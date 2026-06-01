Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
2h

Terrific article. Recall hearing Gate on TED back in 2010 and read about the Kenya debacle in RFKj' book on Fauci. Polio vaccine--blinded children in a India campaign and the number of children crippled by the killing drug.

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Leo Winesett's avatar
Leo Winesett
2h

Why would anyone trust this Eugeniceste.

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