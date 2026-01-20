[This article was first published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

Introduction

The Thule Air Force base in Northern Greenland has been under the jurisdiction of the US Air Force 821st Air Base Group since the end of World War and the Cold War.

It constitutes the US’ northernmost military facility (76°32′N, 68°50′W).

The military base lies approximately 1118 km north of the Arctic Circle and 1524 km south of the Terrestrial North Pole. The Thule base is 885 km east of the North Magnetic Pole.

The Thule US Air Force base (which was renamed in 2026) also “hosts the 12th Space Warning Squadron, a Ballistic Missile Early Warning Site designed to detect and track Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) launched against North America.”

The Thule base links up to NORAD and US Northern Command headquarters at the Peterson Air Force base in Colorado. The Thule base is also “host to Detachment 3 of the 22d Space Operations Squadron, which is part of the 50th Space Wing‘s global satellite control network.”

In the course of the Cold War, the U.S. had numerous military bases in Greenland in an agreement with Denmark

Denmark is member of NATO, firmly allied with the US.

Both Danish and Canadian territories will be used by the US to militarize the Arctic. (See Michel Chossudovsky, August 2007)

Trump’s Cold War 2.0 in the Arctic: “Dirty Talk”

President Donald Trump is contemplating the annexation of Greenland from Denmark.

“Trump has expressed a desire for the US to purchase the territory, but refused to rule out the use of force”

He has “renewed his threat of using military force to annex Greenland“. “saying he wouldn’t rule it out to make the self-governing Danish territory a part of the United States”

His objective: seizing control of the resource-rich island, which he insists,

“the US needs for national security purposes”. “I don’t say I’m going to do it, but I don’t rule out anything.”

“Friendship is friendship, but Greenland is ours. Europe and Denmark failed to ensure Greenland’s security. The United States will protect its interests and is ready to use force if necessary.” —Vice President JD Vance

Denmark’s Prime Minister has responded forcefully to the threats of the President of the United States. One NATO member-state threatening another NATO state. Trump’s posture could contribute to the destabilization of NATO. This is an issue which we will be examining.

“We live in a real world governed by force and power…” —Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

Operation Arctic Endurance (January 2026)

A small number of European soldiers and military personnel have so far been dispatched to Greenland by several EU/NATO member states including France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and Norway. Allegedly this action is in response to President Trump’s threats directed against the Kingdom of Denmark.

NATO’s Operation Arctic Endurance initiative is described as a multinational operation under NATO command.

Contradiction: this operation cannot under any circumstances be carried out by NATO in Brussels without the active participation and consent of the Pentagon.

The multinational operation is slated to confront the 200 military personnel largely involved in the US Navy and Air Force at the Thule base renamed Pituffik Space Base in Greenland which is an entity of US Northern Command based in Colorado, which in turn reports to the Pentagon.

Is it a military farce? A propaganda ploy?

The multinational force is coordinated by the Pentagon against the Pentagon.

They are pulling the strings on both sides.

The number of soldiers and military personnel deployed under the multinational operation is trivial when compared to the U.S. deployment of the US Navy, Air Force and ground forces in the Arctic.

Italy says it is a bad joke, a farce.

Is there an unspoken agenda which consists in confronting the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s threats directed against his allies?

These EU/NATO troops are not there to fight.

The NATO-Pentagon command structure would not allow for these troops to fight against US troops. Visibly this deployment is not intended to confront US forces in the Arctic. It is nonetheless significant from a geopolitical standpoint. It questions the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s threats directed against the Kingdom of Denmark, which is a member of NATO.

US President Donald Trump has said he no longer feels obliged to think only of peace after he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year. In a message to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump blamed the country for not giving him the prize.

Trump also insisted the US needed “complete and total control of Greenland” – the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Asked later if he planned to use force to seize it, he replied “no comment.” (BBC)

The broader question is whether what appears to be a token military deployment under “Operation Arctic Endurance” will play a role into undermining Washington’s shaky alliance with the EU. Will it contribute to the weakening or breaking up of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization?

Trump has reacted by imposing a 10% tariff on the NATO member states which participated in Operation Arctic Endurance.

Parenthesis: Mass movement against American intrusion. “Make America Go Away”

A viral message from Nørrebro to Nuuk

[Equivalent to “Yankee go Home”]

“A bright red cap with the slogan “Nu det NUUK!” has taken social media by storm.

The design, a playful twist on Trump’s well-known MAGA hat, includes the phrase

“Make America go away” next to the Greenlandic flag.

What began as a tongue-in-cheek reaction has become a symbol of support for Greenland amid rising political tension over U.S. claims to the island.”

“The United States will impose increasing tariffs on several European countries until the U.S. is able to purchase Greenland, President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland would face the tariff, Trump said. (CBC) US President Donald Trump has said he no longer feels obliged to think only of peace after he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year. In a message to Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump blamed the country for not giving him the prize. (BBC)

Inasmuch as NATO actions are coordinated by the Pentagon, it is unlikely that Operation Arctic Endurance would lead to military confrontation.

Military Conflict Within and Between NATO Member States

Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, namely NATO’s collective security agreement does not apply to a conflict within NATO, namely the stated intent of President Trump to wage war against Greenland, an independent territory, which belongs to Denmark.

“We Are No Longer Friends”

The deployment of troops in Greenland by several European countries coupled with the tariff penalty has affected Trump’s personal relations with European heads of state and heads of government including U.K. Prime Minster Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron, EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, not to mention Italy’s Prime Minister.

The Destabilzation of NATO

It could potentially lead to the destabilization of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

It could result in a parliamentary vote in one or more NATO member states pertaining to the issue of withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Already, disarray prevails between MAGA Trump and several prominent European politicians. “We are no longer friends.” Personal relations between Trump and European politicians could lead to major geopolitical shifts.

At this juncture, the Pentagon requires the deployment of European NATO member states on the Eastern front where they are actively collaborating with Ukraine’s military.

Will this Greenland US-NATO confrontation have a bearing on Russia’s relationship with Western Europe?

Withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

There is a (somewhat contradictory) clause within the North Atlantic Treaty (Article 13) which enables withdrawal from NATO. This clause has to be examined and a strategy must be envisaged.

The request of a NATO member state to withdraw from the Treaty rests with the Government of the United States of America. What are the legal implications of this clause?

Article 13. What is the Procedure to Exit NATO

NATO Article 13 (see above).

Superficially it sounds straightforward. In reality it entails various political and geopolitical obstacles:

“Article 13 outlines the formal process for a member country to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty, requiring a written notice of denunciation to the U.S. (the depositary government) and a subsequent one-year waiting period before the withdrawal becomes effective”

No Guerra No NATO

Subtitles in Italian by Jeff Hoffman and Giulietto Chiesa.

This video was recorded in the context of Italy’s Campaign No Guerra No NATO in April 2019.

NATO is a criminal entity. There is no alliance. There never was an alliance.

NATO is an appendage of the Pentagon.

In the wake of World War II, the U.S. established military bases in a large number of Western European countries.

There was never a liberation of Italy. There was occupation.

This was an act of colonization. With US military bases in your country, you do not control your politics.

We met in Florence on the 7th of April 2019, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the founding of NATO.

The theme of our conference was NATO EXIT.

The event was organized by Italy’s Comitato No Guerra, No NATO, in collaboration with the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

The Florence Declaration was drafted by Italy’s Comitato and the CRG.

On April 25, 2020, Commemorating the Liberation of Italy. We express our solidarity with the people of Italy. At the same time we express our concern regarding the US military bases established in Italy immediately established after World WarII.

We must reflect on our history. Was it a Liberation or an Occupation?

The European Union is militarized. The Pentagon is actively involved under the banner of NATO in both Western and Eastern Europe.

Italy like many other countries is currently experiencing a major crisis.

This year on the 25th of April which commemorates Italy’s Liberation, we are not able to meet in Firenze to debate and discuss the “coronavirus crisis” which is affecting millions of people worldwide.

Text of the Florence Declaration

No Guerra No NATO

Text of the Florence Declaration adopted by more than 600 participants to the Florence No War No NATO Conference, April 7, 2019.

Original in Italian. Translations into English, French, Russian, Spanish. The debates and discussions were chaired by renowned author and geographer Manlio Dinucci.

The event was organized by Italy’s Comitato No Guerra, No NATO, in collaboration with the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). The Florence Declaration was drafted by Italy’s Comitato and the CRG.

The risk of a vast war which, with the use of nuclear weapons, could mean the end of Humanity, is real and growing, even though it is not noticed by the general public, which is maintained in the ignorance of this imminent danger.

A strong engagement to find a way out of the war system is of vital importance. This raises the question of the affiliation of Italy and other European countries with NATO.

NATO is not an Alliance. It is an organisation under the command of the Pentagon, and its objective is the military control of Western and Eastern Europe.

US bases in the member countries of NATO serve to occupy these countries, by maintaining a permanent military presence which enables Washington to influence and control their policies and prevent genuine democratic choices.

NATO is a war machine which works for the interests of the United States, with the complicity of the major European power groups, staining itself with crimes against humanity.

The war of aggression waged by NATO in 1999 against Yugoslavia paved the way for the globalization of military interventions, with wars against Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and other countries, in complete violation of international law.

These wars are financed by the member countries, whose military budgets are increasing continually to the detriment of social expenditure, in order to support colossal military programmes like that of the US nuclear programme which costs 1,200 billion dollars.

In violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the USA is deploying nuclear weapons in five non-nuclear NATO States, under the false pretext of the ”Russian menace”. By doing so, they are risking the security of Europe.

To exit the war system which is causing more and more damage and exposing us to increasing dangers, we must leave NATO, affirming our rights as sovereign and neutral States.

In this way, it becomes possible to contribute to the dismantling of NATO and all other military alliances, to the reconfiguration of the structures of the whole European region, to the formation of a multipolar world where the aspirations of the People for liberty and social justice may be realised.

We propose the creation of a NATO EXIT International Front in all NATO member countries , by building an organisational network at a basic level strong enough to support the very difficult struggle we must face in order to attain this objective, which is vital for our future.

Florence, April 7, 2019