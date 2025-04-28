Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

MASSIVE FRAUD: Evidence shows that covid data is 100% false.

EXPOSING GLOBAL COVID FRAUD

It is hard to believe that such a global deception could occur, yet the evidence is all here. Thousands of medical doctors, nurses, and patients around the world testify of completely false covid registrations. Funeral directors confirm countless false death certificates.

Check the evidence for yourself...

https://stopworldcontrol.com/fraud/

Jane Aultman is a leading bioethicist. By 2020 Aultman had become Editorial Board Member of the American Medical Association Journal of Ethics:

https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/editorial-board-and-staff

https://www.neomed.edu/directory-profile/aultman-julie-128199/

Julie Aultman was a big supporter of the Covid jab, pandemic mandates and even put out a statement in 2020 on how there was no ethical conflict with hospitals being paid extra for Covid deaths. And that it was preposterous to think they were concerned with anything but saving lives. How dare you question their ethics?!?!:

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/apr/21/facebook-posts/Fact-check-Hospitals-COVID-19-payments/

So we learn that the field of ethics, bioethics is as corruptible and corrupted as the medical industry they exist to provide moral guidance and clarity to. Let's just say that their ethics are negotiable, available to the highest bidder.

