Liable of Arrest and Punishment: Heads of State, Heads of Government Supportive of Genocide against the People of Palestine, Genocide Convention. Articles I, II, III and IV

مسؤول عن الاعتقال والمعاقبة: رؤساء الدول ورؤساء الحكومات الداعمة للإبادة الجماعية ضد شعب فلسطين، المواد الأولى والثانية والثالثة والرابعة

Introduction

As we recall, the Republic of South Africa —referring to Article II of the Genocide Convention– stated that the crimes committed by the State of Israel “are genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group. …”

The acts outlined by South Africa “are all attributable to [the state of] Israel, which has failed to prevent genocide and is committing genocide in manifest violation of the Genocide Convention. … “ (emphasis added)

(See the Republic of South Africa’s 84-page document submitted to the ICJ)

Article II of the Genocide Convention reads as follows. It esssentially defines acts of genocide, all of which apply to Palestine.

Article II

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Apart from Israel: “Who Are the Actors of Genocide”? The Role of Our Governments.

The answer to this question is addressed in Articles III and IV of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

It is not solely Israel which is waging the genocide. Western governments have formally endorsed Israel. They have provided financial support as well as military aid. US-NATO is a partner of Israel in this criminal endeavour.

Western governments are routinly arresting citizens who are protesting against genocide. Millions of people throughout the European Union and around the World have expressed their solidarity with Palestine.

Article III: “Complicity in Genocide”

The Convention is very explicit: it defines the notion of complicity in Articles III and IV.

Article III

The following acts shall be punishable:

(a) Genocide;

(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;

(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;

(d) Attempt to commit genocide;

(e) Complicity in genocide.

Several NATO member states have collaborated directly with Israel’s IDF in military and Intelligence operations. They are complicit in the act of genocide.

Complicity Is Punishable

Article IV is very explicit.

Article IV:

“Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished, whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals”.

In this regard, heads of State and heads of government who have formally endorsed the conduct of Genocide by Israel, are categorized as “constitutionally responsible rulers” and “public officials.” The latter are “complicit in Genocide” under Article III section e and can be arrested under the clauses of Article VI.

Complicity in Genocide Is Punishable under Article V and VI

Article V: (see below)

“the necessary legislation to give effect to the provisions of the present Convention, and, in particular, to provide effective penalties for persons guilty of genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III.”

Under Article VI (see below), they are liable for arrest and punishment: “tried by a competent Tribunal…”

Article VI

“Persons charged with genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be tried by a competent tribunal of the State in the territory of which the act was committed, or by such international penal tribunal as may have jurisdiction with respect to those Contracting Parties which shall have accepted its jurisdiction.”

Legal procedures against politicians who are “complicit in genocide” under Article III (e) should be contemplated.

The UK Prime Minister Starmer denies the existence of genocide in Gaza (video)

Video: Francesca Albanese says that PM Keir Starmer “Must be Investigated Over Gaza”

Declassified DC. UK

Netanyahu and the 2001 Planning of Genocide

“The real (and deceitful) face of Binyamin Netanyahu” was filmed secretly in 2001, during Bibi’s visit to the home of a Jewish family in the settlement of Ofra in the Northern occupied West Bank.

“He confirmed his plan to conduct a large-scale attack on the Palestinian Authority, to induce fear among Palestinians, boldly expressing confidence that 80% of Americans support Israel. He said, “America is something that you can easily maneuver, and move in the ‘right’ direction.”

This secret video recorded in 2001, reveals Netanyahu’s criminal intent to carry out

A Genocide against the People of Palestine.

The Video was filmed Secretely in 2001

Below A.I translation into Arabic

مسؤول عن الاعتقال والمعاقبة: رؤساء الدول والرؤساء الرئيسيين للإبادة الجماعية ضد شعب فلسطين، المواد الأولى المفضلة فقط والرابعة

by Michel Chossudovsky

ترجمة الذكاء الاصطناعي

مقدمة

وكما نتذكر، فإن جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا – في إشارة إلى المادة الثانية من اتفاقية الإبادة الجماعية – ذكرت أن الجرائم التي ارتكبتها دولة إسرائيل ” ذات طابع إبادة جماعية لأنها تهدف إلى تدمير جزء كبير من المجموعة الوطنية والعرقية والإثنية الفلسطينية …”.

إن الأفعال التي حددتها جنوب أفريقيا “ترجع جميعها إلى [دولة] إسرائيل ، التي فشلت في منع الإبادة الجماعية وترتكب الإبادة الجماعية في انتهاك واضح لاتفاقية الإبادة الجماعية…” (التأكيد مضاف)

(انظر الوثيقة المكونة من 84 صفحة التي قدمتها جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا إلى محكمة العدل الدولية )

تنص المادة الثانية من اتفاقية منع جريمة الإبادة الجماعية على ما يلي: تُعرّف هذه المادة بشكل أساسي أفعال الإبادة الجماعية، والتي تنطبق جميعها على فلسطين.

