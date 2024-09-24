We bring to your attention the articles by Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Lee Harding. Click here to read on GR.

これは世界中で「キラー」 ワクチンです：日本の研究者は、COVIDワクチンの副作用が201種類の病気に関連していると言います

あなたは正しかった、ワクチンは私たちの愛する人の何百万人もの人を殺している」

“You Were Right, Vaccines Are Killing Millions of Our Loved Ones”, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Former Minister of Internal Affairs (emphasis added)

“You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs”. Professor Masayasu Inoue, Osaka City University School of Medicine, emphasis added)

“The mRNA vaccine disperses throughout the body and is not contained in the shoulder like most vaccines.

“It doesn’t know where to go. If it goes into the bloodstream, it goes to the brain, liver and kidneys,” Professor Masanori Fukushima, Kyoto University (emphasis added)

Introduction

Global Research has recently published several articles on the Covid vaccine in Japan, confirming its lethality. This report by the Western Standard below pertains to the Press Conference of Medical doctors and scientists held in January 2024.

The evidence is overwhelming. It potentially affects 96 million vaccinated people in Japan. I should mention that the vaccines distributed in Japan are identical to those marketed Worldwide, namely Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna Spikevax Bivalent, AstraZeneca, etc.

The question yet to be confirmed is whether there are differences in the composition of the vaccine distributed in different countries and regions of the World.

There are numerous studies published in the course of the last three years which confirm the nature of the Vaccine. The results of the Japanese studies confirm unequivocally that the Covid “Vaccine” is a dangerous substance which should immediately be withdrawn Worldwide.

The Confidential Pfizer Report

The impact on mortality and morbidity of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has been confirmed by a Pfizer Confidential Report — released and made public under Freedom of Information in October 2021. The Confidential Pfizer Report –barely acknowledged by the media– was known to national governments and health authorities Worldwide. It confirms that the so-called Covid Vaccine is a killer.

The negotiation between Pfizer and the President of the EC Ms. Ursula von Der Leyen was initiated in October 2022, for 4.5 billion doses of Pfizer BioNtech, (namely 10 doses per person).

A contract for one billion doses was subsequently reached for a population of 450 million people who in large part had already been vaccinated.

What was carefully overlooked was the Pfizer report which confirms the impacts (mortality and morbidity) of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to be distributed to the EU’s 450 million people.

“The Confidential report is a bombshell. The vaccine was launched in mid-December 2020. By the end of February 2021, “Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths allegedly caused by the vaccine and tens of thousands of reported adverse events”

COVID “Vaccine” Triggers Excess Mortality Worldwide

Below is a summary of several studies on excess mortality pertaining to the vaccine including Japan.

England and Wales

The table below pertains to excess deaths related to malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor) in England and Wales, recorded in three consecutive years: 2020, 2021, and 2022 vs. a 10 year trend (2010-2019).

The data for excess mortality in 2020 (the year prior to the vaccine) are negative with the exception of “malignant neoplasm without specification of site”.

The COVID-19 vaccine was rolled-out in several phases in England and Wales starting on December 8, 2020 and extending into March-April 2021.

The upward movement in excess mortality (%) commences in 2021. The increase in excess mortality related to malignant neoplasm is tabulated for the two first years of the vaccine.

Germany

Below is a similar table pertaining to Excess Mortality in Germany, which points to the Deviation of Observed Mortality from Expected Mortality (by age group) in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Notice the upward shift in excess mortality in 2021 and 2022 following the rollout of the Covid Vaccine in December 2020

Germany: Excess Mortality by Age Group (%)

Japan

Excess Mortality in Red by age group, Total Excess Mortality in Gray

Japan. Excess Mortality (2020-2022): Jump in Excess mortality in 2021 and 2022 (January-October 2022)

United States

The graph below: “All Deaths reported to Vaers by Year” starting in 1990. (U.S.)

What can be observed is that the number of deaths has increased dramatically in the course of 2021 corresponding to the first year of the Covid vaccine which was launched in the U.S. in mid December 2020.

There Never Was a “New Corona Virus”, There Never Was a Pandemic

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 31, 2024

Today our thoughts are with people of Japan, with the children of Japan.

