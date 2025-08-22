Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
2d

The sustainability agenda is a BlackRock scheme to privatize every aspect of the natural environment for extraction and profit. 🤑

As human nature is consistent it's inevitable that the international ruling elite will abscond with as much wealth as possible and use surveillance technology to monitor and manage unruly populations. Fortified smart cities will house the wealthy and their compliant staff, while the rest of humanity will be deemed useless and disposable.

"Dissent will become a glitch in the system, a spark that threatens the meticulously calibrated order. Swift and emotionless suppression will follow, a chilling reminder that even the most basic freedoms are a privilege, not a right, in this new world sculpted by unfeeling machines."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2d

Thanks for the inspiring post by Prof. Ruel F. Pepa 👍👍👍 !!!

Unfortunately, during the last decades, the institutionalized, regime-owned educational machinery has failed abominably churning-out huge quantities of creatures with utterly evil characters that now reign without being harnessed or faced with any accountability for their destructive actions ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture