Important Geopolitical Analysis by Peter Koenig

NATO is the extended arm of the European Union (EU); it is the militarization of the EU bloc.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is the military protection for globalization.

NATO intends to conceal its true mission, of connecting all at least Western countries, plus the Five Eyes (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and USA), plus Japan, through a common military strategy and common military equipment. May it be called a clandestine ”military compact”?

We are talking about 32 NATO members, plus Australia, New Zealand and Japan, which will give NATO immediate presence in the Pacific.

Many non-NATO but so-called US allies in Asia-Pacific and in Latin America are tacitly – and often not so tacitly – being coerced to adhere to US-NATO rules. In Asia, the Philippines, Indonesia and even Vietnam, to name just a few, remain officially sovereign countries, but they silently follow US-NATO mandates. Vietnam, while politically left-leaning, in September 2023, has elevated her relationship with Washington to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including defense and security cooperation, equaling a military alliance.

Similarly in Latin America, within the last two years or so, the Monroe/Donroe Doctrine has, without much fanfare, taken hold with new forms and norms.

Socialist or left-leaning governments were gradually replaced by strongly conservative, Washington indoctrinated – Trump-tainted – governments. Roughly between 2024 and 2026, a clear rightward shift has taken place across much of Latin America, with several countries newly adopting right or far‑right governments.

Here the countries that moved from left to right: Argentina (2023–2024); Chile (2025–2026); Bolivia (2025); Honduras (2025); Costa Rica (2026); Peru (2026); Colombia (2026); Ecuador (2025); Panama (2024).

Case in point is Peru. Shortly after her “election” in June 2026, massively helped by the United States, President Keiko Fujimori, just ordered 24 new Lockheed Martin F‑16 Block 70 (F‑16V Viper) fighter jets valued at roughly $3.4–3.5 billion, money that adds to Peru’s already astronomical deficit. She has also renewed her father’s contract with the infamous military training School of the Americas.

Similarly, since 2025, Argentina, Colombia and Chile have already contracted or are in the process of buying NATO-able fighter jets.

Remember, all NATO military equipment is connected for immediate exchange of (military) data and pooled for ultimate control in Washington.

Multiple analyses describe this as the sharpest political realignment in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region in two decades, with seven consecutive presidential contests after late‑2024 going to right or far‑right candidates. There are right‑leaning governments now in place in around a dozen countries.

[Image: Bolsonaro with U.S. president Donald Trump in May 2026. (Public Domain)]

Brazil is still officially a hold-out under President Lula.

However, with the ongoing elections, which went into a second round between Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro [son of former President Jair Bolsonaro].

Flavio led the first round on 4 October 2026; a right run-off victory is possible on 25 October. Trump propagandists, and more – like Foreign Secretary Marc Rubio – is said to be very active in selling Flavio Bolsonaro to the people, at the same time as Trump’s lawyers are trying hard to free Flavio’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, from prison.

In Salvador, perhaps a planned forerunner, the shift was gradual, confirmed in the 2019 election, with a far-right consolidation by Nayib Bukele in 2023.

These new “blocs” in Asia and Latin America – the new Donroe blocs – will be “guided,” if not coerced to build their army with new NATO-type weaponry and airplanes, as well as missiles and defense shields, so that they may be connected worldwide. It will be called a “protective shield,” when in reality they constitute the army of the new globalist world order.

All military equipment is to be NATO equipment, most if not all from the US military industrial complex (US MIC) – fighter planes, offensive as well as defensive missiles, the Patriot defense system (and its successors), drones — all connected with each other, all sharing military data with each other, and all military information of the connected countries will be pooled in Washington, respectively the Pentagon, keeping overall control. That is the plan.

Will it pan out? That widely depends on the consciousness of the people concerned.

