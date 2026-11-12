[Image: In one night in November 2026, 70,000 tents flooded across Gaza — taking what little families had left. Photo by Abdullah Al-Nabih/CARE]

[This article is authored by Peter Koenig.]

On 6 and 7 November 2026, heavy and icy rainstorms hit Gaza and destroyed and flooded some 70,000 refugee tents, devastating the already precarious situation for the Palestinians living in tents, affecting mostly children and women and the elderly.

See this.

As of this day (11 November 2026), rains, heavy at times, continue, making the situation worse. The figures cited below must be updated exponentially per day, reaching horrendous and unlivable conditions. Deaths abound, especially of the elderly and children and women. No statistics are published.

[Image: Rain pushes through every gap. A family mops water from their shelter floor as heavy rain falls — with nothing but thin fabric between them and the storm. Photo by Abdullah Al-Nabih/CARE]

Meanwhile, just 3km north of the Gaza ice storm, this is the weather situation on Zikim Beach, Israel on 9 November 2026:

[Image source]

This picture, also in November 2026, shows a beach in Tel Aviv, some 20 to 30 km further north of Israel, under almost cloudless skies.

The icy Gaza floods look very much like precision weather engineering by Israeli Defense Forces, probably with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Already a year ago, in November 2025, the situation was similar; likely geoengineering, causing uncounted victims, misery and suffering among Gazan Palestinians. And it looks like, no matter whether there is a deadlocked Israeli election, the slaughter goes on in one way or another. Total extermination of Gaza, extended to Palestine – and more – is the objective.

See this: The Gaza Massacre – A New Dimension – Death by Flooding – Applying Geoengineering Weapons? (18 November 2025)

To further understand how Israel uses AI for targeted killings in Gaza – and probably elsewhere – see the multiple festival-prized Documentary “NAZA” here.

The November 7, 2026, icy rainstorm, flooded approximately 70,000 tents within 12 hours, leaving hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians exposed to freezing temperatures and contaminated water.

Immediate Human and Physical Consequences

Fatalities and Structural Collapses. Heavy rain and strong winds killed at least five people, when a sand embankment collapsed onto tents near Deir al-Balah. This is not counting the consequences – death — of multiple diseases from icy and highly contaminated flood waters. Dozens of war-damaged walls and roofs collapsed, leaving over 4,000 cracked buildings at high risk of failure.

Inundation of Displacement Camps. Floodwaters rose between 30 and 50 centimeters in low-lying coastal camps, reaching up to 1.5 meters in the worst-hit areas. Across 261 displacement sites—including Gaza City, Jabaliya, Bureij, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Younis—families had to scoop muddy water out of worn-out shelters using pots, pans, and buckets.

Loss of Essential Supplies. Soaked mattresses, blankets, winter clothing, food, and medications have left families with famine, without medication and without dry places to sleep. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), roughly 1.4 million people (65% of Gaza’s population) were already living in makeshift shelters prior to the storm.

Health and Infrastructure Crisis

Sewage Contamination. Because Gaza’s wastewater treatment plants and drainage networks remain destroyed, rainwater mixed with overflowing latrines and raw sewage inside the camps, rapidly increasing the risks of waterborne and respiratory diseases.

Hypothermia Risks. With temperatures expected to drop as low as 5°C (41°F), aid organizations such as Save the Children, warn that children sleeping in damp tents without heating face severe risks of hypothermia, and pulmonary diseases.

Compare these temperatures with the those of the Israeli sunbather beaches just a few kilometers to the north. Foul play by AI-aided precision weather engineering becomes an obvious cause for the diabolical horror the Gaza population is living.

Not to mention disrupted services of all kinds, including exhausted emergency stocks. Over 150,000 tents and 300,000 tarps are staged outside the Gaza territory ready for delivery. But aid groups state that ongoing Israeli restrictions on shelter materials and heavy machinery are delaying entry.

The situation is exacerbated by limited rescue capacity. In addition, municipal crews and civil defense teams report they lack fuel, spare parts, vacuum trucks, and dewatering pumps to drain flooded encampments.

These descriptions of the deadly misery the Gaza population faces, are just written phrases. Emotions, suffering, hardship, hunger and the constant presence of death and disease, cannot be illustrated by words.

Each one of the readers of this article may want to imagine in their conscience, what this means for fellow humans, for brothers or sisters. What if your own family, brothers and sisters, your children, parents, relatives of any stage, would be in this indescribably situation of despair?

What would you do?

[Note: Much of this information stems from Al-Jazeera and other news outlets, as well as AI]

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Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

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