Introductory Note

“The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna to issue warnings that their Covid mRNA “vaccines” [August 2025] carry a high risk of heart damage, particularly for young men. The new guidance highlights the deadly risk of myocarditis from mRNA injections.”(Frank Bergman, see article below)

That deadly risk was known to the FDA and the CDC from the very outset. They failed to act. The mRNA vaccine was fully endorsed and imposed, nationally and internationally.

The Pfizer mRNA vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020.

Pfizer had commissoned a Confidential Classified study focussing on the impacts of its vaccine over a period of two and a half months (from mid-December 2020 to the End of February 2021). That report –which was subsequently made public in October 2021 under Freedom of Information (FOI)— confirmed the deadly nature of the mRNA injection (mortality and morbidity).

That Pfizer report was available to the FDA in early March 2021.

By the end of February 2021:

“Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.”

These results were known to the FDA and the CDC. They closed their eyes. The mRNA vaccine was launched and distributed worldwide resulting in millions of deaths and adverse events. This has been amply documented in numerous studies.

More than 75% of the world’s population of 8 billion+ have been vaccinated.

This Confidential Pfizer Report provided data on deaths and adverse events recorded by Pfizer from the outset of the vaccine project in December 2020 to the end of February 2021, namely a very short period (at most two and a half months).

The data from mid-December 2020 to the end of February 2021 unequivocally confirms homicide (“manslaughter”).

If the FDA had acted at the outset to prevent the marketing of this deadly “vaccine”, millions of lives would have been saved.

Based on the evidence confirmed by its classified study, Pfizer had the responsibility to immediately cancel and withdraw the “vaccine.” That decision was not implemented.

The FDA was complicit. It was fully aware that the Pfizer-BionTech mRNA Covid Jab would result in an upward trend in mortality and morbidity.

Pfizer’s worldwide marketing and distribution of the Covid-19 “Vaccine” beyond February 28th, 2021 was no longer an “Act of Manslaughter” (involuntary homicide).

Murder as opposed to manslaughter implies “criminal intent.” They were fully aware from their own study that the mRNA vaccine would result in mortality. All of this is amply documented. Numerous peer-reviewed reports confirm the nature of the so-called “vaccine.”

Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine constitutes a criminal act. From a legal standpoint, it is an “act of murder” applied worldwide to a target population of 8 billion people.

What is required at this stage is the unconditional CANCELLATION of the mRNA vaccine which has resulted in mortality and morbidity at the level of the entire planet.

An inquiry should also be launched.

From the outset of the Covid crisis, Global Research has posted hundreds of reports regarding the impacts of the mRNA “vaccine.”

The mainstream media had the responsibility to inform the public. Censorship was applied. Scientists and medical doctors who revealed the truth were targetted.

Of relevance, did the US health authorities advise the public that Pfizer has a criminal record with the U.S. Department of Justice (2009)? It is the only Big Pharma company which has a criminal record in the U.S..

That was not a civil lawsuit. Pfizer was put on probation.

Our thanks to Frank Bergman for this outstanding article.

—Michel Chossudovsky, August 7, 2025

FDA Orders COVID ‘Vaccine’ Makers Pfizer and Moderna to Warn Public About Heart Damage Risk

by Frank Bergman

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna to issue warnings that their Covid mRNA “vaccines” carry a high risk of heart damage, particularly for young men.

The new guidance highlights the deadly risk of myocarditis from mRNA injections.

Myocarditis is an immune-driven inflammation of the heart muscle, called the myocardium.

The condition can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood.

Myocarditis can cause blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrest, and ultimately, sudden death.

Doctors have been warning for some time that myocarditis acts as a ticking time bomb, as it’s often symptomless, meaning sufferers may not be aware that they have the condition until it’s too late.

The new ruling from the FDA has sparked renewed scrutiny over Covid “vaccine” safety policies.

According to a report from CBS News, the new guidelines signal growing federal scrutiny of Covid “vaccine” safety.

The FDA has now formally requested that Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech expand age-based warnings about heart damage caused by their mRNA vaccines.

In letters to the Big Pharma companies, the FDA cited recent data on myocarditis and pericarditis (another form of heart inflammation) that link to these conditions to mRNA injections.

Both manufacturers have been ordered to update product labels to reflect increased risk in males ages 16 to 25, up from the current ranges of 12–17 (Pfizer) and 18–24 (Moderna).

The letters were signed by Richard Forshee, acting director of the FDA’s Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance under the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The agency’s move follows a 2024 FDA-funded study showing surging myocarditis cases following the second vaccine dose in young males.

The FDA-backed study, published in The Lancet, shows continued abnormalities in heart scans in some patients months after experiencing myocarditis post-vaccination.

The data cited by Forshee shows that nearly 60 percent of patients in a 333-person cohort still exhibited myocardial injury markers five months post-diagnosis.

“The clinical and prognostic significance of these findings is not known,” he wrote.

The new directive requires the vaccine makers to inform patients that the long-term significance of these MRI findings is unknown.

However, the heart abnormalities could reflect unresolved cardiac injury.

The department also emphasized that public awareness of these adverse events must be prioritized across both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA products.

In a statement, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said:

“Americans deserve radical transparency around the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines, and the FDA is delivering on its promise to do just that.”

The immune-driven condition has prompted fierce debate.

The scale of the crisis was amplified by a recent Senate hearing on “vaccine” safety and dissenting voices within the agency.

Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and vaccine policy lead Dr. Vinay Prasad announced this week that Covid “booster” recommendations will now be limited to individuals over 65 or those with high-risk conditions.

The new rules continue to further shift the “vaccine” policy landscape.