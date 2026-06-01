[This article was first published by Global Research in September 2024. You can read it here.]

The first thing which was denied to Palestinians was water and food. It was the onslaught of the genocide against the People of Palestine.

Netanyahu ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip starting on October 9, 2023, preventing and obstructing the importation of clean water, food, fuel, and essential commodities to 2.2 million Palestinians.

Dr. Gerard Delepine in an article entitled Gaza’s Children Don’t Need Polio Vaccine, They Need Peace and Clean Water!, states the following:

“The single case of polio in Gaza triggered a global outcry and an appeal by the UN, which obtained the agreement of the United States and Israel to send 1.2 million doses of vaccine. But who are we kidding? Why vaccinate children against a disease that can be completely eradicated by drinking water? Clean Water Is Enough to Eradicate Polio”

The first step would be for the self-proclaimed international community to demand the restoration of the import of water and food.

Who are the Architects of Gaza’s Polio Vaccination Program?

While The Guardian, (July 26, 2024) report confirrmed that more than 39,000 people have been killed, 89,000 wounded, it fails to acknowledge the criminal nature of the Netanyahu’s agenda. “… Gaza is facing acute food insecurity and catastrophic hunger. Thousands of children are malnourished, making them even more susceptible to disease.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus , The Guardian (Opinion) (26 July, 2024) confirms that:

“While no cases of polio have been recorded yet [in Gaza], without immediate action, it is just a matter of time before it reaches the thousands of children who have been left unprotected. Children under five are at risk, and especially infants under two because many have not been vaccinated over the nine months of conflict. The World Health Organization (WHO) is sending more than 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza, which will be administered in the coming weeks to prevent children being struck down by the disease.”

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus confirms that his lifelong mentor Bill Gates generously offered to come to the rescue of Palestinian children. And Netanyahu has granted “the green light.”

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros confirmed that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation would be financing a [“Save the Children”] Polio vaccine (under the helm of the WHO) and in liason with the Netanyahu government.

“Support for the Guardian’s global development journalism [also] comes from the Bill and Melinda Foundation.” [How Convenient. Not a single mention of Netanyahu]

Is There an Unspoken Agenda? One Million Polio Vaccines for Palestinian Children?

I recall the statement by Bill Gates during his TED Talk (February 2010) pertaining to vaccination:

“And if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that [the world population] by 10 or 15 percent.”

According to Gates’s statement, this would represent an absolute reduction of the world’s population (2010) of the order of 680 million to 1.02 billion.

(See quotation on video starting at 04.21. See also screenshot of transcript of quotation)

TED Talk at 04:21:

Click here to watch the video.

When was the polio vaccination for Gaza first contemplated by the WHO-Gates Foundation?

Did the WHO, UNICEF and The Gates Foundation take a stance regarding the blockade of food and water which started immediately in October 2023, and which is categorized in international law as a criminal undertaking?

According to the Gates Foundation:

“In 2020, the entire World Health Organization (WHO) African Region was certified free of wild poliovirus, four years after Nigeria—the last polio-endemic country in Africa—recorded its final case of wild polio. Today, wild polio is found only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

The 21st Century Wire report refutes the above statement of the Gates Foundation:

“The United Nations was warned that a major international vaccine initiative is actually causing a deadly outbreak of the very disease it was supposed to wipe-out. While international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) will regularly boast about ‘eradicating polio’ with vaccines—the opposite seems to be the case, with vaccines causing the deaths of scores of young people living in Africa. Health officials have now admitted that their plan to stop ‘wild’ polio is backfiring, as scores of children are being paralyzed by a deadly strain of the pathogen derived from a live vaccine – causing a virulent wave of polio to spread. This latest pharma-induced pandemic started out in the African countries of Chad and Sudan, with the culprit identified as vaccine-derived polio virus type 2. …international health bodies have ‘accidentally’ reintroduced the disease in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and also Iran, as the central Asia region was hit by a virulent strain of polio spawned by the a pharmaceutical vaccine. Also, in 2019, the government of Ethiopia ordered the destruction of 57,000 vials of type 2 oral polio vaccine (mOPV2) following a similar outbreak of vaccine-induced polio. The same incident has happened in India as well. The oral polio vaccine is being pushed by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a consortium which is supported and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. ” (21st Century Wire, September 2020, emphasis added)

The Gates Foundation’s commitment is to “eradicate polio worldwide.”

In 2022, the Gates Foundation embarked on a 1.2 billion dollars polio vaccination program, which in many regards has spelled disaster.

Can the People of Palestine Trust Bill Gates?

A 500,000 Petition in May 2020 Called for an Investigation

By Muslim Mirror Web Desk

“An online petition is calling on the White House to investigate Bill Gates and Melinda Gates for “crimes against humanity” and “medical malpractice”. The petition received more than 500,000 signatures as of 11th May 2020. The petition accuses the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation of “medical malpractice” for citing an accusation of “intentionally sterilizing Kenyan children through the use of a hidden HCG antigen in tetanus vaccines.” The petition also quoted Bill Gates’ when talking about his interest in “reducing population growth” by means of vaccinations. Gates, UNICEF & WHO have already been credibly accused of intentionally sterilizing Kenyan children through the use of a hidden HCG antigen in tetanus vaccines. In Y 2014, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Kenya conducted a study on the 5-injection, 2 yr vaccination project performed on female Kenyans aged 14-49, in a South African laboratory and concluded that “all 6 samples tested positive for the HCG antigen.” “This proved right our worst fears; that this WHO campaign is not about eradicating neonatal tetanus, but a well-coordinated forceful population control mass sterilization exercise using a proven fertility regulating vaccine,” Dr. Ngare, spokesman for the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, said. “This evidence was presented to the Ministry of Health before the third round of immunization, but was ignored.” The vaccine, which was administered to 2.3-M girls and women by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF for free, was said to be funded by Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), an organization started and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “(Muslim Mirror, emphasis added)

***

We are in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Do not trust Bill Gates and Dr. Tedros. They are fully supportive of the Netanyahu government’s criminal undertakings.

An independent laboratory examination of the polio vaccine which is intended for Gaza must be conducted.

Refuse the polio vaccine.

Follow Dr. Gerard Delepine:

“Why vaccinate children against a disease that can be completely eradicated by drinking water?

Demand the importation of clean water and food.