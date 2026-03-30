Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Rainy.Day
6d

you gotta know where you're comin from to know where you're goin to. people need to study history, starting with their own. Homework!

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Rainy.Day
6d

Thank you so much for the work you continue to do.

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