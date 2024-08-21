[This article by Peter Koenig was first published by Global Research. Click here to read it on GR.]

Introduction. “Diabolical” Agendas and “Fake Democracy”

By Michel Chossudovsky

We bring to the attention of our readers, this incisive and timely analysis of Peter Koenig concerning the Deep State and its diabolical agenda.

What is the 21st century meaning of “Diabolical”; the repeal of real democracy, wherein prime ministers and presidents are appointed by the”Deep State”?

In January 2024, Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s remodelled Labour Party ,was invited to Davos by the World Economic Forum.

Ironically, Starmer started his election campaign in the Swiss Alps, in conformity with Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset.

Was he elected or was he selected?

It’s what you might call a “democratic regime change” (decided in Davos).

He won the general election on July 4, and was confirmed as UK Prime Minister on July 5.

And “Just four days later, he reiterated at the NATO Summit in Washington that the the Labour government supports the unrestricted use of its long-range weapons against Moscow”.

On the domestic front Keir Starmer committed himself to clamp down on the covid-19 anti-vaxxers:

“We have to deal with the anti-vax campaigns, because they will cost lives.”

And in recent developments (August 20), the Starmer Labour government (appointed not by His Majesty but by the WEF) ordered the arrest of renowned British journalist Thomas Medhurst for his “anti-Israel” activism.

Times of Israel

My name is Richard Thomas Medhurst. (complete text) I am an internationally accredited journalist from the United Kingdom. On Thursday, as I landed in London Heathrow airport, I was immediately escorted off the plane by 6 police officers who were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft. They arrested me—not detained—but arrested me under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act of 2000 and accused me of allegedly “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization” but wouldn’t explain what this meant. One officer took my bags, and when I asked why he was still back in the aircraft, I was told “look mate, you can get nicked right here in front of everyone, or in there. Your choice.” I was taken to an adjacent room, patted down, my phone confiscated. I was not allowed to inform my family. Despite being calm and cooperative, I was handcuffed with something that placed my shoulders in an awkward position, and my wrists on top of, rather than next to each other. The handcuffs were extremely tight. Despite the police loosening them, they left marks on me for two days. (Read Complete Testimony of Richard Medhurst)

Going after the anti-vaccine campaign, arresting journalists and scientists, targeting Britain’s campaign in solidarity with Palestine, implementing plandemics and lockdowns, sustaining the fear campaign, and MORE.

That is what is happening with “fake representative governments”, that is what we might call “diabolical”

“Hell is Empty and the Devils are All Here”. William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”, 1623

Our response to Shakespeare: “Send the Devils Back to Where They Rightfully Belong”

Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, August 21, 2024

The Future – How They Will Control All of Us. Is “The Deep State” Preparing for Another “Plandemic”?

by Peter Koenig

Everything that concerns the future is speculation.

But at this point, it is worth mentioning the rumors for the people at large to get a picture what analysts may think could happen.

There is no doubt that the “Deep State” [Secret Services on behalf of Big Finance, IT and Big Energy establishments] is acting through the World Economic Forum (WEF), UN and WHO, as well as the unelected European Council (EC).

None of these entities were ever elected. WEF and the UN political body under Mr. (puppet) Guterres have concluded an illegal cooperation agreement in June 2019 for the execution of Agenda 2030.

The UN has long ceased to be the world’s peacemaker and peace mediator that it was once designed for.

Instead, the Deep State put their puppets at its head that fully comply with their “agenda” – and that agenda is not for the good of the people, rather the contrary.

A few days ago, Mr. Tedros, WHO’s Director General, – never freely elected, but appointed with the money power of the Bill Gates Foundation — declared a worldwide health emergency.

In the WHO protocol jargon, it is called “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” (PHEIC), for the alleged outbreak of Monkeypox, now called for a strange “non-discriminatory” reason “Mpox”.

The outbreak they say, happened in Congo – a country rich in rare earths, gold, and many more valuable minerals. According to WHO Director General Tedros (August 9, 2024)

“Since the beginning of this year, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been experiencing a severe outbreak of Mpox, with more than 14 000 reported cases and 511 deaths. In the past month, about 50 confirmed and more suspected cases have been reported in four countries neighbouring the DRC”

Some not-yet bought medical experts, say it is a milder form than the original monkeypox. This is less than nothing, compared with the annual infection of flu; between 40 and 60 million per year in the US alone.

It should be noted that these so-called “confirmed cases” in the Congo are the result of the polymerase chain reaction test applied to the mpox (PCR test) which does not detect the virus.

So, why the PHEIC?

