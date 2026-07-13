Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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MoreMore
4h

What was the common theme during WW1 & 2 and effectively all wars? So, this shouldn't surprise us, this will be dragging on as long as possible.

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Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
4h

What is draining is US and western credibility while running on as the new empire based on deficit fools gold for the hereditary wealthy of past empires to invest in the new dominance military technological weapons testing of everlasting lies.

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