed Forces of the three countries in a “NATO-style” Tripartite Military Alliance.

This Tripartite Alliance constitutes a hegemonic threat by the US against the people of Japan and Korea: Both Korea and Japan in the course of their history were victims of extensive crimes against humanity, not to mention that Korea was a former colony of Japan.

The Joint Statement. Selected Excerpts

We, the leaders of Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and the United States, … remain steadfast in our support for a free and open rules-based international order. The actions that we take together will continue to bolster regional and global peace and security well into the future. … … During the past 15 months, we have constructed a trilateral partnership that is built to last. Today, we announce the establishment of the Trilateral Secretariat responsible for coordinating and implementing our shared commitments. … … Our trilateral defense engagements are expanding to annual Chiefs of Defense and ministerial meetings that build upon existing senior-level policy consultations, information sharing, trilateral exercises, and defense exchanges. Japan, the ROK, and the United States are promoting trilateral interoperability by sharing data in real time about ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and by working to strengthen our ballistic missile defense capabilities. President Biden reiterates that the U.S. commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan are ironclad and reaffirms the U.S. commitment to strengthen extended deterrence cooperation through the ROK-U.S. and Japan-U.S. alliances. …. … We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, …. … We concur on the need for trilateral collaboration on technology security, standards, and trusted ecosystems, and we commit to develop a trilateral framework to further advance our next generation critical and emerging technology cooperation. We hail the successful launch of the Trilateral Technology Leaders Training Program, which has served to train and connect policymakers focusing on semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, digital economy, biotechnology, cybersecurity, energy, and space. In addition, Japan, the ROK, and the United States are working to accelerate the development of a trusted AI ecosystem across our three countries. … Our cooperation has soared to new heights in every corner of our governments, and we have created a brighter, safer, and more prosperous future for our people. We are proud of the partnership we have built and believe that the Japan-ROK-U.S. relationship will be a ballast of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific for years to come. [emphasis added]

A NATO-Style Article 5 clause was envisaged?

The Tripartite Alliance “implements a formal casus foederis in which a threat to one member constitutes a threat against all.” It is not equivalent to NATO’s Article 5.

The Strategic Importance of the Jeju Island Military Base

This trilateral military relationship has been long in the making. The establishment of a trilateral military base in Jeju Island has been contemplated for more than ten years.

During World War II, Japan had a strategic military base located in Jeju Island.

Pivot to Asia

In 2005, I was invited to Jeju Island by the Jeju Municipality.

The people of Jeju were firmly opposed to the establishment of a Tripartite Military base.

I visited the entrance of the proposed site for the military base –which was an initiative of the ROK, Japan and the US— with the US calling the shots, and the ROK paying for most of the building expenses from taxpayers’ money.

The Jeju military base is of crucial significance because it is tied into the negotiation of the tripartite military alliance of global warfare (Pivot to Asia) first formulated by the Obama administration.

“The Pivot to Asia” Trilateral military alliance, signifies joint military actions directed against China, Russia and North Korea.

Video: Michel Chossudovsky. The US-ROK-Japan Military Base on Jeju Island

Donald Trump: The Trilateral Alliance Project is No longer Functional

With the election of Donald Trump, the Trilateral Alliance is no longer functional given his attempts to normalize relations with North Korea during his first presidential mandate.

The following report by Nippon pertaining to “Adapting to Trump 2.0” suggests that the Tripartite Alliance has not been abolished under Trump.

The Joint Leaders’ Statement released on February 7, following [Japan’s] Prime Minister Ishiba’s visit to Washington DC for his first official meeting with President Trump, omitted “Camp David,” but mentioned that “the two leaders intend to advance multilayered and aligned cooperation among likeminded countries,” noting the importance of the Quad and the US-ROK-Japan, US-Japan-Australia, and US-Japan-Philippines trilaterals.

The Japanese and American leaders also “affirmed the importance of the Japan-US-ROK trilateral partnership,” particularly in addressing North Korea–related issues. Two foreign-minister-level meetings have subsequently taken place among the trilateral partners, suggesting that the Trump administration will preserve the trilateral framework forged under the previous administration for the time being.”

The ROK and Japan are NOT integrated into a Trilateral Alliance.

The two bilateral treaties, namely the ROK/US Combined Forces Command and the US/Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security nonetheless prevail.

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