In the words of the Former Minister of Internal Affairs Kazuhiro Haraguchi’s courageous statement:

“‘You Were Right, Vaccines Are Killing Millions of Our Loved Ones”

「あなたは正しかった、ワクチンは私たちの愛する人の何百万人もの人を殺している」

“They are trying to block our freedom, our resistance, our power. But we will never lose.”

Of significance, the fraudulent narrative concerning the Covid “Vaccine” is collapsing in different parts of the World, with Japan in the lead.

We call for the immediate cancellation and Worldwide withdrawal of the Covid “Vaccine”

—Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, August 31, 2024.

Japanese Researchers Say Side Effects of COVID Vaccines Linked to 201 Types of Diseases

By Lee Harding, 15 January 2024

Japanese researchers say their “shocking” systematic review of research papers on COVID-19 vaccines has discovered thousands of side effects “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.”

The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference (see video below with English subtitles) in Japan held January 11 by the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of esteemed medical experts. The findings followed six months of investigations into the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University, long a fierce critic of the vaccines, said the breadth of the harms is “unprecedented” for medical treatments.

“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information. Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry,” he said.

“For example, the age-adjusted mortality rate for leukemia has increased. And there are significant findings for breast cancer, ovarian cancer and so on.”

Fukushima said there were so many brain-related adverse events, its researchers probably hadn’t found all of them yet. “Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it’s endless,” he said.

Fukushima, who has 208 scholarly papers to his name on ResearchGate, said doctors who want to sound the alarm find their message is suppressed. Last February, he launched a lawsuit against the government for allegedly hiding vaccine harms.

“Japanese doctors are trying hard, but they face various obstructions,” Fukushima said.

Professor Yasufumi Murakami from Tokyo University of Science said the responsible course of action would be to halt the administration of such vaccines.

“It’s very clear what happens when you administer a toxic gene to a human. There are cases that occur within one or two weeks after injection, but there are also many cases that appear after one or two years,” he said before laying out long-term risks.

“Vaccines that have failed are still being administered and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recognizes these failed vaccines. So I would like them to stop immediately. And even though I speak out in various places, they don’t stop at all. So we will clearly present evidence and publish it as articles, one by one.”

Murakami warned that “with the current messenger-type vaccines, a significant amount of IgG4 is being induced.”

He said this was in excess of a normal vaccine response and could interfere with immune functions.

The researchers found 201 types of diseases had been found among 3,071 papers on side effects. Professor Masayasu Inoue, Emeritus Professor at Osaka City University School of Medicine, said some harms are hitting entire families and are well-documented.

“It is unprecedented in human history for a single vaccine to have this much literature out on it,” said Masayasu.

“You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs.”

Fukushima said the mRNA vaccine disperses throughout the body and is not contained in the shoulder like most vaccines.

“It doesn’t know where to go. If it goes into the bloodstream, it goes to the brain, liver and kidneys,” he explained.

Fukushima said authorities preaching the safe and effective message ignored a wide body of evidence and should go back to school.

“With fragments of such knowledge, they exaggerate things and think they can go with this,” Fukushima said.

“So, honestly, they need to go back and redo from middle school biology to high school and university entrance exams. As I mentioned earlier, medicine is still immature.”

あなたは正しかった、ワクチンは私たちの愛する人の何百万人もの人を殺している」

「おっしゃる通り、ワクチンは何百万人もの私たちの大切な人を殺しています」、 原口一博元総務大臣（強調追加）

「心臓、腎臓、甲状腺、糖尿病、肝臓、皮膚、目、血液、神経、全身疾患、脳、肺の 病気が見つかります 」。大阪市立大学医学部教授 井上正康、強調追加）

「mRNAワクチンは体全体に拡散し、ほとんどのワクチンのように肩に留まりません。

「どこに行くか分からない。血流に入ると、脳、肝臓、腎臓に行く」京都大学教授、福島正則氏（強調追加）

導入

グローバル・リサーチは最近、日本でのコロナワクチンに関するいくつかの記事を発表し、その致死性を確認した。以下のウエスタン・スタンダードによるレポートは、2024年1月に開催された医師と科学者の記者会見に関するものである。

