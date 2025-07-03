Michel Chossudovsky

Andrée Crépeau
19h

Professor Chossudoffsky has been on my radar since 9-11. At first his informations seemed really wild….BUT most of what he wrote is being gradually confirmed as true. I would not hesitate for a moment using all the facts and speculations he presents as true but waiting for final proof. I am searching for TRUTH and now realize it is getting more and more unavailable in any mainstream media and with intrusive AI even the internet is being slowly poisoned or censored…WE HAVE TO WAKE UP!

Charles A Gillard
16h

The Romans stole a religion to defame an opposition to occupation and the western empires have been fighting for religious/cultural dominance with self justifying religious rites ever since plus merging with Viking raiders. Now we have a combined empire called NATO on the same war path of genocidal consequences we have created a justification for copying.

The profit motive of military technology and dominance are an addiction that now risks civilization and the very planet we require for life.