Sovereign country privacy will be gone. Most spare parts for military equipment from the US MIC will be controlled by Washington/Pentagon; meaning delivery/non-delivery could be used for blackmailing opposing, or “deviating” countries, those differing from the Washington-NATO-dictated narrative, to bring them back in line, or else – leave them without a national defense system, or worse – a horrifying set of sanctions. All they have is NATO equipment.

Imagine, all countries being absorbed by NATO’s military protection in the course of rapid globalization, will be without independent military defense, totally depending on Washington’s good will.

Former French President General De Gaulle comes to mind when he exited NATO in March 1966.

He formally announced the decision in a letter to U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, stating that France would reclaim full sovereignty over its territory and airspace.

In addition, he advised European countries to do likewise, to become independent from US American military “protection,” to preserve their own military as well as civil sovereignty.

Since NATO’s creation in 1949 (12 members: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom, United States), its expansion has taken place in ten rounds, with the first three expansions until 1985 [1952: Greece and Turkey; 1955: West German; East Germany was added at unification in 1990; and 1982: Spain], bringing total membership to 16, when the Soviet Union disintegrated.

NATO was officially created in 1949. In response to NATO, especially West Germany joining NATO, the Soviet Union created the Warsaw Pact in 1955 with Eastern European countries. NATO pretended to be a shield protecting the West from the Soviet Union and the ensuing Cold War, an invention of the West, which only existed as a propaganda tool.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, in a final meeting in Prague, the Warsaw Pact was dissolved on 1 July 1991. This, according to NATO’s official role of protector against a potential USSRR expansion, made NATO obsolete. NATO should have also been dissolved in 1991. But it was not.

Rather than being dissolved, NATO had another mission, a much larger one, the one that is playing out now. Hopefully it will soon be understood by all countries and people, what this nefarious NATO mission is all about – a militarized Global World Order.

However, instead of being dismantled, NATO’s expansion literally exploded after 1999 – and beyond up to this day.

The 4th to the 10th Round of Expansion added in 1999 Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland (total 19 members); in 2004, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia (26); in 2009, Albania, Croatia (28); in 2017, Montenegro (29); in 2020, North Macedonia (30); in 2023, Finland (30); and in 2024, Sweden.

This NATO expansion, moving ever closer to Moscow, is a breach of a verbal agreement in 1991, when the US Secretary of State, James Baker, made the specific “not one inch” statement to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during discussions in Moscow on February 9, 1990. Meaning, not an inch of expansion beyond Germany.

[Image: Michail Gorbachev discussing German unification with Hans-Dietrich Genscher and Helmut Kohl in Russia, July 15, 1990. (Photo: Bundesbildstelle / Presseund Informationsamt der Bundesregierung)]

Similar verbal assurances regarding restraint or non-expansion of NATO jurisdiction/territory eastward, were also expressed around that time by West German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher and Chancellor Helmut Kohl, as well as other Western leaders addressing the transition of East Germany.

Even though the agreement was verbal, not contractually sealed, continuous NATO expansion and aggression against Russia are breaking an ethical and moral contract. Depending on interpretation, verbal agreements or promises are legally binding. In this particular case, opinions differ widely – thus, at least the moral and ethical part of the agreement, or promise, has been violated.

Unlimited NATO expansion is also at the origin of today’s war in Ukraine – details of which belong into another playbook. Though, that much must be said, the US, via European NATO countries, is fighting a proxy war against Russia through Ukraine, a war that started not only in February 2022, but at the latest in February 2014 with the Kiev Maidan Coup (Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General), and in reality, way before, back to the turn of the century, when the US were funding preparation of “regime change” in Kiev to the tune of US$ 5 billion-plus (Madame Victoria Nuland, then Deputy Foreign Secretary).

This NATO hybrid war has since left close to 2 million deaths, with no end in sight. And the world looks on, nobody is attempting to restrain NATO, the provocateur of this war, especially not the EU bloc, as NATO is also EU’s war policymaker.

