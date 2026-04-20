Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
2h

Great post!

If I'm not mistaken, Dr. Bhakdi was one of the first to warn about these "vaccines".

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Crashedproof's avatar
Crashedproof
3h

All of my family members took it. None died. But they are more evil than ever.

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