The overcounting of COVID-19 deaths, namely deaths resulting from SARS-CoV-2 is beyond description.

The PCR test is totally unreliable in detecting the alleged virus.

From the outset, the practice consists is allocating ALL PCR positive cases to COVID.

Our focus: The deliberate overcounting of so-called COVID-related deaths.

—Michel Chossudovsky

Part I: US Hospitals Getting Paid More to Label Cause of Death as ‘Coronavirus’

Senator Scott Jensen and Laura Ingraham

Senator Scott Jensen represents Minnesota. He’s also a doctor. He appeared on Fox News with Laura Ingraham where he revealed a very disturbing piece of information.

Dr. Scott Jensen says the American Medical Association is now “encouraging” doctors to overcount coronavirus deaths across the country.

Jensen received a 7-page document that showed him how to fill out a death certificate as a “COVID-19 diagnosis” even when there isn’t a lab test confirming the diagnosis.

“Right now Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on what we do.” (Dr. Sen. Scott Jensen, from Fox Interview)

This is absolutely bone-chilling.

Watch the interview below.

Part II: CDC Guidelines: “Probable”, “Likely”, “Presumed” Causes of Covid Mortality

by Michel Chossudovsky

Introduction

The official CDC data on mortality attributable to SARS-CoV-2 from the very outset is totally unreliable, i.e. based on unacceptable criteria.

The unspoken objective was to dramatically increase the rates of mortality allegedly attributable to Covid-19.

Below are the guidelines for the identification and measurement of Covid deaths as quoted in the interview with Dr Jensen. (CDC April 2020)

CDC Guidelines Pertaining to the Identification of Covid-19-Related Death

The following text is largely based on Chapter III of my book. It confirms the statements of Dr. Jensen.

Less than two weeks following the historic March 11, 2020 lockdown, specific guidelines were introduced in the U.S. by the CDC pertaining to death certificates (and their tabulation in the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS)).

The fundamental issue raised by the CDC is the identification of COVID-19 mortality as “the underlying cause of death”?

This concept is fundamental. The “underlying cause of death” is defined by the WHO as “the disease or injury that initiated the train of events leading directly to death”.

What the CDC recommended with regard to statistical coding and categorization is that COVID-19 is expected to be the underlying cause of death “more often than not.”

The CDC combines these two criteria: “underlying cause of death” and “more often than not”.

Will COVID-19 be the underlying cause of death?

“The underlying cause depends upon what and where conditions are reported on the death certificate. However, the rules for coding and selection of the underlying cause of death are expected to result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.” (Emphasis added)

The above directive is categorical.

The CDC Concepts and Justifications

The certifier is not allowed to report coronavirus without identifying a specific strain. And the guidelines recommend that COVID-19 must always be indicated.

The certifier cannot depart from the CDC criteria. COVID-19 is imposed. Read carefully the CDC criteria.

There are no loopholes.

These CDC directives have contributed to categorizing COVID-19 as the recorded “cause of death”. Two fundamental concepts prevail throughout:

1. The “underlying cause of death”

2. The “More Often than Not” clause which falsifies the cause of death

And these criteria are imposed despite the fact that the RT-PCR test used to corroborate the “cause of death” provides misleading results as acknowledged by both the WHO and the CDC.

In practice, as outlined above, “probable COVID-19” or “likely COVID-19” will be considered as the “underlying cause of death” without the conduct of a PCR test and without performing an autopsy.

The criteria establishing the “underlying” cause of death in the US are based on “the more often than not” clause (see above) established nationally by the CDC.

Canada: Flawed “Estimates” of the Cause of Death. “Probable Cause”

In Canada, the criteria differ from one province to another. Categorizing the cause of death in Canada’s Province of Quebec has been the object of gross manipulation.

According to a directive from Quebec’s Ministry of Health (April 2020):

“If the presumed cause of death is Covid-19 (with or without a positive test) an autopsy should be avoided and death should be attributed to Covid-19 as the probable cause of death. In addition, deaths whose probable cause is Covid-19 are considered natural, and are not subject to a coroner’s notice.“ (Emphasis from the original document)

The directive does not allow the counting of comorbidities. Applied on April 16, 2020, this directive was conducive to an immediate sharp increase in the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19:

Page 1 of the Ministry of Health Directive

44.9% of total deaths in Quebec were attributed to COVID-19 (week of 11-18 April 2020) applying the criteria of the M of Health, (see table below).

According to Montreal’s La Presse, “April [2020] was the deadliest month.” But did La Presse consult the directives of the Ministry of Health?

Below are the (daily) causes of death for Quebec corresponding to the week of April 12 to 18, 2020 (immediately following the government directive) measured according to the criteria issued by the Ministry of Health.

There were virtually no COVID cases or deaths recorded in March 2020, jumps to 44.9% of total mortality based on the criteria of Quebec’s Ministry of Health.

Table below: Causes of deaths, daily average, “daily average since one week ago”

Are these figures the result of the so-called deadly pandemic? Or are they the result of the Ministry of Health’s “guidelines” based on erroneous criteria?

• “presumed” case pertaining to COVID

• “with or without a positive test”

• “probable” cause of death

• “autopsy should be avoided” in the case of COVID-19

• “deaths of which the probable cause is COVID-19 are considered natural, and are not the object of a notice to the coroner“

Our analysis confirms that there never was a pandemic resulting in significant rates of mortality.

The fake figures on mortality resulted in a fear campaign, they were used to provide legitimacy to the mRNA vaccine which was introduced in early November 2020.

