At the outset, of the Obama administration (2009-2017), President Barack Obama was rewarded for his commitment to a nuclear free world.

In 2009, president Obama and Russia’s president Dimitri Medvedev signed at the Kremlin a historic agreement to cut nuclear arms (see below).

In April 2009, President Obama addressed a crowd in Prague:

“The existence of thousands of nuclear weapons is the most dangerous legacy of the Cold War,” “And as the only nuclear power to have used a nuclear weapon, the United States has a moral responsibility to act. We cannot succeed in this endeavor alone, but we can lead it, we can start it.” He then cited some of the “concrete steps” the United States would take “toward a world without nuclear weapons.”

Already at this important 2009 event in Prague, Obama raised the issue of terrorists acquiring nuclear weapons:

“terrorists are determined to buy, build or steal a [nuclear weapon]

Video: Obama Prague Speech. A World Without Nuclear Weapons

And a few months later on October 9, 2009, President Obama was granted the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The U.S. has a moral responsibility to act. A World without nuclear weapons.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited two important concepts:

1. Obama’s commitment to nuclear nonproliferation,

2. Obama’s “reaching out to the Muslim world”

America’s War on Terrorism. Prevent Al Qaeda from Acquiring Nuclear Weapons

Barely a year later, President Obama at a Summit aimed at securing the world’s stockpile of nuclear weapons, raised the issue of Al Qaeda terrorists.

Al Qaeda, (The Base in Arabic) القاعدة

The Date Base: Recruitment of Mujahideen, described by Ronald Reagan as “Freedom Fighters.”

Al Qaeda is a creation of the CIA going back to the Soviet-Afghan War.

And now Al Qaeda is heralded by President Obama as a potential “Nuclear Power.”

President Barack Obama said Sunday that he thinks world leaders “can make enormous progress” on securing loose nuclear material to prevent it from winding up in the hands of terrorists. (The Hill)

According to Obama,

“If al-Qaida acquired nuclear weapons it would have no compunction at using them,” “The single biggest threat to U.S. security, both short-term, medium-term and long-term, would be the possibility of a terrorist organization obtaining a nuclear weapon,” Obama said. “This is something that could change the security landscape in this country and around the world for years to come.” “If there was ever a detonation in New York City, or London, or Johannesburg, the ramifications economically, politically and from a security perspective would be devastating,” the president said. “We know that organizations like al-Qaida are in the process of trying to secure nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, and would have no compunction at using them,” Obama said. “I feel very good at this stage in the degree of commitment and a sense of urgency that I have seen from the world leaders so far on this issue.”

What utter nonsense.

The Al Qaeda Timeline

Phase I. 1979-1980: Al Qaeda is a US-sponsored Intelligence Asset. Supporting Al Qaeda “Freedom Fighters” in Afghanistan.

“Yes. The CIA entered Afghanistan Before the Russians.” (Zbigniew Brzezinski) “American intelligence services began to aid the Mujahadeenin Afghanistan 6 months before the Soviet intervention.”

Phase II. September 11, 2001

Going After and Combating Al Qaeda “Terrorists.” “The Global War on Terrorism” Is Born

CIA Director George Tenet stated that bin Laden has the capacity to plan “multiple attacks with little or no warning.”

September 11, 2001 marked the onslaught of the “Global War on Terrorism” (GWOT) which was heralded by the media as a humanitarian endeavour.

This was achieved by sustaining the myth that Muslim terrorists supported by the Taliban had attacked the WTC and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

The evidence –including the subsequent studies on controlled demolition– have confirmed that this was an outright lie.

September 11, 2001 provides a justification for waging a war without borders.

Phase III. Obama’s One Trillion Dollar Nuclear Weapons Program. “Make the World Safe”

President Obama in 2010 pointed to Al Qaeda’s intent to acquire nuclear weapons. And a few years later, he calls for the development of a one trillion dollar nuclear weapons program. His earlier commitment to preventing Al Qaeda terrorists was an outright lie.

So was his commitment to the Muslim world. Muslims are described as terrorists.

In 2014, president Obama put forth the development of a massive nuclear arsenal with an estimated cost of up to $1 trillion.

