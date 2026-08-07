[This article by Peter Koenig was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

“Health Inc” – is a new term coined for the conglomerate combined health sector which is the aggregated global health economy: public and private hospitals, clinics, pharmaceuticals, including new drugs, for example, so-called Smart Payloads (for Robotic Pills and Capsules), devices (especially, for new robotic surgery), insurance, long-term care, public health administration, and supply chains. They all work hand in hand and in a well-coordinated fashion, so as to create one single sector with an enormous political weight and lobbying power.

“Health Inc” is a compulsory growth engine, poised to grow faster than any other sector as a share of GDP in the West, with the only close rivals being defense and finance, both of which face structural limits that health does not.

“Health Inc” is the world’s largest single sector, not even rivaled by defense (war) and finance (banking).

The aggregate health sector, or health economy, account for

Global GDP share : ~ 10% (~$10–11 trillion/year) – [data WHO, World Bank, others]

United States : ~ 17.2% of GDP (2024), projected to reach ~20% by 2033 – [ACDIS = Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists; others].

OECD average: ~9.3% of GDP; major European systems at 10–12%.

Health Inc is the largest single sector in advanced economies by GDP share, exceeding manufacturing, finance, and defense combined.

This alone gives the sector an enormous power, especially in the United States where Health Inc. controls roughly a fifth of the economy.

With power comes dishonesty leading to a “scam-culture” which humanity is experiencing on a daily basis – and ever more. Shall be mentioned just COVID – and other fear-provoking “threats” from authoritarian institutions, WHO, UN, WEF and more, all supported by a majority of international governments.

These politico-economic powers are compounded by a number of structural growth drivers. One of them is demographics, an inescapable trend. Aging populations in the West and East Asia mean chronic disease prevalence will rise inexorably. People over 65 consume 3 to 5 times more health resources per capita than younger adults.

Health Inc has a built-in, demographic growth engine that no other sector can match. Overall health expenditures and profits, increase not in parallel, but exponentially because another structural growth driver of Health Inc is the fear factor: marketing as a growth lever.

How does it work?

Health Inc has mastered the political economy of fear:

Fear of disease (cancer, pandemics, Alzheimer’s) drives demand for screening, drugs, and interventions. healthcaresuccess

Fear of death underpins end-of-life care, which accounts for a disproportionate share of medical spending in the last year of life.

Fear of liability (for doctors, hospitals, governments) drives defensive medicine, over-testing, and over-treatment.

Fear of scarcity (bed shortages, drug shortages, waiting lists) is used to justify budget increases and privatization.

This is not accidental. Health Inc’s marketing, lobbying, and media ecosystems amplify these fears to:

Expand “ preventive” markets (screening, supplements, wearables), while real prevention through natural drugs and healing methods is ignored if not shunned, as they are not profit drivers,

Justify price increases (new cancer drugs, gene therapies at $1 million+ per treatment).

Lock in public funding (pandemic preparedness, cancer moonshots, aging research).

A “Cancer Moonshot” is a US government-led initiative first launched in 2016 and reignited in 2022. It aims to accelerate cancer research, improve early detection, expand patient access to screenings, and cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over 25 years.

Why not prevent or drastically reduce cancers by promoting healthy lifestyles, reducing toxins in food, and mostly, reducing or eliminating the dangerous to deadly 5G and 6G radiations.

Until conscious awakening brings humanity to another than money / profit-driven life path, traditional health demand is psychologically and politically non-negotiable.

There are limits, especially long-term limits (in the west nobody thinks long-term) of what economies can sustain before collapsing under their own weight – for example, the cost-weight of Health Inc.

May this be a reason why the reigning elite, way beyond and above the WHO, WEF and the UN, introduce a strong element of eugenics in their programs? Not that they don’t like the “profit-taking” element of Health Inc, but they may fear the collapse of the global (Western?) economy, as it may not sustain the ever-growing weight of Health Inc.

The key drivers of the UN Agenda 2030, as well as the WEF’s Great Reset, are eugenics promoting tools, for example plandemics and man-made “climate change”, not man-made through humanity’s excess production of CO2, a life essential gas, like oxygen, closely related with CO2. Without CO2 and oxygen, there would be no life on earth. But man-made, like in geoengineering.

Historically, Canada promoted eugenics primarily through coerced and institutionalized sterilization programs, immigration restrictions, and institutionalization. While no longer an active government policy, the historical application of eugenics spanned several specific legal and social mechanisms throughout the 20th century. Today it has been replaced by its widely advertised Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

Hence, “climate change” with all its potential health-impairing capacities, under the responsibility of WHO, is just another “scam” fear factor. But it is man-made, as in geoengineering through chemtrails, or by their scientific term, “stratospheric aerosol injections”, by specialized airplanes; by modernized and up-graded HAARP technologies [HAARP – High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program], emanating from the Pentagon thinktank DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and by electro-magnetic radiation (EMR) – and more.

And then there is the inelastic, compulsory demand factor of Health Inc.

Inelastic demand means:

People will pay almost any price when the alternative is death, disability, or severe suffering.

Consumers cannot “shop around” effectively in emergencies.

Information asymmetry (outright lies and exaggerations) is extreme: patients rely on experts (doctors, hospitals, insurers) who also control pricing and options.

