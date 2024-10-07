This article entitled “Iran’s Operation “True Promise 2”… was first published by Global Research

On October 1st, Iran launched Operation “True Promise 2: about 180 missiles were deployed (NYT). A coordinated missile strike has completely destroyed Israel’s F-35 Base Nevatim “among other key targets”.

“The facility hosts both of the Israeli Air Force’s F-35 fifth generation fighter squadrons, and was previously intended to host a third squadron of the fighters after they were delivered” (Military Watch Magazine)

Tehran has confirmed that the attack was launched in response to Israel’s assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah’s chairman Hasan Nasrallah:

“According to a statement released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the attack was aimed at “three military bases” in the Tel Aviv area: Labelled “True Promise 2,” the operation follows a year of escalating tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv, and represents a long awaited retaliatory attack after an Israeli strike on Tehran on July 31. Iran was previously reported to have agreed not to retaliate if Israel deescalated hostilities, with Israel’s invasion and intensive bombardment of Lebanon and assassination of the leadership of the Iranian aligned militia group Hezbollah having been seen to have broken this agreement.” (Military Watch Magazine)

Video

Dangerous Crossroads

The fundamental question is whether this retaliatory attack will lead to escalation, including an Israeli counter-attack on Iran with the support of US-NATO.

In the words of Prime Minister Netanyahu:

“Iran made a big mistake tonight — and it will pay for it… The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to retaliate against our enemies.” (NYT, emphasis added)

Bear in mind Israel is a de facto member of NATO, which serves the strategic interests of the U.S.

The earlier Israeli attacks against Iran and Lebanon were conducted in close consultation with Washington and NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

According to the NYT:

Iran fired waves of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening in an assault that was mostly thwarted, according to the Israeli authorities, but one that made the prospect of a direct all-out war between two of the more powerful militaries in the Middle East more likely.

The offensive left the region on edge awaiting a potential Israeli response. (emphasis added)

What Is Washington’s Intent: A Month Prior to the November Elections?

“Less than an hour after the attack, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivered an ominous warning saying: “There will be severe consequences for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case.” Sullivan refused to elaborate on the manner in which the US or Israel would retaliate, but some analysts think the response could come as early as Tuesday night. (quoted by Mike Whitney)

The response by the Pentagon has on the whole been “soft”, disregarding the magnitude of the attack. See Press Conference below.

What Is Washington’s Unspoken Intent? Let Your Allies Do the Dirty Work for You?

Flashback to 2005. At the outset of Bush’s second term, Vice President Dick Cheney dropped a bombshell, hinting, that Israel would, so to speak: be doing the dirty work for us (paraphrase) without US military involvement and without us putting pressure on them “to do it”.

I must admit that I (reluctantly) concur with Cheney in regard to Israel’s recent attacks against Lebanon and Iran.

Israel was doing the dirty work on behalf of US-NATO.

According to Cheney: (2005)

“The Israelis might well decide to act first, and let the rest of the world worry about cleaning up the diplomatic mess afterwards,”

“Israel would not be able to act unilaterally against Iran, without a green light from the Pentagon which controls key components of Israel’s air defense system.

In practice, a war on Iran, were it to occur would be a joint US-NATO Israeli endeavor, coordinated by US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) with America’s allies playing a key (subordinate) role.” (quoted from my 2018 article)

Source: Council on Foreign Relations

Israeli Military Cooperation with the Pentagon and NATO

Political rhetoric is often misleading. Israel is America’s ally. Military operations are closely coordinated. Tel Aviv is however subordinate to Washington. In major military operations, Israel does not act without the Pentagon’s approval.

Barely acknowledged by the media, the US and Israel have an integrated air defense system, which was set up in early 2009, shortly after the Israel invasion of Gaza under “Operation Cast Led:

“The X-band radar air defense system set up by the US in Israel in 2009 would “integrate Israel’s missile defenses with the U.S. global missile detection network, which includes satellites, Aegis ships on the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf and Red Sea, and land-based Patriot radars and interceptors.” (Sen. Joseph Azzolina, Protecting Israel from Iran’s missiles, Bayshore News, December 26, 2008).

What this means is that Washington calls the shots. Confirmed by the Pentagon, the US military controls Israel’s Air Defense:

”This is and will remain a U.S. radar system,’ Pentagon spokesman Geoff Morrell said. ‘So this is not something we are giving or selling to the Israelis and it is something that will likely require U.S. personnel on-site to operate.’” (Quoted in Israel National News, January 9, 2009, emphasis added).

Israel Is a “De Facto Member of NATO”

Military cooperation with both the Pentagon and NATO is viewed by Israel’s Defence Force (IDF) as a means to “enhance Israel’s deterrence capability regarding potential enemies threatening it, mainly Iran and Syria.”

Israel is a de facto member of NATO (with a special status) since 2004, involving active military and intelligence coordination as well as consultations pertaining to the occupied territories.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed (Press Conference, Brussels, October 12, 2023) that Israel is under attack and that U.S. military deployments in the Middle East are ongoing allegedly to avoid escalation:

There is always the risk that nations and/or organisations hostile to Israel will take try to take advantage. And that includes, for instance, organisations like Hezbollah or a country like Iran. So this is a message to countries and organisations hostile to Israel that they should not try to utilise the situation. And the United States have deployed, or has deployed more military forces in the region, not least to deter any escalation or prevent any escalation of the situation. (NATO Press Conference, Brussels, October 12, 2023, emphasis added)

Video: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Press Conference

Brussels, October 12, 2023

NATO is committed to its de facto Ally: Israel. NATO is complicit in the genocide directed against Palestinians.

Moreover, NATO has casually dismissed (despite ample evidence) that the October 7, 2023 operation was a false flag:

“First, Israeli Defence Minister Gallant briefed us on the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel. And of Israel’s Reponse. Allies strongly condemned Hamas’ indefensible attacks on civilians, and called for the immediate release of all hostages. Our thoughts are with all those affected by these horrific attacks. Israel has the right to defend itself. And as the conflict unfolds, the protection of civilians is essential. No nation or organisation hostile to Israel should seek to take advantage of the situation, or to escalate the conflict. Today, a number of NATO Allies made clear that they are providing practical support to Israel. And doing everything possible to provide for their affected citizens.” (Jens Stoltenberg, emphasis added)

War against Iran has been on the drawing board of the Pentagon since the 1990s.

—Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, October 7, 2024,