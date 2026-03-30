[This video was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

In 1951, Mohammad Mosaddegh became Prime Minister of Iran.

His secular government initiated the nationalization of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC) through an Act of Parliament leading to the formation of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

In 1953, the CIA-MI6 led a coup d’etat against the democratically elected secular government of Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh.

The coup was led by Richard Helm and Frank Gardner Wisner. The CIA-MI6-sponsored coup led to the overthrow of Prime Minister Mosaddegh who was first imprisoned and then put under house arrest until his death in 1967.

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