“The missile system was part of a sweeping modernization of the American nuclear arsenal that is estimated to cost up to $1 trillion over three decades. Undertaken by the Obama administration, it features new factories, refurbished nuclear arms, and a new generation of weapon carriers, including bombers, missiles and submarines. The new bombers are to carry the new cruise missile.” (NYT, September 2016)

In a bitter irony, the launching of the one trillion dollar program coincided with a campaign against ISIS as a potential agent of nuclear war:

“President thinks world leaders “can make enormous progress” on securing loose nuclear material to prevent it from winding up in the hands of terrorists. Obama held a series of meetings with world leaders on Sunday, as heads of state and officials from 47 countries descend on Washington to discuss and agree to ways to prevent nuclear terrorism.” (BBC, 2 Apriil 2016)

The Biden Administration

At the outset of the Biden administration, the nuclear weapons program was increased to 1.3 trillion with a target of 2 trillion by 2030.

Ironically, this trillion-dollar project is administered outside the realm of accountable US federal defense expenditures. It was launched by a Nobel Laureate president who campaigned for peace and “a nuclear-free world” and “made disarmament the main goal of American defense policy.” (NYT, September 2014)

“Supporters of arms control, as well as some of President Obama’s closest advisers, say their hopes for the president’s vision have turned to baffled disappointment as the modernization of nuclear capabilities has become an end unto itself.” (NYT, Ibid)

Taxpayers money of the order of more than a trillion dollars was allocated to the doctrine of preemptive nuclear warfare, allegedly as an instrument of national defense.

Needless to say a large share of this money goes into the pockets of the so-called US defence contractors, namely, the military industrial complex.

Obama’s Wars and “Counter-Terrorism” Ops (2014-2016)

The Obama administration is marked by numerous military projects, including a Coup d’Etat against Ukraine in 2014 in support of two Nazi parties, Right Sector and Svoboda.

Later in 2014, he launched a so-called counter-terrorism initiative against both Syria and Iraq.

In 2014, a third US-led war against Iraq was launched under the banner of Obama’s 2014 “counter-terrorism bombing campaign.”

June 14, 2014: the US and its allies facilitated the incursion of the Islamic State (ISIS) Toyota truck convoys into Iraq in June 2014 prior to the onset of the counter-terrorism bombing campaign launched by Obama in August 2014.

It is worth recalling the history of the initial incursion of ISIS forces (Summer 2014) and the timeline extending from the occupation of Mosul in Summer of 2014 which was covertly supported by the US, to the “liberation” of Mosul three years later which was also supported by the US and its allies.

We’re dealing with a diabolical military and intelligence agenda.

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq as well as Syria were the object of continuous bombing under the mandate of a fake “counterterrorism” mandate.

Moreover, it was only once the ISIS had captured Mosul and was firmly entrenched inside Iraq, that the US and its allies initiated two months later its “counter-terrorism” operation, allegedly against the ISIS.

With the so-called “liberation” of Mosul (June-July 2017), it is important to reflect on Washington’s diabolical project.

Extensive war crimes were committed against the people of Iraq. The country’s infrastructure was destroyed. Meanwhile the ISIS brigades brought into Iraq in June 2014 continue to be “protected” by the US led coalition.

The ISIS, a construct of US intelligence, was dispatched to Iraq in Summer 2014. With limited paramilitary capabilities it occupied Mosul.

Iraqi forces were coopted by the US to let it happen.

The Iraqi military commanders were manipulated and paid off. They allowed the city to fall into the hands of the ISIS rebels without “a single shot being fired.”

Phase IV. June 2025: Trump’s Wars. The Al Qaeda “Good Guys” No Longer Constitute a Nuclear Threat

Recruited by US-NATO, the leaders of Al Qaeda are NOW promoted to the rank of Pro-Democracy “Good Guy Politicians,” supported by the Washington Consensus (IMF-World Bank).

The Al Qaeda terrorists no longer constitute a threat, or do they?

“A Good Guy Al Qaeda leader” has become President of Syria, with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

A US-supported Al Qaeda President was recently appointed in Syria.

