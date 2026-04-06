Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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PARALYSE, PARALYSE MADMAN TRUMP!!!

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steve holmes's avatar
steve holmes
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trump doesn't want NATO, the WEF, the UN, or any other world organization because HE wants to be Surpreme Leader

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