[This article by David Skripac was first published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

Will this Arctic island, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, continue to run its own affairs domestically and remain constitutionally linked to its parent country—or will it be appropriated by the American Empire?

As an increasing number of strapped families throughout the world struggle to put food on the table and pay for ever-rising living expenses, the internet crowd seems more concerned with US President Donald Trump’s talk of seizing Greenland than with what’s happening to average peoples’ ability to survive.

Greenland? Where’s Greenland? For those whose knowledge of geography is slim: Greenland is an island located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans—northeast of Canada and northwest of Iceland. At 822,700 square miles, Greenland is by far the earth’s largest island. By contrast, the second-largest, New Guinea, is only 303,381 square miles.

These days, in light of Trump’s tantalizing statements, both the mainstream media and the alternative media are posing some interesting, though irrelevant, questions about Greenland, such as:

Would a Trump regime takeover of Greenland spell the end of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? This question arises from the fact that Greenland, because it belongs to Denmark, is under NATO jurisdiction.

Will Trump’s Department of War use military force to invade Greenland?

Or will the Beltway use bribery to persuade Greenland’s populace to sign a deal that results in their island’s annexation by the US?

Why do I call these questions irrelevant?

As a pilot who frequently travelled to Greenland while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, I can say with assurance that Greenland is already fully integrated into the American Empire’s network of strategic possessions—and has been since the early 1950s.

Besides being part of NATO, Greenland has played a crucial role in securing the northern flank of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

This role was established when Denmark and the United States signed the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement, a bilateral treaty that made Greenland host to some of America’s most important and sophisticated surveillance technologies and military bases.

Take, for example, Pituffik Space Base, formerly named Thule Air Base. It is a US Space Force base located on the northwest coast of Greenland. Although the number of service members stationed at Pituffik has been greatly reduced since the end of the Cold War, there are approximately 150 troops still stationed permanently at the base. When needed, this number can be greatly increased on short notice by simply flying in thousands of US military personnel and equipment on C-17 Globemaster and C-5 Galaxy aircraft. Pituffik has a 9,995-foot runway that can easily accommodate all US fighter jets and transport aircraft.

74th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron F-89s, Thule Air Base, Greenland, 1955 (United States Air Force / Public Domain)

Moreover, Pituffik is home to the 12th Space Warning Squadron, which operates phased array radar sites at known and secret locations throughout Greenland. This computer-controlled type of radar can detect and track Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) and satellites.

The same base also hosts Detachment 1 of the 23rd Space Operations Squadron, which is part of Space Delta’s global satellite control network. Space Delta, the primary operational unit within the US Space Force, manages specific critical global satellite missions, from military communications to missile tracking.

In addition, the US military maintains numerous Over-the-Horizon radar systems at radar sites such as Pituffik and other, classified locations in Greenland. OTH radar can listen to, monitor, and track military activity thousands of kilometres away, including in Russia, on the east side of the North Pole—Greenland is on the North Pole’s west side—and beyond.

Therefore, if the US government were to acquire Greenland, either through military action or diplomacy, little would change. Annexing Greenland would be a mere formality, acknowledging something that has already been a reality for more than seventy years.

Greenland has always been integral to the American Empire’s global control grid.Washington insiders have long understood that Greenland’s geographic location is strategically indispensable if the US is to keep a close eye on the Arctic Northwest Passage—the sea route connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through the Arctic Ocean—as well as a close eye on that region’s vast mineral, oil, and natural gas deposits.

Thus, claiming that an invasion of Greenland by the US would mark the end of NATO is a moot point on at least two counts:

First, as we have shown, Greenland is already firmly under the thumb of the mighty US military.

Second, after launching NATO in 1949, the United States has remained the largest contributor to NATO defence spending, accounting for approximately 16% of total expenditures as of 2024. Therefore, the US will always be the head of NATO. Even though NATO’s official headquarters is in Brussels, Belgium, everyone understands that the real nexus of control resides at the Pentagon. Hence, formal annexation of Greenland would not affect NATO’s structure.

Why the Sudden Focus on Greenland?

If Greenland is already solidly in America’s sphere of influence, why is Trump talking about adding this island to “his” Empire’s acquisitions? Aside from rich and largely untapped natural resources—huge, unproven, and unexploited oil deposits (potentially 7.3 billion barrels), natural gas reserves (estimated to be anywhere from 50 trillion to 150 trillion cubic feet), and extensive mineral deposits—there is, I believe, one other main reason for this sudden attention being paid to Greenland.

My hunch is that Trump is being leaned on to annex Greenland by certain highly influential individuals who contributed handsomely to his second presidential election campaign. These men—namely, Elon Musk ($292 million), Howard Lutnick ($9 million), Peter Thiel ($1.25 million), and Sam Altman ($1 million)—are now in a position to steer the President in whatever direction they desire for the purpose of fulfilling their primary goal. They are chomping at the bit to form what is known as the North American Technate, the linchpin to a full-blown and ultimately worldwide Technocracy.

