[This article by Kurt Nimmo was originally published on his Substack. You can read it here.]

On Thursday, November 26, as millions of Americans were partaking in Thanksgiving family gatherings, Iran’s Mehr News Agency posted an AI-generated video of saboteurs and drones destroying the headquarters of AWS, Starlink, and Microsoft.

Click here to watch the video on X.

The video warns that the companies assisting Israel will pay a “heavy price” for murdering, on the first day of the US and Israeli sneak attack during negotiations, 120 schoolchildren and 35 adults at the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Iran.

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The technology corporations provide Israel with cloud computing, AI tools, and satellite internet. “According to rights groups and analysts interviewed by Al Jazeera,

the trade in the technology and expertise that Israel relies on to monitor, track and kill Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza involves many of the United States’s leading technology companies, including Google, Palantir, and Microsoft.

Project Nimbus, an Israeli cloud project, operates under a 2021 contract with AWS and Google. The contract is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The project supplies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities to Israeli government agencies and the military. In addition, the Guardian reported that Nimbus restricts providers from suspending service to Israeli government and military customers, even if terms of service are breached.

According to +972 Magazine, the army stores intelligence collected through mass surveillance of Gaza on AWS servers. The Guardian reported that a military department uploaded about 3.5 million photos to AWS in early 2024 to use Amazon’s Rekognition facial recognition.

Microsoft sold its Azure cloud, translation, speech-to-text, document analysis, and large language model services to Israel’s Ministry of Defense. “The Israeli military’s reliance on Microsoft’s cloud technology and artificial intelligence systems surged during the most intensive phase of its bombardment of Gaza, leaked documents reveal,” reported the Business and Human Rights Center.

As a trusted partner of Israel’s defence ministry, Microsoft was frequently tasked with working on sensitive and highly classified projects. Its staff also worked closely with the IDF’s intelligence directorate, including its elite surveillance division, Unit 8200.

Unit 8200, Israel’s elite signals intelligence (SIGINT) and cyber-intelligence unit, has attacked Iran numerous times, most notoriously with Stuxnet, a malicious computer worm. It was first installed on a computer at the Natanz Nuclear Facility in 2009, inflicting substantial damage to Iran’s nuclear program. However, in reaction to criticism, in September 2025, Microsoft “ceased and disabled” specified cloud storage and AI services to Unit 8200.

“Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has been granted a license to operate in Israel and select areas of the Gaza Strip,” reported Saudi Press. In June, Musk’s high-speed satellite broadband devices were smuggled into Iran, according to former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett. “Bennett said the devices were intended to enable protesters to coordinate and ultimately topple the Iranian government,” according to Reuters.

In March, Iran struck Microsoft and AWS data centers in the Gulf. The AWS facility in Bahrain was struck with a drone, and the following month the IRGC said it struck an Oracle data center in Dubai Internet City. Larry Ellison, currently the wealthiest man in the world, and a top donor to Israel’s IDF, is an Oracle co-founder.

Damaged AWS sites in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are offline, and the company acknowledged permanent loss of some customer data hosted in Bahrain and the UAE.

Iran has identified Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and Palantir facilities as legitimate targets. Moreover, in late March, the IRGC declared 18 US firms are “legitimate targets,” including Cisco, Intel, Dell, Tesla, Apple, Meta, and JPMorgan. Iran also threatened G42, an Emirati artificial intelligence development holding company founded in 2018 and based in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In October, Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that a renewed conflict with the United States would result in the destruction of undersea cables, data centers, and artificial intelligence infrastructure. He estimated the value of these assets at approximately $2 trillion and indicated that potential strikes could extend to as many as seven Gulf nations.

[Image: A Portrait of General Mohsen Rezai (CC0)]

If Trump indeed resumes significant attacks on Iran, the entire AI and internet technology infrastructure in the Gulf states will be targeted, including Stargate UAE, a 1 GW, $30 billion campus in Abu Dhabi led by G42, and OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, and SoftBank.

Iran has also mentioned cutting undersea internet cables in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. “The Financial Times reported that at least four vessels linked to Iran were detected engaging in suspicious activity near underwater communications infrastructure, raising concerns that Tehran may already be preparing to carry out its threats,” The Yeshiva World reported on November 24.

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Kurt Nimmo is a journalist, author, and geopolitical analyst, New Mexico, United States. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). Visit the author’s blog.

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