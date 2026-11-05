Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Dave Patterson's avatar
Dave Patterson
1h

very very surprised to see this kind of deep state propaganda on global research - total nonsense. the american 'education' system is not failing at all, it is doing exactly what the american deep state people want it to do - turning out generation after generation of dumbed down young people who can be easily controlled through all the forms of divide and conquer they apply

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Eva's avatar
Eva
2h

Phenomenal thank you! I shall share far and wide.

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