Musk, Lutnick, Thiel, Altman, and a number of their equally obsessive technocratic colleagues have ensconced themselves in positions of power in Trump’s current administration. They are the modern-day technocrats carrying out the dream of Howard Scott, an engineer who, with Thorstein Veblen, co-founded in 1919 the Technical Alliance, based in New York City.

For those readers new to the term “Technocracy” and its history, a brief explanation is in order. The Technical Alliance was reorganized in 1932 and was moved to Columbia University, also in New York, under the name “Committee on Technocracy.”

In 1933, Scott joined forces with economist M. King Hubbert—whom he had met two years earlier—to found Technocracy, Inc. Scott was the Technocracy movement’s driving force—its engineer, ideologue, innovator, intellectual—while Hubbert, a geologist, played a major supporting role as the organization’s secretary, researcher, and writer.

In 1937, these two technocrats and some other lesser-known figures came up with a concise definition that explains the technocratic philosophy:

Technocracy is the science of social engineering, the scientific operation of the entire social mechanism to produce and distribute goods and services to the entire population of this continent. For the first time in human history it will be done as a scientific, technical engineering problem.

Though Technocracy, Inc. disappeared (went underground?) for half-a-century, it has resurfaced in recent years. Today’s Technocracy movement is run by an equally radical group of scientists and engineers who, thanks to advancements in technology, finally have the ability to catalogue, surveil, track, trace, monitor, subjugate, and manipulate—or, to put it in one word, control—an entire population and thereby achieve specific scientific, social, geopolitical, and economic ends. Representative government, national sovereignty, the nation-state structure, politicians, capitalism, and even currencies are regarded as nonessential in a technocratic dictatorship.

The 1930s vision of Technocracy’s behavioural control system is fast becoming a reality. What we are witnessing with regard to the recent events in Venezuela and the recent discussions about Greenland is a step or two closer to the completion of the North American Technate as it was envisioned and presented in 1940 by Technocracy, Inc.

The 1940 Map of the “Technate of America”

The Multi-Pillar Globalist New World Order

The 1940 “Technate of America” map (see above) represents one of the primary pillars that support the canopy of the multi-pillar globalist New World Order.

So, what exactly is the multi-pillar globalist world order? It is a term I coined recently and have since shared with a few writer/editor colleagues.

I picture five pillars holding up a square canopy.

In the center I envision the strongest and highest pillar. From its peak and to its peak—in both directions—flow all closely coordinated events, activities, and processes that the world’s powerful institutions and individuals plan together and carry out simultaneously. This pillar is in the middle (the center) because it is unique and of primary (central) importance to the whole structure.

In the four corners I visualize four pillars of equal proportions. If the center pillar has primacy—which it does, and if it is preeminent—which it is, then these four pillars are of secondary stature and scope. Each of these smaller pillars props up its respective corner of the square canopy.

What do all five pillars reflected in my mind’s eye represent in the real world?

I. The Central Pillar: The American Empire

The central, or center, pillar, represents the 1940 Technate map. It is the highest and the strongest pillar because it is where the largest and militarily strongest empire in history, the American Empire, resides.

It is here where Technocracy had its roots. And it is here where many US-based globalist think tanks—the Trilateral Commission, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Club of Rome, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Open Society Foundation, to name a few—were founded and continue to function.

The central pillar is also home to the United Nations(UN) and to the agencies that operate under its umbrella: the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

[Note: Although the WHO is based in Geneva, Switzerland, it nonetheless answers to the UN, which is headquartered on Rockefeller-donated land in New York City. The same holds true for the World Economic Forum (WEF), based in Geneva but connected to the central pillar by way of its adherence to the philosophy and principles of Technocracy.]

It is through the UN and its offshoot organizations that the five key objectives of the one-world technocratic convergence are being advanced.

These five key objectives are:

(1) digital biometric IDs,

(2) thought-crime laws,

(3) social credit systems,

(4) carbon credits, and

(5) Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

When all five objectives have eventually been met, it is safe to say that the walls of a digital gulag will have been erected around each pillar—not only the central pillar of the American Empire but also the four other pillars, which we shall identify momentarily.

But first, we should mention that the strongest component within—the dominant powergoverning—the American Empire is the US Department of War (DOW). Housed in the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, the DOW encompasses six branches of the armed services. Combined, these branches arguably have the most advanced technology, the heftiest financial resources, the widest global reach, the best logistical capabilities, and the highest degree of operational readiness on the planet. The US military’s role is not so much to defend the country as it is to maintain and protect the interests of the Wall Street money center banks. The Pentagon is also devoted to extending, beyond the US, the biosecurity medical industrial complex. For instance, it can at any point create another Operation Warp Speed with its fraudulent “vaccines.”

