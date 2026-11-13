Michel Chossudovsky: "The Future of Our Children"

Michel Chossudovsky: “The Future of Our Children”

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Seth Hirsh's avatar
Seth Hirsh
2h

Interesting point. Entirely possible.

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Jewell's avatar
Jewell
3h

Thanks - great summary. Anna Paulina Luna, another turtle on a fence post. Her Wikipedia page is interesting. I wonder if she was enrolled in any of those military mind control programs.

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