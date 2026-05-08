[This article was originally published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

A wave of media disinformation is unfolding in regard to the “dangerous Hantavirus” on board a Dutch cruise ship.

Meanwhile, the Western media has gone into high gear without supporting evidence, intimating that the hantavirus has triggered a “global health scare.”

The Hantavirus is casually referred to as “a deadly rat virus.”

Is it a fear campaign predicated on media disinformation?

Is it intended to distract people from what is happening in the global war theater?

This article focusses on the following:

PART I: Fear Campaign? Dangerous Hantavirus On Board Dutch Cruise Ship.

1. Media Coverage of the “Dangerous” Hantavirus on Board the Dutch MV Hondius Cruise Ship.

2. Features of Hantavirus and Transmission to Humans

3. The WHO Report Entitled Hantavirus Cluster Linked to Cruise Ship Travel, Multi-country. May 4, 2026

4. Analysis of the Evidence

5. Towards the Development of a Hantavirus “Vaccine”

6. Future Pandemics

PART II: Remember The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship? Sets the Stage for Announcing the COVID Pandemic, February 20, 2020

“Outside China there are now 1,076 cases in 20 countries, with a total of seven deaths…. ….Of all cases outside China, more than half are among passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.“ —Official Statement of WHO Director General Dr. Tedros, Geneva, 20 February 2020

PART I

1. Media Coverage of the “Dangerous” Hantavirus on Board the Dutch MV Hondius Cruise Ship.

According to Britain’s The Sun:

“A CRUISE ship feared to be harbouring a deadly rat virus will dock in the Canary Islands after the tragic deaths of three passengers. Officials are desperately looking to contain the lethal outbreak to the luxury vessel but are now being made to search for dozens of people who flew with an infected passenger just days before she died. Three people on the Dutch MV Hondius have died of the rare, but severe, hantavirus which has sparked a global health scare. A British man, 69, is fighting for his life in a South African hospital, and two seriously ill crew members – including another UK national – are still stranded aboard the vessel awaiting evacuation. The Spanish Health Ministry has now confirmed that it will receive the virus-ravaged ship in the Canary Islands “in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles” (emphasis added)

According to the CBC,

”Health authorities have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person, in passengers who were on a cruise ship at the centre of a deadly outbreak of the rare infection, officials said Wednesday. Two patients with hantavirus and one suspected of being infected were evacuated from the MV Hondius ship and flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday, the United Nations health agency said. The flight arrived in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening local time. The Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry said the three people evacuated were a 56-year-old Briton, a 41-year-old Dutch national and a 65-year-old German. The ministry said they would be “immediately transferred to specialized hospitals in Europe.” A Dutch hospital confirmed it would take one, and German authorities said they were preparing for a second. Two “remain in a serious condition,” Oceanwide Expeditions said, and the third had no symptoms but was “closely associated” with a German passenger who died on May 2. (CBC)

Ongoing Fear Campaign: The Next Pandemic

2. Features of Hantavirus and Transmission to Humans

“Orthohantavirus is a genus of viruses that includes all hantaviruses that cause disease in humans. … Hantaviruses, are naturally found primarily in rodents. In general, each hantavirus is carried by one rodent species and each rodent that carries a hantavirus carries one hantavirus species. Hantaviruses in their natural reservoirs usually cause an asymptomatic, persistent infection.”

In humans hantaviruses cause two diseases:

1. hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome

2. hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.” (emphasis added)

Question: Were rodent species detected inside the ship? Neither the media reports nor the WHO provide tangible evidence.

What the media states without evidence in relation to the ship:

“passengers … were on a cruise ship at the centre of a deadly outbreak of the rare infection”

At the time of writing, the World Health Organization (WHO) has no evidence of human-to-human transmission on the cruise ship, nor does it have evidence of the presence of rodents “in areas were passengers were exposed”.

Ironically, reports point to “two main theories regarding how passengers may have been exposed”:

“Rodents on board the ship left infected droppings or urine in areas where passengers were exposed.” Shore Excursions: Passengers may have encountered infected rodents or their excretions during shore excursions in areas known to harbor hantavirus”.

Neither of these “two main theories” are corroborated. No evidence.

