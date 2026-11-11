Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer
14h

The genocide the Jews perform right in front of the eyes of 8 bn people and all the bodies that allegedly shall prevent wars and injustice.

Humanity has failt if we do not finally stop the Jews.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Martina Lauer's avatar
Martina Lauer
10h

US/EU still pretend that support for Israel justifies the denial of equal rights to the Palestinians. This dichotomy is artificial, criminal and the continued protests for a free Palestine show that people understand the colonial mindset and reject it wholeheartedly. Gaza is a daily reminder of the criminal, supremacist structure of the US empire.

Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.