المادة الثانية

في هذه الاتفاقية، تعني الإبادة الجماعية أيًا من الأفعال التالية المرتكبة بقصد تدمير جماعة قومية أو إثنية أو عنصرية أو دينية، بصفتها هذه، كليًا أو جزئيًا :

( أ) قتل أعضاء الجماعة؛

(ب) إلحاق أذى جسدي أو نفسي خطير بأعضاء الجماعة؛

(ج) فرض ظروف معيشية متعمدة على الجماعة من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى تدميرها المادي كلياً أو جزئياً؛

(د) فرض التدابير الرامية إلى منع المواليد داخل الجماعة؛

(هـ) نقل أطفال الجماعة بالقوة إلى جماعة أخرى.

جزء من إسرائيل: “من هم منفذو الإبادة الجماعية؟” دور حكوماتنا .

والإجابة على هذا السؤال ترد في المادتين الثالثة والرابعة من اتفاقية منع جريمة الإبادة الجماعية والمعاقبة عليها.

ليست إسرائيل وحدها من ترتكب الإبادة الجماعية، بل إن الحكومات الغربية أيدتها رسميًا، وقدمت لها الدعم المالي والعسكري. والولايات المتحدة وحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) شريكان لإسرائيل في هذا المسعى الإجرامي.

تُواصل الحكومات الغربية اعتقال المواطنين الذين يحتجون على الإبادة الجماعية. وقد عبّر ملايين الأشخاص في جميع أنحاء الاتحاد الأوروبي والعالم عن تضامنهم مع فلسطين.

متظاهرون في أستراليا يحثون الحكومة على دعم القضية التي رفعتها جنوب أفريقيا ضد إسرائيل. (صورة لوكالة أسوشيتد برس)

المادة الثالثة: “التواطؤ في الإبادة الجماعية”

إن الاتفاقية واضحة للغاية: فهي تحدد مفهوم التواطؤ في المادتين الثالثة والرابعة.

المادة الثالثة

يعاقب على الأفعال الآتية:

(أ) الإبادة الجماعية؛

(ب) التآمر لارتكاب جريمة الإبادة الجماعية؛

(ج) التحريض المباشر والعلني على ارتكاب الإبادة الجماعية؛

(د) محاولة ارتكاب جريمة الإبادة الجماعية؛

(هـ) التواطؤ في الإبادة الجماعية.

تعاونت عدة دول أعضاء في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) بشكل مباشر مع جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي في عمليات عسكرية واستخباراتية. وهي متواطئة في جريمة الإبادة الجماعية .

التواطؤ يعاقب عليه

المادة الرابعة صريحة جداً.

المادة الرابعة:

“يعاقب الأشخاص الذين يرتكبون جريمة الإبادة الجماعية أو أي من الأفعال الأخرى المذكورة في المادة الثالثة، سواء كانوا حكاماً دستوريين أو موظفين عامين أو أفراداً عاديين”.

في هذا الصدد، يُصنّف رؤساء الدول والحكومات الذين أيدوا رسميًا ارتكاب إسرائيل للإبادة الجماعية، على أنهم “حكام مسؤولون دستوريًا” و”موظفون عموميون” . ويُعتبر هؤلاء الأخيرون ” متواطئين في الإبادة الجماعية” بموجب المادة الثالثة، القسم هـ، ويمكن اعتقالهم بموجب بنود المادة السادسة.

التواطؤ في الإبادة الجماعية يعاقب عليه بموجب المادتين الخامسة والسادسة

المادة الخامسة: (انظر أدناه).

“التشريعات اللازمة لتنفيذ أحكام هذه الاتفاقية، وبخاصة وضع عقوبات فعالة للأشخاص المذنبين بارتكاب جريمة الإبادة الجماعية أو أي من الأفعال الأخرى المذكورة في المادة الثالثة.

وبموجب المادة السادسة (انظر أدناه)، فإنهم معرضون للاعتقال والعقاب : “محاكمتهم بواسطة محكمة مختصة…”

المادة السادسة

يحاكم الأشخاص المتهمون بارتكاب الإبادة الجماعية أو أي من الأفعال الأخرى المذكورة في المادة الثالثة أمام محكمة مختصة من محاكم الدولة التي ارتكب الفعل على أراضيها، أو أمام محكمة جزائية دولية ذات اختصاص فيما يتصل بالأطراف المتعاقدة التي تقبل اختصاصها.

التحليل أعلاه لاتفاقية الإبادة الجماعية:

تزويد حركة السلام بالوسائل لمواجهة الحكومات الوطنية والتشكيك في شرعيتها السياسية.