Since the end of WWII, NATO has killed, directly or indirectly through proxies, at least between 20 and 30 million people. In 1999, under the aegis of then President Clinton, NATO destroyed Yugoslavia, economically one of the most prosperous countries in Europe. The invented reason was the conflict for carving out “Kosovo” of Serbia under the guidance, if not directed by the US and her NATO allies. A conflict that has to this day not been resolved.

Kosovo is little more than the largest US-NATO military base in Central/Eastern Europe. Kosovo as an independent country is recognized by only 90 to 110 countries (out of 193 UN member nations), with the exact figure being disputed.

NATO is funding fear propaganda throughout the West of risks of war, as the Russians are coming any time. The Russians have been “coming” to absorb Europe and the rest of the West since WWII that kept the war industry going, and the people afraid, calling for NATO to protect them from the evil Russians.

This past 27 October 2026, NATO has won the vote against a Neutrality Initiative (NI) launched by the Swiss people, over two years ago.

Only now it came to a public vote. In these couple of years, NATO and Swiss Government anti-NI propaganda has managed to turn the Swiss opinion about Neutrality around, with fear propaganda and painting an imaginary enemy – Russia, of course – on the wall, wherever they could. The result was a devastating NO against Swiss Neutrality.

Indeed, little Switzerland, with some 9 million people, strategically located in the center of Western Europe, cannot remain neutral, as she hosts such illustrious organizations, tax-free and with diplomatic immunity, as the World Economic Forum (WEF); the World Health Organization (WHO); GAVI, the Vaccination Association; the UN (where the real, decision-making HQ is deemed to be in Geneva); CERN (Center for European Nuclear Research); the Club of Rome; the privately Rothschild-run Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basle, also called the central Bank of all Central Banks, controlling over 90% of the world’s cashflow – and more such international outfits like FIFA and the International Olympic Committee.

NATO and these Swiss internal international organizations, pretending to call the shots on worldly affairs, plus the Swiss Government’s political will to belong to and be integrated economically and militarily into the West, literally rob Switzerland of the once upon a time “Forever Neutrality.”

After the collapse of the Napoleon empire (after the unsuccessful Russian invasion in 1812), Switzerland had practiced neutrality from 1813 to 1815, but was bestowed the formal recognition of “Perpetual Neutrality,” in 1815 by the major European powers: Austria, France, Great Britain, Prussia, Russia, Spain, Portugal and Sweden.

This Perpetual Neutrality was based on three principles:

1) The inviolability and integrity of Swiss territory;

2) Switzerland’s independence from foreign influence; and

3) That Swiss neutrality served the wider peace and security of Europe.

In 1815, Switzerland accepted neutrality as a choice, not simply as a status imposed by the great powers. In return, the powers guaranteed its territorial integrity and neutrality.

Unfortunately, the Swiss missed in1848 enshrining Swiss Neutrality in her newly drafted Constitution.

Today, Switzerland, one of the few places on earth, where neutrality represented offering her good services, meaning conflict mediation, negotiations of international agreements and active defense of human rights and the Geneva Conventions, the upholding of the UN Charter as the overarching law, is in the process of ceding these principles to the war-making and killer machine, NATO and the economic bloc, the EU.

Unofficially, of course, high ranking active as well as former military officers, admit that the Swiss Government has secretly, clandestinely – without informing the people – moved already so close to NATO with her new Defense Strategy, with common maneuvers and NATO military equipment; that there is hardly a distinction between her current state of affairs vis-à-vis NATO and real NATO membership.

Most of the Swiss People are unaware yet of Swiss Closeness to NATO.

Most of the people around the world do not fathom what is happening behind the curtains, that they are being trapped into a military and economic alliance they may not want to be part of.

One day, it will dawn on the world, including on Switzerland, when they realize being in the fangs of a merciless military and economic apparatus that has gradually eroded individual nations sovereignty to act freely, think freely, and make their independent monetary and defense decisions.

Let us just hope, it will not be too late when this awakening comes.

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Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

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