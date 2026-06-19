Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
4h

Trump isn’t immortal. The Zionist project in the Middle East isn’t either. It will be dismantled like white South Africa in Africa was.

Reply
Share
Lulita.'s avatar
Lulita.
4h

No one is talking about this, except professor C. No one has done the work in exposing this besodes you SIr. Than k you. Motive for the crime ;found

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture