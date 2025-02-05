[This article titled Israel’s “Fake Ceasefire.” A “Pause.” Genocide, Exodus of Palestinians From Their Homeland was originally published by Global Research.]

Introduction

A ceasefire invariably constitutes a first step towards a peace agreement. In the case of Gaza, the objective is “a pause” in what constitutes a carefully planned genocide of which the “End Game” is the Exodus of Palestinians from their Homeland. US-NATO are indelibly behind the genocide project. President Trump has pressured both Jordan and Egypt to facilitate the immigration of Palestinians.

From a propaganda standpoint the ceasefire’s intent is to mislead public opinion.

Gaza is almost fully destroyed. The atrocities and loss of life are beyond description. Estimates which remain to be corroborated suggest that up a quarter of Gaza’s population have died.

The ceasefire is not intended to lead to a peace agreement. Quite the opposite.

Already Israel is accusing Hamas of having violated the ceasefire.

The Voice of Tun Mahathir Mohamad

The fraudulent nature of the proposed ceasefire (details below) is expounded by Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad who sent me the following statement:

1.⁠ ⁠I am doubtful of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

2.⁠ ⁠Perhaps I am pessimistic, but should anyone believe that a nation that violates countless United Nations resolutions, disregarding and disrespecting world opinion, would honour its undertaking.

3.⁠ ⁠Would anyone believe that Israel, that had violated past ceasefire deals with Hezbollah would choose to observe this time around?

4.⁠ ⁠Israel is a rogue; a belligerent nation. The belligerence will not allow it to respect any agreements or laws.

5.⁠ ⁠Days before the ceasefire they are upping the ante, killing as many Palestinians as they can. It is second nature to them to go on a murderous rampage.

6.⁠ ⁠And they will blame everyone else for it.

7.⁠ ⁠Excuse my pessimism. But the jubilation shown by the Gazans is premature. I hope I’m wrong.

The Alleged Ceasefire: Three Stages

The ceasefire consists of three phases of so-called negotiations, which largely consist in the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The third stage involves “the reconstruction of Gaza.”

The ceasefire also includes two unspoken objectives:

Exodus of Palestinians from their homeland, and The outright appropriation of Palestinian lands in both Gaza and the West Bank.

It’s the Appropriation of an Entire Country

Stage one is “a complete ceasefire” which lasts 42 days. During this period, Hamas will release 33 hostages. In turn, Israel will release 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, Israeli forces will leave populated areas, “displaced Palestinian civilians will be allowed to return to their neighbourhoods, hundreds of aid lorries will be allowed into Gaza each day, Israeli troops will remain in Gaza’s border areas, including the southern Philadelphi Corridor, but will leave the Netzarim Corridor, a military zone cutting off the north of Gaza.”

Stage two will be initiated 16 days “after the start of stage one.” Negotiations at the outset of the second stage, during which: “a permanent ceasefire will be established, remaining living hostages in Gaza will be exchanged for more Palestinian prisoners, Israeli forces will make a complete withdrawal.”

Stage three envisages “the return of all remaining bodies of dead hostages, the reconstruction of Gaza, which is expected to take years.” See BBC.

The reconstruction is not on behalf of Palestine. Palestinians are slated to be excluded from Gaza.

The first stage — which was negotiated in Doha– pertained to the exchange of prisoners (six weeks). Ironically, the second stage, which is led by Israeli Intelligence, has already commenced. There are fraudulent and criminal objectives which must be addressed. The ceasefire does not mean that the genocide has been terminated.

Gaza: Then and Now

Fake Ceasefire Talks

Ironically, the Netanyahu government is represented by top intelligence officials rather than civilian members of his cabinet: the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet, who are the architects of a carefully planned Genocide, predicated and supported by a False Flag, have been entrusted with the ceasefire mandate.

There is nothing to negotiate. Palestine is NOT represented in the ceasefire talks. The Palestine Authority was not invited to attend. There is only one token representative of Hamas, Khalil al-Hayya, who succeeds Saleh al-Arouri who was assassinated in early January of last year by Israel.