証拠は圧倒的です。日本でワクチン接種を受けた 9,600 万人が影響を受ける可能性があります。日本で配布されるワクチンは、世界中で販売されているファイザー/ビオンテック、モデルナ スパイクバックス バイバレント、アストラゼネカなどのワクチンと同一であることを述べておきます。

まだ確認されていない疑問は、世界のさまざまな国や地域で配布されるワクチンの成分に違いがあるかどうかです。

過去3年間に、ワクチンの性質を確認する多数の研究が発表されています。日本の研究結果は、Covid「ワクチン」が危険な 物質であり、世界中で直ちに撤回されるべきであることを明白に裏付けています。

ファイザーの機密レポート

ファイザー-ビオンテックワクチンの死亡率と罹患率への影響は、 2021年10月に情報公開法に基づいて公開されたファイザーの機密報告書によって確認されました 。メディアではほとんど認知されていないファイザーの機密報告書は、世界中の政府や保健当局に知られていました。この報告書は、いわゆるCovidワクチンが殺人者であることを裏付けています。

ファイザー社と欧州委員会のウルズラ・フォン・デア・ライエン委員長との間で 、ファイザー・ビオンテックのワクチン45億回分（1人当たり10回分）の購入交渉が2022年10月に開始された。 その後、すでに大部分がワクチン接種を受けている4億5000万人を対象に、 10億回分 の契約が締結された。

注意深く無視されたのは、EUの4億5000万人に配布されるファイザー・ビオンテックのワクチンの影響（死亡率と罹患率）を確認するファイザーの報告書だった。

「機密報告書は衝撃的だ。ワクチンは2020年12月中旬に発売された。2021年2月末までに、ファイザー社はすでにワクチンが原因とされる死亡報告1,200件以上と、数万件の有害事象報告を受けていた」

コロナ「ワクチン」が世界中で過剰死亡を引き起こす

以下は日本を含むワクチンに関する 過剰死亡率に関するいくつかの研究の概要です。

イングランドとウェールズ

「以下の表は、イングランドとウェールズにおける悪性新生物（癌性腫瘍）に関連する 過剰死亡に関するもので、2020年、2021年、2022年の3年連続で記録され、10年間の傾向（2010～2019年）と比較したものです。」

2020年（ワクチン接種前の年）の超過死亡のデータは、「部位を特定しない悪性新生物」を除いてマイナスです。

COVID-19ワクチンは、2020年12月8日から2021年3月から4月にかけて 、イングランドとウェールズで段階的に導入されました。

過剰死亡率（％）の上昇は 2021 年に始まります。悪性腫瘍に関連する過剰死亡率の増加は、ワクチン接種の最初の 2 年間について集計されています。

ドイツ

以下は、ドイツの超過死亡率に関する同様の表であり、 2020年、2021年、2022年の観測死亡率と予想死亡率（年齢グループ別）の偏差を示しています。

2020年12月の新型コロナワクチンの導入後、2021年と2022年に死亡率が上昇していることに注目してください。

ドイツ: 年齢層別超過死亡率 (%)

日本

年齢層別の過剰死亡率は赤、総過剰死亡率は灰色

日本。超過死亡率（2020年～2022年）：2021年と2022年の超過死亡率の急増（2022年1月～10月）

アメリカ合衆国

下のグラフ: 1990 年から始まる「Vaers に報告された全死亡者数 (年別)」。 (米国)

