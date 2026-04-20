[This article was originally published on August 30, 2021 on Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introductory Note and Update

From the very outset of the vaccine in early 2021, there was a worldwide upward trend of vaccine deaths and injuries. See video below.

The official reported figures (April 3, 2022) pointed to approximately: 69,053 Covid-19 injection-related deaths and 10,997,085 injuries for the EU, US and UK combined for a population of 830 million people.

But only a small fraction of the victims or families of the deceased will go through the tedious process of reporting vaccine-related deaths and adverse events to the national health authorities.

Moreover, the health authorities were actively involved in obfuscating the deaths and injuries resulting from the “unapproved” and “experimental” Covid-19 “vaccine.”

Based on historical data (Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS, p. 6):

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. … less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. (emphasis added)

While we were not in a position (in 2022) to establish precise estimates, we were able to address the order of magnitude. Assuming that 10% of deaths and adverse events are reported (a very conservative assumption according to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc, p. 6), the Covid-19 “vaccine” would have resulted in substantially higher numbers of mortality and morbidity.

In many countries, there was a significant shift in mortality following the introduction of the mRNA vaccine. See video below.

Video: Yes, It’s a Killer Vaccine

Video interview with Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky provides a broad picture of the ongoing crisis which is destroying people’s lives worldwide.

To view the video, click here.

At a very early stage, the deadly impacts of the mRNA vaccine were known and documented. The deaths were occurring within one to three months following injections. See video below.

Yes It’s a killer vaccine.

In the words of renowned virologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:

“The proof is there. They are killing our children.” “These vaccines are killing the young and the old, they are killing our children.”

Dr. Bhakdi explains how and why the gene-based COVID-“vaccines” trigger the breakdown of immunological defenses against infectious agents.

Video: COVID Vaccines Trigger the Immune System. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Video: They Are Killing Our Children. Geneva, Switzerland

A year after the launching of the vaccine in January 2022, people in Geneva Switzerland held a mass funeral protest for children who died after receiving the deadly Pfizer vaccine. (Bitchute Channel, and Telegram channel)

Video, J’en Peux Plus, …

Je ne veut pas vivre comme ça,…

Our Readers: Tears in our eyes…

The Classified Pfizer Report

Already in early 2021, the Classified “Secret” Report by Pfizer based on data (mortality, morbidity) collected on behalf of Pfizer from mid-December 2020 to the end of February 2021 had been submitted to the U.S. health authorities.

Sections of the so-called “secret” (classified) report were released under Freedom of Information (FOI) in October 2021, nine months following the launching of the vaccine in early January 2021. That report “says everything”, it comes from the horse’s mouth. It’s their data. Yet medical doctors hesitate to quote Pfizer’s data for obvious reasons.

For details on Pfizer’s Classified Report, read

Bombshell: Pfizer’s “Secret” 2021 Declassified Report. CALL FOR IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL OF COVID “VACCINE”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 12, 2026

Excerpt from the Classified Pfizer Report

As shown in Figure 1 [see below], the System Organ Classes (SOCs) that contained the greatest number (≥2%) of events, in the overall dataset, were General disorders and administration site conditions (51,335 AEs), Nervous system disorders (25,957), Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (17,283), Gastrointestinal disorders (14,096), Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders (8,476), Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders (8,848), Infections and infestations (4,610), Injury, poisoning and procedural complications (5,590), and Investigations (3,693)

[emphasis added]

Click here to read the Pfizer’s report.

Video: The “Secret” Pfizer Report. Declassified in October 2021

Video interview with Michel Chossudovsky

May I add, Pfizer has already a criminal record with the U.S. Department of Justice. (see video below)

This is genocide waged by Big Pharma.

Manipulation of the Official Data on mRNA Vaccine-related Mortality

The official figures are manipulated. Vaccine-related deaths are often attributed to Covid-19.

Peer-reviewed reports confirm the causes of vaccine-related deaths and adverse effects (injuries) including among others blood clots, thrombosis, myocarditis, cardiac arrests, fertility.

DO NOT GET VACCINATED.

STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED.

INFORM PEOPLE ACROSS THE LAND ON THE HEALTH RISKS.

TAKE A FIRM STANCE AGAINST THE VACCINE PASSPORT.

The legitimacy of politicians and their Big Money sponsors must be challenged.

We must act with a single voice nationally and internationally.

Our first task is to disable the fear campaign.

The COVID-19 “vaccination” programme should be halted immediately worldwide.

See also the author’s e-Book (14 chapters):

The Worldwide Corona Crisis. Global Coup d’État Against Humanity. Michel Chossudovsky

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, January 27, 2026

Bombshell: Pfizer’s “Secret” 2021 Declassified Report. CALL FOR IMMEDIATE WITHDRAWAL OF COVID “VACCINE”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 12, 2026

—Michel Chossudovsky, April 17, 2026

Click here to read the full article on Global Research.