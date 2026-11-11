Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Tawfiq Al-Ghussein's avatar
Tawfiq Al-Ghussein
6h

The danger is not a secret government of the world, but the gradual displacement of democratic sovereignty by economic power.

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dean myers's avatar
dean myers
4h

They, now are all dirty at the top, when you investigate , thats the way it is at this place in time of empire fail !!

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