3. WHO Report : Hantavirus Cluster Linked to Cruise Ship Travel, Multi-country. May 4, 2026

“On 2 May 2026, a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness aboard a cruise ship was reported to the World Health Organization. The ship is carrying 147 passengers and crew. As of 4 May 2026, seven cases (two laboratory confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases) have been identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three individuals reporting mild symptoms. Illness onset occurred between 6 and 28 April 2026 and was characterized by fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock. Further investigations are ongoing. The outbreak is being managed through coordinated international response, and includes in-depth investigations, case isolation and care, medical evacuation and laboratory investigations. Human hantavirus infection is primarily acquired through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents. It is a rare but severe disease that can be deadly. Although uncommon, limited human to human transmission has been reported in previous outbreaks of Andes virus (a specific species of hantavirus). WHO currently assesses the risk to the global population from this event as low and will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update the risk assessment. Description of the situation On 2 May 2026, WHO received notification from the National International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) Focal Point of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (hereafter referred to as the United Kingdom) regarding a cluster of severe acute respiratory illness, including two deaths and one critically ill passenger, aboard a Dutch-flagged cruise ship. On 2 May 2026, laboratory testing conducted in South Africa confirmed hantavirus infection in one patient who is critically ill and in intensive care. On 3 May, one additional death was reported. A further three suspected cases remain on board. As of 4 May, a total of seven (two confirmed and five suspected) cases, including three deaths, have been reported. The vessel departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April 2026 and followed an itinerary across the South Atlantic, with multiple stops in remote and ecologically diverse regions, including mainland Antarctica, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island. The extent of passenger contact with local wildlife during the voyage, or prior to boarding in Ushuaia remains undetermined. The vessel carries a total of 147 individuals, including 88 passengers and 59 crew members. Onboard passengers and crew represent 23 nationalities. As of 4 May 2026, the vessel is moored off the coast of Cabo Verde. Summary of cases: Case 1: An adult male developed symptoms of fever, headache, and mild diarrhoea on 6 April 2026 while on board the ship. By 11 April, the case developed respiratory distress and died on board on the same day. No microbiological tests were performed. The body of the passenger was removed from the vessel to Saint Helena (a British Overseas Territory) on 24 April. Case 2: An adult female, who was a close contact of case 1, went ashore at Saint Helena on 24 April 2026 with gastrointestinal symptoms. She subsequently deteriorated during a flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, on 25 April. She later died upon arrival at the emergency department on 26 April. On 4 May, the case was subsequently confirmed by PCR with hantavirus infection. Contact tracing for passengers on the flight has been initiated. Cases 1 and 2, had travelled in South America, including Argentina, before they boarded the cruise ship on 1 April 2026. Case 3: An adult male presented to the ship’s doctor on 24 April 2026 with febrile illness, shortness of breath and signs of pneumonia. On 26 April, his condition worsened. He was medically evacuated from Ascension to South Africa on 27 April, where he iscurrently hospitalised in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Laboratory testing on an extensive respiratory pathogen panel was negative; however, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing confirmed hantavirus infection on 2 May 2026. Serology, sequencing and metagenomics are ongoing. Case 4: An adult female, with presentation of pneumonia, died on 2 May 2026. The onset of symptoms was on 28 April, with fever and a general feeling of being unwell. Three suspected cases have reported high fever and/or gastrointestinal symptoms and remain on board. Medical teams in Cabo Verde are evaluating the patients and collecting additional specimens for testing.” (emphasis added)

4. Analysis of the Evidence

The WHO Report on the Hantavirus points to “a total of seven (two confirmed and five suspected) cases, including three deaths.”

The “two confirmed cases” of hantavirus infection are presented by the WHO as “confirmed” by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, namely RT-PCR positive.

While the PCR test continues to be used, a WHO’s Advisory dated January 20, 2021 questions the validity of the RT-PCR test (positive), which means that the above statement pertaining to the two RT-PCR hantavirus cases are not confirmed.

The RT-PCR test does not identify/detect the virus. What the PCR test identifies are genetic fragments of numerous viruses (including influenza viruses types A and B and coronaviruses which trigger common colds).

The results of the RT-PCR test cannot “confirm” whether an individual who undertakes the test is infected with Hantavirus. A positive test does not mean that you have the hantavirus and/or that you could transmit the hantavirus.

“The PCR is a process. It does not tell you that you are sick.” –Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019.

According to Dr. Kary Mullis,

“The PCR detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself.”