Second, we should also mention that the State of Israel has long been the leading recipient of US foreign aid, much of it in the form of military assistance. For this reason, we can accurately claim that Israel’s government and its intelligence and military assets are intimately connected with the central pillar, the American Empire.And we can safety predict that Israel will continue to obligingly serve the US by keeping a watchful eye on the rest of the Middle East, including the region’s vast oil and gas reserves.

The Four Other Pillars

II. The United Kingdom

In one of the four corners of the square we have the second pillar: the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth of Nations.

Atop the UK pillar is Chatham House, which formulates the UK policy agenda. The agenda is then distributed to the UK government’s various arms, which in turn promote the policies to all UK citizens.

The United Kingdom is an especially crucial pillar because after it pushes, tests, and implements the five objectives of its technocratic agenda in the UK, it does the same thing in its 56 Commonwealth nations, which span Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and Oceania.

Although the UK has thus far met only one of the five objectives—thought-crime laws—the government is desperately seeking ways to execute the other four plans so it can meet all five targets.

III. The European Union

In another corner we have the pillar of the Brussels-based European Parliament. This pillar is the focal point for disseminating the technocratic plan throughout all of Europe. The European Parliament is a directly elected legislative arm of the European Union (EU), based on the Soviet system of government and without the encumbrance of democratic oversight. Thus, it effectively forms the perfect structure to extend the digital gulag’s five objectives to each member country in the EU.

IV. China

Holding up the New World Order canopy in another corner is China and its multi-titled technocratic leader, Xi Jinping. Since 1978, when one of Xi’s predecessors, Deng Xiaoping, became “paramount leader,” Chinese technocrats have been engineering every economic and social initiative, transforming that communist country into the world’s first Technate.

Having met all five objectives—that is, having all five elements of Technocracy securely in place—China is now poised to export its technocratic know-how to client states in Africa and in Asia and to some other nations that belong to the informal, intergovernmental BRICS grouping—namely, the nations of Brazil, India, and South Africa.

V. Russia

In the fourth and final corner of the five-pillared square we have Vladimir Putin’s Russia. [Note: Russia belongs to BRICS, but it is its own pillar.] On the heels of China, all five of whose control systems are in place, Russia has implemented four of them: digital IDs, thought-crime laws, CBDCs, and carbon credits. Now the Russian Federation is attempting to rapidly deploy the remaining element of its control grid: a social credit system.

Interdependent Pillars

Observe that all five pillars act in unison to support the all-inclusive canopy of the techno-feudalistic New World Order. If one of the pillars were to separate from the edifice, the entire structure would collapse. Therefore, the notion that we live in a “multi-polar” world order, made up of separate poles, is a fallacy. Rather, it is one world order, with each of its pillars dependent upon the others, and vice versa, with all of its pillars dependent upon each one.

Put another way, no nation is an outlier or will last long if it tries to be. The world’s 193 sovereign countries (voting UN members), plus the Vatican City and the State of Palestine (non-UN members, having observer status only), plus possibly Taiwan and Kosovo (some sources list them as sovereign nations; others do not) coalesce under one pillar or another. Each and all of the five pillars are needed to support the canopy of the one-world technocratic state.

The bottom line is that regardless of whether or not a nation is recognized by the others, every jurisdiction on the planet is, to one degree or another, at one pace or another, building digital prison walls.

The Financial Foundation

However, it’s not quite enough to have pillars covered by a canopy. The entire structure must be anchored to a single, solid foundation.

That foundation is a global monetary and financial system. Importantly, the Basel, Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS) plays a central role in that underlying system. Without the support of the BIS and its sixty-three member central banks and monetary authorities—plus the extraordinary influence of enormous investment firms like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street—nothing I have described above would be possible.

In other words, without the worldwide network of central banks, the entire assembly of New World Order pillars would collapse in a matter of days—and with it, all of its presumed power and its assumed authority.

Isn’t it high time we resist the technocrats and abandon their dictatorial “science” of social engineering? After all, we have no need for self-inflated rulers, be they corporate or governmental, to tell us how we should—or shouldn’t—lead our lives.

We do have a need to assert our sovereign rights, be they individual or national. (Denmark and Greenland, are you listening?)

We do have a need to intelligently focus on finding fair-minded, peace-producing solutions to our problems.

And we do have an innate, mutual desire to provide brotherly aid to and receive aid from our neighbours, be they next door or on another continent. When we are truly considerate of our neighbours, near and far, we do not infringe on their autonomy, as the tyrannical Trump is trying to do with Greenland and every other territory he covets.

***

David Skripac has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aerospace Engineering. He served as a Captain in the Canadian Forces for nine years. During his two tours of duty in the Air Force, he flew extensively in the former Yugoslavia as well as in Somalia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti. He is the author of the e-book Our Species Is Being Genetically Modified and of “Moving Toward a Global Empire: Humanity Sentenced to a Unipolar Prison and a Digital Gulag“.