Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
10h

If Russia was really fighting the West, why did they bow out of Syria?

Why did they go along with the COVID shamdemic?

Why did they abstain in the UN regarding Libya?

Why did BRICS not allow Venezuela from entering?

They're full of shit and the Ukraine war is like the war in 1984.

https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/the-ukraine-war-did-not-take-place

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
7h

Maybe France and Germany were stung by evading the Iraq war 2.0 and the war over bicycle doping. Anyway religious culture war over Asia and Orthodox is as usual for the last 2000 years of history of weaponizing religions probably even from the time the priests gained power over the Pharaohs.

The problem now seem to be ecological balance versus monotheistic dominance behavior.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture