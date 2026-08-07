Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Susanne Lawson's avatar
Susanne Lawson
9h

Our bodies are the most advanced health and healing device ever created, many just give it away to others

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com
9h

Health Inc = Medical industrial sickness and eugenics complex which thrives on making healthy people sick, keeping them sick, milking them for all they are worth as long as there is money to be had, and then discarding them.

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