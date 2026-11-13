Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, third left, attends a meeting with high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, second left, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, third right, listen in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Anna Paulina Luna, the Florida representative who learned everything she needs to know about the government and Constitution while working as a cocktail waitress in a strip club, insists Iran has killed a whole lot of Americans.

During an interview on MS NOW, Luna said Iran has killed thousands of Americans. Confronted on the claim by Ayman Mohyeldin, an Egyptian-American journalist, anchor and political commentator, Luna asked if he was serious.

President Trump and MAGA have made this unverified claim many times over the last two years. On November 12, Trump again repeated the claim, saying that the “evil enemy” Iran is responsible for killing “many American soldiers and sailors.”

In November, Trump said the Islamic Republic has waged war against America since 1979. He also said Iran started the latest hostilities in West Asia.

“America did not start a war with Iran. Iran has been waging war on America since 1979,” he said.

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Iran has not killed American soldiers, although it has supported Shia groups in Iraq that have killed US occupation soldiers that illegally invaded the country with two US invasions and imposed a horrific sanctions regimen that lasted more than a decade and killed 500,000 Iraqi children.

The Pentagon, under the leadership of the war criminal Pete Hegseth, estimated in 2019 that Iran was responsible for at least 603 US service-member deaths in Iraq. The estimate did not provide evidence that Iranian soldiers personally carried out the attacks. Rather, it is a Hegseth War Department attribution, not an independently established count of direct Iranian military killings.

[Image: General Dan Caine and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth listen as President Donald J. Trump oversees Operation Epic Fury at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, FL, March 1, 2026. (White House photo by Daniel Torok)]

Omitted from the discussion is the fact that Israel and the United States conducted a sneak attack on Iran during fake negotiations and murdered Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with his advisers, chief of staff, and defense minister.

The illegal attack also killed Khamenei’s daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law, although, for much of the American corporate media, these serial murders are of little importance or consequence.

Thus far, Iran has not murdered Trump or his grifting children, his advisers, such as the fascistic lunatic Steven Miller, or any member of the administration, Congress, local officials, or dogcatchers. It has killed a handful of American soldiers at US bases in retaliation for the sneak attack.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students occupied the US embassy in Tehran. They demanded the US return the deposed shah for trial and protested decades of American support for his brutal authoritarian rule. The students demanded his extradition in exchange for the hostages.

The Iranian government did not formally declare war against the United States, as the United States and the Zionist government of Israel did not formally declare war on February 28. Israel bombed Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital—bombing hospitals and murdering doctors and patients is an Israeli specialty—in addition to other healthcare facilities, while the US bombed the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, a sports complex in Lamerd, and residential buildings.

[Image: Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, photo from Mehr (CC BY 4.0)]

In fact, the war began in 1953 when the CIA orchestrated Operation Ajax, [Coup d’Etat] the overthrow of Mohammad Mosaddegh, the democratically elected prime minister of Iran.

The coup was planned after the Majlis, the Iranian parliament, nationalized Iran’s oil reserves in response to the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (later British Petroleum) refusing to cooperate with an audit to verify the company was paying contracted royalties to Iran.

The last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was installed, and the CIA, with Israeli and French assistance, created SAVAK, known for its extensive surveillance, repression, and torture of political dissidents.

The CIA provided specialists in covert operations, intelligence analysis, and counterintelligence. In addition to torture and assassination, SAVAK engaged in financial corruption as a matter of financial security.

President Trump’s deceptive claim that Iran has engaged in continuous warfare against the United States since 1979—the year the Iranian populace deposed the Shah and dismantled SAVAK’s repressive apparatus—functions as a convenient, albeit flawed, rationale for pursuing the destruction of Iran in alignment with Israeli interests.

Diplomatic hostility is not continuous war.

Although the embassy hostage crisis resulted in the United States severing diplomatic ties with Tehran in 1980, these developments represented a significant rupture rather than the onset of 47 consecutive years of hostilities, as claimed by Trump, his advisors, and a number of members of Congress, including Anna Paulina Luna.

The muddled Trump echo chamber refuses to take into consideration—or is entirely ignorant of the fact—that the US supported Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War, including the provision of chemical weapons, and is responsible for the 1988 shoot-down of Iran Air Flight 655, which killed all 290 people aboard.

For Trump, history began in 1979, not 1953. It is entirely possible he is unaware of SAVAK, its torture interrogations, including severe beatings and whippings, electric shocks, burns, suspension by the arms, and sexual assault. Amnesty described torture of political prisoners during interrogation as “routine practice.”

Ann Paulina Luna is prime example of the wide-ranging ignorance of a corrupt and compromised political class beholden to Israel and its long-standing effort to take out Iran and other obstructions to its desire to rule as a tyrannical hegemon in West Asia.

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Kurt Nimmo is a journalist, author, and geopolitical analyst, New Mexico, United States. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). Visit the author’s blog.

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