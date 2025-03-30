[This article titled How the West Re-colonized China by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]
The “Chinese dragon” of the last two decades may be faltering but it is still hailed by many as an economic miracle.
Far from a great advance for Chinese workers, however, it is the direct result of a consolidation of power in the hands of a small clique of powerful families, families that have actively collaborated with Western financial oligarchs.
This is the GRTV Backgrounder on Global Research TV, with James Corbett and Michel Chossudovsky.
"Far from a great advance for Chinese workers, however, it is the direct result of a consolidation of power in the hands of a small clique of powerful families, families that have actively collaborated with Western financial oligarchs."
A transnationalist group of oligarchs "own it all" and have far more in common with each other than with the citizens of their own country. 🤑
George HW Bush was stationed in Beijing from 1973-1974. Being a high-ranking member of the Luciferian Brotherhood, he was a master of Jesuit mind programming. Being close to the Project Paperclip mind-control scientists, he became a master of Nazi mind programming--which is based on the same occult principles. American Luciferians (eg Prescott Bush, the Majestic 12) carried out a coup in 1947, imposing a fascist government, in which their blueblood presidents were figureheads who deferred to the Brotherhood's Satanic Council. I've long thought that Deng Xiaoping was a Manchurian candidate, and that it was the Bilderbergers--the Luciferian Brotherhood--that took over China in 1979. This video confirms that theory for me--especially the interventions of the Crown and Luciferian David Rockefeller.