Khali al Hayya is controlled by Israeli Intelligence. He’s an intelligence asset, based in Qatar “who does not meet with Israeli officials.” He is categorized as Hamas’ chief negotiator.

Trump’s Appointee

Steve Witkoff, a close friend of Donald Trump, is a lawyer and billionaire real estate investor. He will largely be representing the Trump White House. His role is also related to the so-called Gaza reconstruction project which consists in a multibillion real estate development project of luxury houses and hotels.

Steve Witkoff asserts his commitment to reaching the second phase of the Gaza hostage deal, in light of concerns that Israel will resume fighting after the first stage is over.

“We have to make sure that the implementation goes well, because if it goes well, we’ll get into phase two, and we’re going to get a lot more live bodies out,” Witkoff says in an interview with Fox News.

Brett McGurk who was until recently Biden’s Middle East adviser will most likely play a secondary role.

The Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is also part of the ceasefire initiative, acting as mediator.

Is the Ceasefire an Intelligence Op?

Invariably, ceasefire negotiations are undertaken by politicians representing the various parties, e.g. the government of Israel, representatives of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

In this case, it’s the Israeli intelligence apparatus in consultation with the CIA which is calling the shots. In fact, there are no meaningful negotiations.

The negotiation team is dominated by three intelligence agencies, namely Mossad, Shin Bet and Egypt’s General Intelligence Agency (GIA),which have been actively collaborating with their US-NATO intelligence counterparts including the (former) Director of the CIA William Burns (replaced by Trump’s CIA appointee John Ratcliffe).

The Head of Mossad David Barnea is “Israel’s Top Negotiator.”

Source: APN News

Click here to watch the video.

Ronen Bar, head of Shin Bet (internal intelligence) was in Cairo for discussions with his GIA counterpart Hassan Rachad last July. More recently (January 22, 2025)

“Mossad Director David Barnea together with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar travelled to Cairo to discuss arrangements for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.” (Anadolu citing Israeli TV)

While media reports focus on negotiations pertaining to the release of prisoners and hostages, the unspoken objective of these negotiations by Israeli, Egyptian and US intelligence officials is to implement, coordinate and finance the EXODUS of Palestinians.

Trump’s appointee to the CIA John Radcliffe (image below) was confirmed by the Senate on January 23, 2025. Undoubtedly, he will become actively involved in partnership with David Barnea, Ronen Bar and Hassan Rashad (GIA Egyptian Intelligence).

Exodus from Their Homeland

President Donald Trump has stated in no uncertain terms that Palestinians should leave their homeland: exodus to the Sinai Desert in Egypt and to Jordan from the West Bank. Exodus and the destruction of the Palestinian Nation State is an act of genocide.

Trump Says Gaza Is a “Demolition Site”

President Trump: “Clean Out Gaza”

Exodus of Palestinians

Egypt-Israel “Secret Bilateral Talks”: The Offshore Natural Gas Reserves

The ultimate objective is not only to exclude Palestinians from their homeland, it consists in confiscating the multi-billion dollar Gaza offshore Natural Gas reserves, namely those pertaining to the BG (BG Group) in 1999, as well the Levant discoveries of 2013. (See Felicity Arbuthnot, Michel Chossudovsky)

In 2021-22, Egypt and Israel were involved in “secret bilateral talks” regarding “the extraction of natural gas off the coast of the Gaza Strip.

“Egypt succeeded in persuading Israel to start extracting natural gas off the coast of the Gaza Strip, after several months of secret bilateral talks.

This development … comes after years of Israeli objections to extract natural gas off the coast of Gaza on [alleged] security grounds, …

Was It a False Flag? The Evidence Is Overwhelming

There is ample evidence that the genocide from the very outset was part of a carefully planned False Flag.

Moreover, the intelligence officials involved in formulating and implementing the False Flag, are now planning the so-called “ceasefire”, which constitutes a “pause” in the genocide. Media reports largely focus on the exchange of prisoners and hostages. The nature of the next phase of an intelligence operation is barely mentioned.

In the words of Philip Giraldi:

“As a former intelligence officer, I find it impossible to believe that Israel did not have multiple informants inside Gaza as well as electronic listening devices all along the border wall which would have picked up movements of groups and vehicles.”

