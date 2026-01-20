Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
20h

For all of the hand-wringing over Trump's Greenland move, and the reflexive "if bad orange man Trump does it it must be terrible, worst-ever, horrible, Hitler on the attack of Sudetenland" outrage machine in full gear, there's a much more complicated perspective on Greenland and European outrage to consider.

As I shared yesterday, Greenlanders don't wish to be Danes. They've been horribly mistreated as a Danish colony that's been exploited much more harshly, insidiously than if they were an American colony:

https://nypost.com/2026/01/16/world-news/greenlanders-speak-out-against-danish-rule-they-stole-our-future/

And there's not a consensus to become Americans. But the outrage machine as though Greenlanders are well-treated in the realm of the Kingdom of Denmark is hogwash. They've done horrible things to them. Things that *actual* Hitler did in his Third Reich, eugenics sterilizations of undesirables, euthanasia (murder) of undesirables, etc, that for the most part is not done in the US today. Though Buck v. Bell eugenics remains settled constitutional law. Canada, most European nations have fired up their eugenics programs with zealous abandon, murdering their undesirables, aka euthanizing, who may simply be heart-broken teenagers, down and out homeless people who hit a hard patch. And sterilizing even more, as they did to Greenlanders, and no doubt do to many Europeans and imported populations.

And I find it outrageous, even more outrageous than the "bad orange man" outrage machine spits out, that ACTUAL Nazi's, direct descendants, one-two generations removed from leading Nazi's and war criminals who committed crimes against humanity are now leaders of the European Union and member nations. No lesser Nazi than Ursula von der Leyen, who's father Ernst Albrecht and grandfather Carl Albrecht were notorious Nazi's and Nazi-rehabilitators. Ernst, who put unrepentant eugenicists into his German province he governed administration and many other Nazi war criminals, Carl, a leading Nazi industrialist who was a part of the Ribbentrop-Molotov (Hitler-Stalin) Pact delegation and a German intelligence officer who acted as one of Hitler's front men in the Spanish Civil War helping Fascist Franco. Carl Albrecht, a descendant of the largest cotton plantation owner (slave owner) in the American colonies. It is in their DNA - by their own beliefs and values, eugenicists say so, they are what their bloodline is!! That's Ursula herself. Without even going deeply into her husband, Heiko's, DNA - whose family oversaw the massacre of Ukrainians in Galicia during WWII.

Digging into the background of most European leaders today you will find Fascist after Fascist after Fascist after Fascist family lineage. Eugenicist after eugenicist, after eugenicist after eugenicist bloodlines. Which they inescapably inherit under their own belief and value system, whether I or you believe in that system's credibility or not. By their own standards. And their actions to this very day belie that they are their historical family's living values.

So I take no finger-wagging, tongue-lashing chastising faux outrage from them seriously. They are unserious and use the language of care and concern as props, lines being read from the scripts their screenwriters hand them. They are reprehensible human beings in their own right. THEM standing in judgement of Trump is a sick, cruel joke.

Whatever Trump is up to, and he is no saint, deserves to be viewed through a broader prism of understanding of what's best for Greenlanders and the global political agendas of ALL involved. Europeans are NOT the white knights rising to protect the honor of Greenlanders. Not one bit. They are the current oppressors of their own people, stripping them of their human rights and dignity on a daily basis. And committing inhumane acts on them, as well as on Greenlanders.

Let's have an honest debate here, put the real issues front and center and stop with the "Trump = Hitler" bullshit. His accusers have more Hitler in them than Trump, so they already lose credibility to start the debate. Move across that and take in the global realpolitik, the rights of Greenlanders, their economic, lifestyle and health well-being, and find a way forward. Because what has been up until now cannot and will not remain. If anything Trump's moves are a necessary catalyst off of the dismal inertia that has befallen the Inuit's who call that land home. Discuss their future, knowing that not one single power behind the debate/discussion has clean, fair, impartial hands, all have agendas that are independent of Greenlanders. Now what?

Reply
Share
Walter DuBlanica's avatar
Walter DuBlanica
20h

Disintegration of NATO wold be a very good result. Time for America & Russia to become and remain friends.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture