Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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William H Warrick III MD's avatar
William H Warrick III MD
2h

They can't possibly beat Russia, China and Iran in a War.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
4h

Probably just as well, at this point they wouldn't have a snowball's chance in Hell of fighting those three. Far better to work together to create a Pan Asia trade alliance.

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