注目すべきは、2020年12月中旬に米国で発売された新型コロナワクチンの初年度に相当する2021年を通じて死亡者数が劇的に増加したことだ。

「新型コロナウィルス」は存在しなかった、パンデミックも存在しなかった

ミシェル・チョスドフスキー教授、2024年8月31日

今日、私たちの思いは日本の人々、日本の子供たちとともにあります。

元総務大臣の 原口一博氏の勇気ある発言を引用します。

「『あなたは正しかった。ワクチンは何百万人もの私たちの愛する人を殺している』」

「あなたは正しかった、ワクチンは私たちの愛する何百万人もの人を殺している」

「彼らは私たちの自由、抵抗、力を阻止しようとしている。しかし、私たちは決して負けない。」

重要なのは、新型コロナウイルス「ワクチン」に関する虚偽の物語が世界各地で崩壊しつつあり、日本が その先頭に立っていることだ。

私たちは、新型コロナ「ワクチン」の即時中止と世界的な撤回を求めます。

ミシェル・チョスドフスキー、グローバル・リサーチ、2024年8月31日

日本の研究者はCOVIDワクチンの副作用について語る 201種類の病気と関連

リー・ハーディング, 2024年1月15日

日本の研究者らは、COVID-19ワクチンに関する研究論文の「衝撃的な」体系的レビューにより、「人間の病理のあらゆる側面に影響を及ぼす」数千の副作用が発見されたと述べている。

この研究結果は、著名な医療専門家のパネルであるワクチン問題研究会が1月11日に日本で開催した93分間の記者会見 （下記の英語字幕付きビデオを参照）で発表された。この研究結果は、 COVID-19ワクチンの副作用に関する6か月間の調査の結果である。

ワクチンを長年厳しく批判してきた京都大学の福島正則名誉教授は、医療におけるその害の広範さは「前例のない」ものだと述べた。

「文献の体系的なレビューにより、衝撃的な情報が明らかになった。数千の論文でワクチン接種後の副作用が報告されており、眼科から精神医学まで、人間の病理のあらゆる側面に影響を及ぼしている」と彼は語った。

「例えば、白血病の年齢調整死亡率は上昇しています。また、乳がん、卵巣がんなどについても重要な発見があります。」

フクシマ氏は、脳に関連する有害事象は非常に多く、研究者らはまだそのすべてを見つけていないだろうと述べた。「精神障害、精神症状、うつ病、躁病、不安症などが数多く挙げられましたが、それは終わりがありません」と同氏は語った。

リサーチゲートに208本の学術論文を投稿しているフクシマ氏は、警鐘を鳴らしたい医師たちのメッセージは抑圧されていると語る。フクシマ氏は昨年2月、ワクチンの害を隠蔽したとして政府を相手取って訴訟を起こした。

「日本の医師たちは懸命に努力しているが、さまざまな障害に直面している」と福島氏は語った。

東京理科大学の村上康文教授は、責任ある行動はそのようなワクチンの投与を中止することだと述べた。

「毒性遺伝子を人間に投与すると何が起こるかは非常に明白です。注射後1～2週間以内に発症するケースもありますが、1～2年後に発症するケースも数多くあります」と、彼は長期的なリスクについて説明する前に述べた。

「効果がないワクチンが今も接種されていて、厚労省もそれを認定している。だからすぐにやめてほしい。そして私がいろいろなところで声を上げているのに、全然やめない。だから一つずつ証拠をしっかり示して記事にして発表していきたい」

村上氏は「現在のメッセンジャー型ワクチンではIgG4が相当量誘導されている」と警告した。

これは通常のワクチン反応を超えており、免疫機能に影響を及ぼす可能性があると彼は述べた。

研究者らは、副作用に関する論文3,071件の中から201種類の病気が見つかったことを明らかにした。大阪市立大学医学部名誉教授の井上正康氏は、一部の害は家族全体に影響を及ぼしており、十分に文書化されていると述べた。

「一つのワクチンについてこれほど多くの文献が発表されているのは人類史上前例がない」と正安氏は語った。

「心臓、腎臓、甲状腺、糖尿病、肝臓、皮膚、目、血液、神経、全身疾患、脳、肺の病気が見つかります。」

福島氏は、mRNAワクチンは体全体に拡散し、ほとんどのワクチンのように肩に留まらないと述べた。

「どこに行くか分からないのです。血流に入ると、脳、肝臓、腎臓に行きます」と彼は説明した。

福島氏は、安全で効果的だというメッセージを説く当局は広範な証拠を無視しており、学校に戻るべきだと述べた。

「断片的な知識で物事を誇張し、これでいけると考えているのです」と福島氏は語った。

「だから正直に言って、中学校の生物学から高校、大学の入試までやり直す必要がある。先ほども言ったように、医学はまだ未熟だ」

