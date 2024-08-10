This carefully researched documentary by Sarah Abushaar portrays the unspoken truth.
It confirms the hideous features of genocide against the People of Palestine not to mention the complicity of the government of the United States of America and the endorsement of the US Congress is support of Netanyahu.
The evidence is irrefutable.
Our thoughts are with the People of Palestine. In solidarity.
Introduction. Israel’s Plan is Mass Starvation
The Biden administration responding to Netanyahu had ordered to cut funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which is indelibly slated to result in famine and the total collapse of social services:
UNRWA provides food, shelter, health care, education … for the 5.7 million UNRWA-registered Palestinian refugees in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
The curtailment of UNRWA funding is an integral part of the Netanyahu government’s carefully designed project to trigger mass starvation throughout the Gaza Strip.
“Gaza is experiencing mass starvation like no other in recent history. Before the outbreak of fighting in October, food security in Gaza was precarious, but very few children – less than 1% – suffered severe acute malnutrition, the most dangerous kind. Today, almost all Gazans, of any age, anywhere in the territory, are at risk.
There is no instance since the second world war in which an entire population has been reduced to extreme hunger and destitution with such speed. And there’s no case in which the international obligation to stop it has been so clear.” (Guardian)
The atrocities are carefully documented in Sarah Abushaar’s courageous video production entitled
Very few people have seen Sarah’s documentary. It confirms the crimes against humanity of the self proclaimed international community.
It is the criminalization of Justice. Neither the IPC nor the ICC have confirmed carefully planned genocide is been undertaken by the Netanyahu government with the endorsement of most Western governments.
Please forward Worldwide.
“How much persecution and human cruelty Palestinians have suffered for generations — for the inalienable right to life.
Since israel’s establishment through the ethnic cleansing and massacre of Palestinians from Palestine — persisting in its massacre, mass expulsion, abduction, torture and terror of indigenous Palestinians.
The theft of land, life and human rights.
Israel’s unconscionable slaughter of 13,000 children, extermination of 30,000 civilians, destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system as it wounds 60,000 and mass starvation of 2.3 million, part of what it’s been committing on Palestinian life for decades – continuing its ongoing genocide now on hyperdrive.
Palestinians massacred and held hostage in the hundreds of thousands, terrorized in the millions under illegal siege, violent occupation and vicious apartheid. A person’s stance on Palestine says everything about their moral compass.
You are either for or against genocide. For or against ethnic cleansing. For or against violent illegal occupation and vicious apartheid.
For or against systems of supremacy – the persecution of human life.. the denial of millions of people their life, freedom, and fundamental human rights.
There is no middle ground. It’s not complicated. In the same way the Holocaust is not complicated. Slavery or Apartheid are not complicated.
But they persisted because of those who didn’t see.
There’s a horrific persecution and oppression that has lasted for 8 decades.
An oppressor and an oppressed. It’s impossible for human beings of conscience or morals to know the truth on Palestine and to uphold this for human life.
It goes against all law, morality and our very humanity.
What we condemn in history and in every other context, what’s been committed on Palestinian life for decades…
As with all systems built on human persecution and oppression, this will not survive. All the inhumanity in the world in this, Palestine is fighting for all of our humanity and for all the world’s justice.” (Sarah Abushaar)
Israeli Destruction, lawlessness and red tape hobble aid as Gazans go hungry
March 26, 2024
In mid-March, a line of trucks stretched for 3 kilometers along a desert road near a crossing point from Israel into the Gaza Strip.
On the same day, another line of trucks, some 1.5 kilometers long, sometimes two or three across, was backed up near a crossing from Egypt into Gaza.~
trucks filled with aid, much of it food, for the more than 2 million Palestinians in the war-ravaged enclave.
About 50 kilometers from Gaza, more aid trucks – some 2,400 in total – were sitting idle this month in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, according to an Egyptian Red Crescent official.
These motionless food-filled trucks, the main lifeline for Gazans, are at the heart of the escalating humanitarian crisis gripping the enclave. More than five months into Israel’s war with Hamas, a report by a global authority on food security has warned that famine is imminent