According to renowned Swiss immunologist Dr. B. Stadler:

“So if we do a PCR corona test on an immune person, it is not a virus that is detected, but a small shattered part of the viral genome. The test comes back positive for as long as there are tiny shattered parts of the virus left. Even if the infectious viri are long dead, a corona test can come back positive, because the PCR method multiplies even a tiny fraction of the viral genetic material enough [to be detected].

Of significance: The WHO January 2021 Advisory was then followed a few months later by the bombshell decision of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (July 21, 2021) to withdraw the PCR test as a valid method for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2. As of December 31, 2021, the PCR test is no longer considered valid by the CDC in the U.S.

See:

Bombshell: CDC No Longer Recognizes the PCR Test As a Valid Method for Detecting “Confirmed Covid-19 Cases”?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, December 29, 2021

***

What this implies is that both the CDC and the WHO have formally acknowledged the failures of the RT-PCR test, without however implementing a shift in the methodology of detecting and identifying the hantavirus.

In this regard, it is worth noting that both the WHO and the CDC have confirmed that the polymer chain reaction RT-PCR test used to “detect” the spread of the hantavirus is invalid.

5. Towards the Development of a Hantavirus “Vaccine”?

What is the unspoken agenda of the “dangerous Hantavirus” On Board the Dutch Cruise Ship? Is it to trigger another “plandemic”, followed by the launching of a hantavirus “vaccine”?

According to a timely article by Dr. Nicolas Hulscher, the development of the Hantavirus “Vaccine” is already ongoing, in part under the auspices of US Army USAMRIID.

The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) is a University of Saskatchewan Research Centre, “specializing in vaccine development for humans and animals.”

“13 documented hantavirus vaccine and gene-therapy programs in active development” are contemplated:

6 DNA “vaccines” (US Army / USAMRIID) — many of them “needle-free” jet-injector versions

3 mRNA “vaccines” (Moderna + Korea University, Chinese research team, VIDO Canada)

2 viral vector “vaccines” (UK institutions + VIDO Canada)

1 inactivated vaccine (Hantavax — already licensed and used in South Korea)

1 protein subunit vaccine (VIDO Canada)

See table below:

[Click here for an enlarged view.]

See:

The Vaccine Cartel and US Army Are Developing 13 Hantavirus Vaccines and Gene-Therapies

By Nicolas Hulscher, May 07, 2026

***

According to Dr. N. Hulscher:

“The US Army hantavirus DNA “vaccines” are not vaccines. They are literally plasmid DNA gene-therapies. Each one contains lab-made circular DNA (plasmids) carrying the hantavirus M-segment genes that code for the virus’s surface glycoproteins (Gn and Gc). When injected (often with a needle-free jet injector or electroporation device), your own cells absorb the DNA, read it like a blueprint, and start manufacturing the pathogenic hantavirus proteins themselves.

While several Hantavirus Vaccine projects are already contemplated, the 2025 WHO sponsored Pandemic Treaty adopted by the WHO member states is in a bind.

“Perhaps the hantavirus situation is being pushed hard because the WHO’s pandemic treaty negotiations hit a major roadblock just 5 days ago. (May 1st) Member states still can’t agree on the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) annex, meaning the pandemic treaty can’t come into effect. This clearly angered WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, prompting him to warn the next pandemic was “a matter of when, not if.”

6. Future Pandemics

What is the role of the Dutch MV Hondius Cruise Ship coupled with Dr. Tedros in the driving seat? Not to mention the role of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which finances the WHO.

In the video below, Gates speaks about the likelihood of future pandemics and the need for better preparedness, noting that another global outbreak is expected within the next few decades.

“In the interview from a year ago (reposted on May 6, 2026) with The View, Bill Gates speaks on the COVID-19 pandemic before speaking on expected future pandemics: “And it won’t be the last pandemic [says Gates]. The next one could be far more severe. I mean, this one, it killed millions.”(Briefly)

[Image: iAnonPatriot/X, Getty Images]

Click here to access the Bill Gates video.

Flashback to Dr. Tedros’s February 20th, 2020 Press Conference regarding The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and the announcement of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

That was six years ago, the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was “concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was “closing.”

Is WHO Director General Tedros intent upon triggering the next pandemic? He knows how to do it.

“A Matter of When, Not If”

“Copy and paste” the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship, February 20, 2020?

And what is the role of WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s mentor Bill Gates?

Click here to read Part II.