Unlike in other sectors:

You cannot opt out of aging or chronic disease. See this sciencedirectyoutube.

Governments cannot cut health spending without triggering social unrest or health crises.

Technology adds cost rather than reducing it (new drugs, devices, and services layer on top of old ones).

Big picture understanding is that Health Inc operates in a perfect environment for sustained revenue growth, regardless of efficiency or outcomes. Health Inc also offers the perfect environment for scam Dynamics, as in systemic rent extraction.

The inelastic nature of health demand makes Health Inc uniquely vulnerable to large-scale economic fraud, even when legally compliant.

Here are some examples of the extraction mechanisms:

Over-treatment and Defensive Medicine Unnecessary tests, procedures, and interventions driven by fee-for-service incentives and liability fears.

Estimates: 20–30% of U.S. health spending may be wasteful or unnecessary. Figures for OECD countries are not readily available, but go in the same direction. Price Gouging on Essential Goods Pharmaceuticals : Life-saving drugs priced at 10–100-times production cost .

Medical devices : Pacemakers, stents, joint replacements with 500–1000% markups .

Hospital services: Emergency room visits, ICU stays billed at astronomical rates, especially in the U.S. and some OECD counties. Insurance and Intermediary Rents U.S. health insurers collect hundreds of billions in premiums, with significant portions going to administrative overhead and profit margins (e.g., UnitedHealth’s ~ $22–24 billion / year net income ).

PBMs [pharmacy benefit managers, are third-party companies that act as middlemen in the prescription drug supply chain] extract rebates and spread pricing, inflating drug costs without adding value. Private Equity and Financialization Private equity firms buy clinics, nursing homes, and emergency groups, load them with debt, cut staff, raise prices, and extract fees, often degrading care. Fear-Based Marketing Direct-to-consumer advertising promotes new drugs, screening tests, and supplements with dubious marginal benefit.

Fear appeals drive demand for low-value services. See this healthcaresuccessyoutube.

Scale of the “Scam” or Financial Fraud on Humanity

U.S. health spending: ~$4.5–5 trillion/year.

Waste and unnecessary care: $1–1.5 trillion / year (20–30%).

Excess drug pricing: $200–400 billion / year in the U.S. alone.

Insurance/PBM (Business Process Management) overhead and profits: $300–500 billion /year.

Conservatively, $1–2 trillion / year in the U.S. could be classified as extractive or wasteful — a scam-like drag on the economy. As mentioned above, there is a limit of what an economy may sustain.

The obvious question emerges: Why does this scam not only persist, but grow by the year?

Health Inc is not just economically powerful; it is politically untouchable:

Voter psychology : No politician can campaign on “cutting health care” without being punished.

Lobbying : Pharma, insurers, and hospital groups are among the top spenders on lobbying in the U.S. and Europe.

Revolving door : Regulators, politicians, and industry executives move freely between public and private roles.

Media capture : Health journalists rely on industry sources; critical reporting is limited, i.e., censored.

Moral framing: Criticism of Health Inc is framed as anti-patient or anti-science, shutting down debate. A vivid example is the COVID scam.

This creates a feedback loop:

High spending → more industry revenue. More revenue → more lobbying and political influence. More influence → less regulation and higher prices.

The following table provides the world’s three blocks each with distinct models and strategic goals.

While the U.S. leverages Health Inc for economic power, while China treats health as a strategic industry and diplomatic tool (vaccine diplomacy, Belt and Road health infrastructure).

No other legal and / or illegal sector exceeds Health Inc’s up to one fifth of GDP share in rich countries. Only a few broad categories come close at the global level, and once you add illicit flows (drugs, human trafficking), the combined “shadow health-related” economy is large but still well below the formal health sector’s – Health Inc – share of GDP.

How does the Health Inc legal scam compare with illicit sectors such as human trafficking and drug dealing?

Transnational Organized Crime (All Forms)

UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) and related studies have estimated:

Total transnational organized crime (human trafficking, drugs, counterfeiting, arms, smuggling, etc.):

UNODC figures (2009-2012): around $870 billion/year , roughly 1.5% of global GDP .

Broader academic/think-tank estimates (including more categories): $1.6–2.2 trillion/year, around 2–2.5% of global GDP (mid‑2010s).

UNODC estimates that the proportion of transnational organized crime has remained stable up to 2025.

Comparison With Other “Scam” Sectors

Health Inc is not just an industry — it is a structural pillar of the modern state, a fiscal anchor, a growth engine, and a legalized extraction machine. Its ~10–20% GDP footprint means that who controls Health Inc controls a core lever of national and world power.

Only, We, the People, by being conscious and aware of the scam, can act against it, by resisting being pulled into the unforgivable Health Incmachinery. Because once you are a victim in the merciless medical mill, it is next to impossible to escape it. We must do what we can to avoid falling into the trap.

We must look for alternatives to “modern traditional” medical treatments, adopt natural healing methods, and spiritual healing. We all have the capacity for self-healing – as many indigenous people still practice – in the Amazon areas, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Aboriginal Australia, and other places. We have the same capacities, but have lost them to rent-extraction driven comfort propaganda. But it is never too late, to regain them with a conscious and open spirit, to escape the Health Inc enslavement, and on the way, reduce a huge junk of our “waste economy.”

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Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.