Netanyahu: “Yes It Was a False Flag”

Netanyahu has tacitly acknowledged that it was “a False Flag” intent upon justifying a carefully planned genocidal attack against the people of Palestine. This attack in the course of the “ceasefire” has now been extended to the West Bank.

Hamas is considered by Israeli Intelligence as an intelligence asset.

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he [Netanyahu] told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.” (Haaretz, October 9, 2023, emphasis added)

The False Flag agenda has resulted in the deliberate deaths perpetrated by the Netanyahu government of both Israeli civilians and military (IDF). The conduct of a False Flag deaths is a crime against humanity under both Israeli and International law.

Hamas, (Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya) (Islamic Resistance Movement), was founded in 1987 by Sheik Ahmed Yassin. It was supported at the outset by Israeli Intelligence as a means to weaken the Palestinian Authority:

“Thanks to Mossad, (Israel’s “Institute for Intelligence and Special Tasks”), Hamas was allowed to reinforce its presence in the occupied territories. Meanwhile, Arafat’s Fatah Movement for National Liberation as well as the Palestinian Left were subjected to the most brutal form of repression and intimidation. Let us not forget that it was Israel, which in fact created Hamas. According to Zeev Sternell, historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, “Israel thought that it was a smart ploy to push the Islamists against the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO)”. (L’Humanité, translated from French)

The Ceasefire and “Post War Reconstruction”

Post war reconstruction is outlined in phase 3 of the ceasefire.

The False Flag implemented by Israeli Intelligence plays an important role. The reconstruction of Gaza is not on behalf of the Palestinians, who are accused of having waged war on Israel, when in fact Israel has committed genocide.

The funding of post-war reconstruction is intended for Israel. It will be used to finance a giant real estate project of luxury houses, hotels and apartment buildings.

What is at stake is a plan to WIPE OUT PALESTINE OFF THE MAP AS A NATION-STATE.

Parts of the funds will be channelled towards Egypt to finance the refugee camps in the Sinai desert.

Insidious Role of Wall Street and the IMF

Post-war reconstruction is invariably on the behalf of the victims of a war. In the case of Palestine, an entire nation-state is slated to be eliminated, taken over by the State of Israel, which is upheld by the West as the alleged “victim of Palestinian aggression.”

What reconstruction entails is multi-billion operation. Its planning requires a “pause.”

Already in February 2024, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was allegedly “helping Israel transfer 1.4 million Palestinians from Rafah to tent cities in the Sinai Desert.”

Egypt’s foreign debt is in the billions. Its creditors are willing to provide funds to finance the exodus of Palestinians. The IMF has already promised to provide financing.

There’s a clear money-trail connecting the dodgy Egyptian president to a policy change that will more than accommodate Netanyahu’s ambitious ethnic cleansing plan.

So the IMF now provides financial support for ethnic cleansing?

It certainly looks that way. The IMF wants to make sure that El-Sisi has sufficient money to cover the costs of feeding and housing one and a half million refugees. (Mike Whitney)

Western Governments Are Complicit

There is a “ceasefire.” The Genocide is slated to continue.

In solidarity with Palestine, it should be understood that heads of State and heads of government who are supporting the genocide are “complicit” under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Article III (e) Complicity in genocide. Article IV. Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished [Article III(e)], whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals.” *emphasis added)

It is important that the peace movement take cognizance of the fact that their own heads of State and heads of government, namely Biden, Starmer, Macron, Scholz, et. al. (see them smiling) are from a legal standpoint “complicit” inasmuch as they are supportive of Israel’s atrocities committed against the People of Palestine.

It’s the “Criminalization of Politics”

“Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished [article III e], whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals”.

Western Politicians would be categorized under Article III(e) as Complicit in genocide

Article III

The following acts shall be punishable:

(a) Genocide;

(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;

(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;

(d) Attempt to commit genocide;

(e) Complicity in genocide.

QUESTION THEIR LEGITIMACY.

This is a powerful instrument for the anti-war movement.

Confront your “responsible rulers” and “public officials”, not to mention the Big Money and financial institutions who are behind the genocide.