In the first place, to scare people around the globe;

second, to see how far WHO can go imposing its tyranny because the so-called Pandemic Treaty that would give it universal dictatorial powers had not been approved at the May 2024 World Health Assembly (WHA).

No worries, though, they will not give up. Many activities in the direction of WHO-tyranny are planned for the upcoming UN General Assembly (GA);

and third, with the PHEIC in place, they can call for lockdowns, mask-wearing, vaxx mandates — the killer mandates.

Not to forget, ALL vaxxes, called by the pharma industries “vaccinations”, are based now and in the future on the mRNA-technology, of which we know after covid, is disastrous and a killer injection.

It serves, as during the covid trial, to further decimate the world population. Advances in the criminal attempts to reduce world population are not progressing fast enough, so they must invent more and more plandemics, therefore, vaxx mandates — it is said they will be NATO-imposed. NATO will see to it that nobody escapes.

Where would they go anyway? All the 194 countries were co-opted, pressured, blackmailed, and even threatened. What the latter means, we have seen during covid, when several heads of state refusing the covid mandate, mostly in Africa, died under unusual circumstances,

Was Kary Mullis, the inventor of the polymerase chain reaction technique (PCR) — the test that allowed the plandemic to flourish — and who shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Michael Smith.

Kary Mullis died mysteriously on August 7, 2019, just a few months before the Covid-19 plandemic hit the world at midnight of 31 December 2019 – the opening of Agenda 2030?

Dr. Mullis said from the beginning that the PCR does not detect any disease.

Despite the worldwide known evidence that the PCR test does not detect any illness, it is currently being used again to determine the presence of Mpox in people.

Dr. Mullis’s outspokenness about the PCR, what it does and does not do – may have cost him his life.

Video: The late Dr. Kary Mullis. His legacy will prevail.

Click here to watch the video.

Video: “This is how they WILL CONTROL all of us!” Pandemic 2.0 plans emerge (Redacted – 19-min video, 17 August 2024)

Despite the worldwide known evidence that the PCR test does not detect any illness, it is currently being used again to determine the presence of Mpox in people.

Mpox in the Congo. Why? Under lockdown, and with NATO at the helm, exploitation in the Congo of rare earths and other minerals could start right away.

Of course, as we are speculating, they – the Deep State & Co. – are also speculating. Their gamble is that much of the population will go along again. While, We, the People, are gambling and hoping that enough people, medical doctors, health institutions, have now seen the light, and will no longer participate in this crime on humanity for a second time.

So, they have a fallback position. Chaos, Civil War – havoc, starting perhaps in Africa, but more likely, in one of the Western countries, the US, Europe – we are speculating. Or maybe not so much. The film “Civil War” was made outside of Hollywood, starting in 2022 in Atlanta and later it was completed in London. In April 2024, “Civil War” was released, worldwide. Except in China, it came to the movie theatres only in June 2024.

Could one call “Civil War” predictive planning?

There is also this obscure “training module” by the CIA – which is directed at medical doctors, attorneys, businessmen, teachers, company executive. These professionals are going to be recruited as social crusaders for the political group the CIA is promoting with the purpose of toppling the [US] government.

Click here to watch the videos.

The same or similar could of course happen in Europe. It is well under way, by other means, by the introduction of digital vaxx certificates. Starting in September 2024, the digital certificate will be piloted in five selected EU countries, Latvia, Greece, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal.

See this.

True or false?

We can wishfully speculate that it is sheer fear-mongering and will not happen because resistance is too high.

But looking closer at the “pilot” countries, you will see that all of them have records of extreme obedience, from Portugal to Germany, and all in between. If the trial results are positive, one may expect the exercise being expanded throughout the rest of Europe and soon to the US and to what we still call the “global west”.

The fake Mpox plandemic would be ideal to “test” the case, forced vaxx mandates – and that with the help of NATO, as has been said on many occasions.

NATO has grown from a Western defense force in 1949, to one of the most ardent aggressor worldwide – and now as an enforcer of vaxx mandates — which crones its killer role in assisting genociding large segments of the world population, if not by war, then by vaxxes.

It would be one way of reaching total control, without using as a first step a digital monetary system. Digital is advancing fast, but resistance is also growing.

Forced vaxxination for a “virus” – probably no virus – that causes not even a deadly disease, but is less harmful than the common flu, means clearly the vaccination is a death sentence for all those who receive it, or are forced to receive it.

It is playing into the Number One Goal of the Great Reset / UN Agenda 2030 – DEPOPULATION. The profits for the pharma industry that will accrue in parallel, are of course welcome. But they are NOT priority number one.

The EU vaxx certificate control is more effective than all-digital money. It goes to the heart of the matter, namely life and death.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.