[This article was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introductory Note and Update. June 19, 2026

The Greater Israel design is not strictly a Zionist Project for the Middle East, it is an integral part of US foreign policy.

Its strategic objective is to extend US hegemony as well as fracture and balkanize the Middle East.

U.S. public opinion has been routinely misled. The U.S. Congress has been misled.

What Is Washington’s Unspoken Intent? Let Your Allies Do the Dirty Work for You?

Confirmed by former Vice President Dick Cheney, Israel does the dirty work for us.

At the outset of Bush’s second term, Vice President Dick Cheney dropped a bombshell, hinting that Israel would, so to speak, be doing the dirty work for us (paraphrase) without US military involvement and without us putting pressure on them “to do it.” Israel was doing the dirty work on behalf of US-NATO.

According to Cheney: (2005)

“The Israelis might well decide to act first, and let the rest of the world worry about cleaning up the diplomatic mess afterwards,” (J. Weekly)

“Israel would not be able to act unilaterally against Iran, without a green light from the Pentagon which controls key components of Israel’s air defense system. In practice, a war on Iran, were it to occur would be a joint US-NATO Israeli endeavor, coordinated by US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) with America’s allies playing a key (subordinate) role.” (Quoted from Chossudovsky’s 2018 article)

Flash Forward: The Failed U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), June 17, 2026

In retrospect, what does this signify? In all probability, despite President Trump’s denial, the Israeli bombings on Lebanon resulting in mass civilian casualties had the greenlight from within the U.S. military and intelligence apparatus.

On the evening of June 17, 2026, Trump signed the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Paris (carefully timed in the wake of the closure of major stock markets).

Divisions have emerged within the Trump Administration with regard to the role of Israel: The MOU also calls for a unilaterally declared cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“The murderous thugs of Tehran are not like any other state in the region,” said Israel’s ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance responded with “a harsh warning to Israelis slamming Trump’s Iran deal.”

The Israeli killings of civilians in Lebanon have prevailed.

“After suffering heavy ground losses including five soldiers killed and three tanks destroyed by Hezbollah, Israel has massacred sleeping civilians in southern Lebanon, prompting Iran to cancel scheduled US talks in Switzerland. The Iranian negotiating team will not travel to Switzerland for talks set to begin on Friday, according to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen broadcaster.” (PressTV)

The Zionist Project: Instrument of Powerful Financial Interests. Contemporary Role of the Rothschilds

In recent developments, Washington’s unspoken intent is to eventually scrap “The Greater Israel” project, while firmly retaining the Zionist rhetoric, which has –over the years– misled public opinion worldwide.

Confrontation between Netanyahu and Trump is currently unfolding, so far behind closed doors.

President Trump has confirmed that his intention is to transform Gaza into an “American territory.” It’s a neo-colonial project.

The Rothschilds are Playing a Key Role in America’s “Neo-colonial Project” Pertaining to Gaza’s Maritime Gas Fields

“In 1999, British Gas (BG) discovered a significant gas field in the Gaza marine fields just 20 miles off Gaza. The Palestinian Authority granted British Gas a 25-year exploratory concession as a partner … In 2016, Royal Dutch Shell, whose biggest shareholder is Victor Rothschild, paid British Gas $52 million for the field. But they would not help the PA develop it either. If the US were to take over Gaza, surely the Rothschild’s would commence with its development.” (Dean Henderson)

U.S. foreign policy will eventually overshadow the so-called “Greater Israel” project while retaining the narrative of Netanyahu’s ambitions.

Of significance, the maritime gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean, namely the Levant, extend from the Egyptian border to Northern Syria.

See:

Video: War and Natural Gas: The Israeli Invasion and Gaza’s Offshore Gas Fields

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 25, 2024

Video: “Wiping Gaza Off the Map”: Big Money Agenda. Confiscating Palestine’s Maritime Natural Gas Reserves

By Felicity Arbuthnot, and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 30, 2026

Video: “Goodbye Greater Israel”

Click here to watch the video.

Video: Confiscating Palestine’s Natural Gas Reserves

Click here to watch the video.

Click here to read the full article.

—Michel Chossudovsky, June 19, 2026

Link to the complete text

The Infamous “Oded Yinon Plan”. Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky