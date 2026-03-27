Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Autonomy4Life's avatar
Autonomy4Life
4h

It’s Trump Strait now. Get the cap, get the Strait jacket. Forget the bunkers, never mind the panic rooms, these folks need padded cells.

Reply
Share
SaHiB's avatar
SaHiB
12h

"Miscalculation"? Try chutzpah!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture