Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Debra Robinson's avatar
Debra Robinson
39m

This is most likely a purposely bungled and mishandled response to something that mariners have long been familiar with.

Consider it another IQ test, similar to Covid..

Chinese and others were sent around the globe to spread Covid.

We have been primed to overreact to this kind of thing for far too long … another manufactured crisis.

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Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
16m

After the Covid Fraudemic and The Lethal Injections, here we go again.🙄 Can't even be bothered to come up with a new wheeze. 🤨💩

Is the majority of humanity really still gullible enough, to trust these pathological liars?

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