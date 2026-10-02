Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Crixcyon
Oct 2Edited

The top 10% will vote for the retardicans since they have benefited the most. The bottom 90% will vote for the socialist rascals since half the country now loves socialism. And nothing will change for the better in any event.

El trumpo has made many promises and has had 20 months to make good on some of them. But the war with Iran and rising inflation are big fat NEGATIVES and that will sink the retardicans. No free passes anymore for these imbeciles.

The DC Cesspool is NOT affected by inflation as they are able to steal and grift more from the public to pay their way. Or the Israel and big pharma lobbyists pay them more. They have no clue as to how the average Joe or Jane is suffering.

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