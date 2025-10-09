Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
18h

I feel gratitude, a feeling I do not enjoy, so let me rephrase: I feel energized by the huge dose of truth in this essay. You truly are a Master of M E History.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
20h

Someday the tide will turn as it always does for bullies and inhuman monsters. The slate will be swept clean, vaporized including the mount of olives into dust and never to rise ever again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture