Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
djean111's avatar
djean111
7d

IMO, it is now a pointless circus. Zelensky preening, Trump going full ego. $MSM just flat out lying that Putin is too afraid to attend, when Putin was never going to attend. Lindsay Graham swanning about. And who would trust Erdogan to not knife Putin, if it was advantageous to Erdogan. Tremendously informative article, but so far it looks like the only attendees who would understand it would be the Russians. Ego, money, weapons, ports. That's pretty much the agenda. Gotta hand it to Zelensky. He very skillfully derailed the entire effort. Personally, I would not shake his hand or even sit at a table with him. And such manipulative lies. Ugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M1Tanker's avatar
M1Tanker
7d

The mini proxy war of the Industrial War NeoCon leftists/US warmongers profiteers fell short in its conception. Victoria Newland of the Biden State Department schemed with her cohorts to bring down Putin by forcing a conflict destabilizing "his" government and the Russian people's support. The CIA ops and the Biden Administration underestimated Russia. Ukraine would never win the war, outnumbered 8 to 1 in firepower and without air superiority from day one. It was a game of fools and idiots led by the US NeoCons, some of the grandist morons in history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture