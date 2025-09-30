[This presentation was originally published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

Background

For the past 100+ years, the Middle East has been plagued by western-initiated conflicts and wars no end. The purpose is to dominate one of the world’s largest energy resources. Other energy-rich countries are Russia and Venezuela. Both are in the crosshairs for US-western domination. Venezuela is being aggressed, as I speak, by President Trump’s US Navy. However, China sends her Navy to President Maduro’s rescue. It is clear the plates of world dominion are shifting away from the west.

Russia is in the forefront of US and western aggression for her resources and vast territory, and has been for over hundred years, with two world wars directed to subdue Russia. To no avail. Today, Russia’s alliance with China is stronger than ever, and after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit of 31 August-1 September 2025, the Global South under the leadership of the BRICS-plus is no longer looking up to the west – but is calling the shots to the detriment of the gradually “extinguishing” importance of the western “Empire”.

Just a few impressive figures: The Global South accounts for about 85% of the world population and close to 50% of the world’s GDP; compare this with the fading G7’s 40% of world GDP.

Similar with China, her success story during the last 76 years, unmatched by any country in recent history, cannot be simply accepted but must be dominated by the west. “China is a danger for western hegemony” … is the going slogan, although China’s non-aggressive, peaceful behavior with the rest of the world is legendary proof for the contrary.

The west will not be able to subdue China either. Far from it. China is said to be the second largest world economy. However, in terms that really count for the living economy, in Purchasing Power Parity or PPP, China is and has been the world’s number one economy for the last at least five years.

China represents peace – peace is light, and light will overcome darkness. Darkness and confusion is what we are living today.

Let us hope the Middle East saga – aggression by the same self-styled empire and the Zionist forces behind the US empire, as well as its European vassals – will make a turn towards the light and peace, lest they may fail and fall too.

Now to the Middle East – Or Rather Western Asia

It would appear fair to say that one of the first “disturbances” in Western Asia was the Zionist-initiated Balfour Declaration, a public statement issued by the British Prime Minister Arthur James Balfour in 1917, during the First World War which eventually led to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, in what was known for hundreds, actually thousands of years as Palestinian territory.

The Balfour Declaration was initiated in a letter from then self-nominated Zionist Chief, United Kingdom (UK) Lord Rothschild, to then British Foreign Secretary, Arthur James Balfour.

The UK Government submitted this proposal to the newly created United Nations (1944) with then only some 51 member-states, almost all western-oriented. The UN approved the British proposal. Israel was created within Palestine in 1948. This was a major “declaration of aggression” for Palestine and for the Arab world.

Tensions between the Jewish and Arab populations began already in 1925 and deepened when the UK agreed in principle to the establishment of a “Jewish national home” in Palestine. Before 1948, Palestine was a land of bustling cities like Jaffa and Haifa, serene villages, ancient olive groves, and a deep cultural and artistic heritage. Images from this era provide a window into Palestine often absent from modern history textbooks.

[Image: Crates of Jaffa oranges being ferried to a waiting freighter for export, circa 1930 (Public Domain)]

The UK-sponsored preparation for the establishment of a Jewish State in Palestine may have laid the cornerstone for future conflicts in the Middle East.

The expansion of Israel beyond Palestine, taking over Lebanon, Syria, and now attempting to capture also Iran, Iraq and parts of Saudi Arabia, with Jordan an easy annexation, is the long Zionist-planned realization of Greater Israel. It does not bode well for peace.

In the Israel-Palestine conflict, what the world is witnessing today is genocide, ethnic cleansing, outright expulsion of Gazans from their land, of unheard-of proportions, carried out on a once autonomous nation Palestine, by a western-implanted nation, Israel, and its US-Zionist backing, which the irresponsible vassalic non-union, the so-called European Union, whole-heartedly supports.

In Gaza, an additional reason for western aggression and Israel’s expansion may be enormous gas reserves offshore of Gaza – of an estimated worth of US$ one trillion, possibly more.

It is like a red line through the myriads of wars and aggressions – all western-initiated and perpetuated, often through specially for this purpose created terror groups, like ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), later shortened to IS (Islamic State), and more are prime examples.

They were created by the infamous triad of the Israeli Mossad, the UK MI6, and the US CIA. Likewise, Hamas (Gaza) and Hezbollah (Lebanon) are western Secret Services creations, similar to Al-Qaeda, created by the US in Pakistan in 1988.

Such “counter-terrorist” groups are required to justify the West’s armed intervention in countries they want to overthrow, take over and dominate. The reason for domination is their wealth – mainly their hydrocarbon wealth, their strategic geographic position, their anti-US political position, or their alliance with a perceived US enemy.

A globalist hegemony cannot tolerate independent, sovereign states with resources sustaining their autonomy and sovereignty.

*

As history evolves in dynamic ways, the wars in the Middle East – alias Western Asia — has recently been expanded by a new one. On 13 June 2025, Israel – unprovoked –launched dozens of airstrikes against Iran targeting Iran’s nuclear program, military facilities and killing Iran’s top commanders and nuclear scientists in a devastating large-scale attack that pushed the Middle East into a new war.

Russia Today (see this) reports that while armed conflicts are a constant presence in West Asia, this time the stakes are higher. Israel has found itself in direct confrontation not with a proxy or insurgent group, but with Iran – its principal geopolitical adversary and a likely future nuclear power and not only a member of the BRICS, therefore a key member of the Global South, but also newly a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Not to forget, Israel has nuclear warheads since the 1960s. Nobody officially talks about them and Israel has never signed the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT). However, Iran did sign the treaty (NPT).

The Israel-Iran war started already in 2024, when the two countries exchanged direct strikes as far back as April 2024. For decades before that, they waged what is commonly known as a “shadow war,” primarily through intelligence operations, cyberattacks, and support for regional proxies. But now, at Israel’s initiative, the conflict has escalated into open warfare.

Be sure, Israel attacks Iran only with the consent of the US.

On his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump warned, or you may call it “blackmailed,” Tehran, saying that the next “already planned attacks” on her would be “even more brutal”, adding that “Iran must make a deal [on its nuclear enrichment program], before there is nothing left (of Iran].”

Strangly, lately it has been quiet around the topic of Iran’s alleged enrichment program.

After the US Air Force and Navy attacked three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in an operation called “Midnight Hammer”, President Trump says Iran’s nuclear program is over; there is no more need for Israel to keep bombing Iran – “Iran is finished.” That is what Trump says. But by now the world knows that Trump lies. He promised he would within days of his taking the Presidency end all wars. He is now almost eight months in office and wars are raging like never before.

Iran is far from finished; Iran being a member of the Chinese Strategy Center, the SCO, as well as of BRICS.

Is this leading to or is it already the beginning of WWIII?

Let us meditate it is not – and peace will prevail.

Other than Israel, there is the western-CIA-MI6-initiated 1953 Iranian coup d’état, overthrowing democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in August 1953. The coup was funded by the US and the UK, removing Prime Minister Mosaddegh from power, restoring Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi as Iran’s leader. Shah Pahlavi’s dynasty goes back to 1925.

[Image: Mohammad Mosaddegh in court, 8 November 1953 (Source: Creative Commons)]

The official reason for the US-UK-backed coup d’état to remove Mossadegh, called Operation Ajax, is centered around Mosaddegh’s nationalization of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC) and Western concerns about losing access to Iranian oil and the potential spread of communism. Mossadegh had a clear vision of a sovereign Iran, establishing diplomatic and trading relations with nations around the world of Iran’s choice without US / UK interference or approval. This was inconvenient for the UK / US Empire.

Another question of controlling petrol.

After Mosaddegh, the Shah became a servant and puppet of the west, ruling Iran as a tyrant. The Shah’s dictatorial and for many Iranians deadly rule, no respect for Iranian culture, religion, and way of life, but promoting western capitalist values by force, prompted the Iranian Revolution.

Iranian discontent with the Shah, brought about the so-called 1979 Iranian Revolution, leading to the overthrow of the Shah and the Pahlavi dynasty. It established the Islamic Republic of Iran, bringing back Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a prominent religious leader, who had been exiled from Iran. Khomeini became a central figure in the opposition movement.

The Shah fled Iran and settled in the US which was rightly interpreted in Iran that the US still exerted influence in Iran affairs. To stop US and other western influence, Khomeini-supporting students seized the US Embassy in Teheran in November 1979, taking 66 American citizens as hostages, keeping most of them for over a year. They demanded the Carter Administration to free frozen Iranian assets and lift a US-imposed trade embargo.

As most of the demands were met, hostages were freed. But the US goal was clearly to militarily and socially weaken the two Middle Eastern hydrocarbon giants to the point that US forces could take over the countries and the energy resources.

So, Washington provoked a war between the two neighbors, Iraq and Iran, pushing Iraq to invade Iran, a war that lasted from 1980 to 1988. The official reason for this war was a complex mix of territorial disputes, political ambitions, and ideological differences.

However, the real reason was weakening both countries to make them more accessible for a US invasion.

The next crisis was the First Gulf War, also known as the Persian Gulf War or Operation Desert Storm. It involved a coalition of 35 nations led by the United States against Iraq in response to Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

[Image: USAF aircraft of the 4th Fighter Wing (F-16, F-15C and F-15E) fly over Kuwaiti oil fires, set by the retreating Iraqi army during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. (Public Domain)]

Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait was provoked by western false propaganda carried out by the western secret services, claiming that Kuwait was stealing oil from a shared field. Iraq also was made to believe that Kuwait’s violating OPEC production quotas was depressing oil prices, which harmed Iraq’s economy.

Finally, however this war, in which as usual the US played both sides, was to justify attacking and finally defeating Iraq’s military, thereby overall weakening Iraq’s defense forces – for what was planned in 2003, the invasion of Iraq, a US-led coalition of the willing.

NO UN Security Council approval – launching a massive air campaign, dubbed “shock and awe”, further crippling Iraqi infrastructure and military capabilities. It led to the fall and ultimately murder of Saddam Hussein by the United States.

Current Situation – The Way Forward Towards a Brighter Future

The aforementioned history is important because, as the saying goes, “You have to know where you come from, in order to know where you are going.”

The term “Middle East” was coined by the UK after the fall of the Ottoman Empire which de jure gave all former Ottoman colonies full sovereignty, according to the WW I Peace Agreement. However, the UK, an empire hard to contradict, pretended to maintain a “Protectorate” agenda over many former Ottoman countries, including Palestine.

These are important pieces in the puzzle to better understanding what the Middle East, i.e., Western Asia, has become under the rule of the west, mostly then the UK and today the US, a sheer extension of the UK Empire. Of course, as usual, compromised Middle Eastern leaders were coopted.

Today, Western Asia is under assault in many ways by US-backed Israel, but always with the western strategy, divide and conquer. The primary goal is to take control and possession of the hydrocarbon resources of the Middle East.

Despite the contrary propaganda rhetoric, hydrocarbons are still the world’s most coveted energy resources – amounting in 2025 to more than 80% of all energy used in the world. And this despite a narrative that wants you believing that the future is turning away from hydrocarbons towards renewable resources. If this was to happen within the coming decade, literally the entire world economy would collapse.

Unless there is a technological breakthrough finding cheap and environmentally sustainable sources of energy – wind mills and solar panels are least sustainable, they are actually socio-environmentally destructive – humanity will still depend on gas and oil for a good while, maybe as long as it takes to successfully copy from nature the process of photosynthesis.

China and other inventive research economies are, however, working on finding inexpensive alternative energies – which might break the monopoly of US-supported Western Asia oil sheiks.

“New” thinking West Asian (Middle Eastern) leaders, with the help of new Asian and Global South World Leaders, are seeking peace arrangements rather than continue warfare for the benefit of a few, especially the western war industry. They may succeed in bringing back peace, prosperity, and people-balanced economic growth.

With that positive, hopeful, and visionary outlook, one crucial question remains and becomes ever louder:

Can real peace and prosperity for Western Asia be achieved with the implanted existence of an ever more bellicose Zionist-Israel – implanted in what was for hundreds, if not thousands of years, Palestine?

With new US-initiated aggression against Iran, and the belligerent aggression of US-backed Israel, this question becomes ever more relevant.

The Middle East, alias Western Asia, is understood not only as Israel and Palestine, but literally the entire sub-continent.

For the past over hundred years, it has been engaged in conflict. Countries from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya and much of North Africa, to Turkey, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and even the Gulf States, including Saudi Arabia, directly and indirectly been affected by ongoing and steadily western-fueled and driven belligerence and aggressions.

Without Peace there is no socioeconomic development, no well-being, no sharing of common benefits, as war destroys everything, physically, sociologically and spirituality.

War drains resources away from needed economic and social investments – infrastructure, education, health.

Resources that could be spent productively for the benefit of people are spent destructively. Meaning, they require more resources later for reconstruction which again are resources that otherwise could advance cohesion within, as well as outside the borders of countries enmeshed in conflict.

Wars and conflicts are artificial, man-made, oppressions of economic development, and, they are means of killing countless innocent people, creating fear, hopelessness and misery – all attributes of negative overall connotations, attributes that do not contribute to peaceful interchange among the Middle Eastern countries concerned, as well as with the rest of the world.

For Middle East prosperity to have a chance to return, peace is of the order.

What is required to bring peace to the Middle East, to Western Asia so that the sub-continent may prosper?

It may require the intervention of a neutral state – a neutral actor – to mediate among the warring parties. This is a challenge because interests are diverse between the US, the so-called European Union (EU), Israel, Iran, and the other oil-producing Arab world.

But it is possible.

Neutrality – an Active Neutrality — is a precursor to peace. One may call it also a condition for peace.

What is Active Neutrality? Neutral countries do not interfere or intervene in other sovereign counties, do not threaten with “sanctions” and wars; and neutral countries do not associate or join military alliances like NATO – that is a sine qua non.

Neutral countries help others in conflict or potential conflicts, mediating for resolving conflictuous issues.

A neutral country defends justice, vouches for justice; while not taking sides among conflicting parties, it defends and promotes justice among the conflicting parties.

An active neutrality does not necessarily require that neutrality is enshrined in a country’s Constitution. There are many countries practicing neutrality without having neutrality in their Constitution. In Asia, Vietnam, Bhutan, Malaysia, and not least China, to mention just four countries do not have neutrality in their Constitution, but they actively practice neutrality.

Vietnam: Vietnam does not have neutrality enshrined in her Constitution. Vietnam’s foreign policy is characterized by non-alignment and a pursuit of peaceful relations with all countries. The constitution emphasizes principles like peace, friendship, independence, sovereignty, and mutual benefit in its international relations.

Bhutan: Bhutan’s constitution does not explicitly declare neutrality. While Bhutan is a peaceful nation and maintains friendly relations with its neighbors, her Constitution focuses on principles of democracy, sovereignty, and the protection of her unique cultural and environmental heritage, people’s wellbeing, rather than formal neutrality.

Malaysia: Malaysia’s Constitution does not explicitly state the country’s neutrality. But Malaysia’s foreign policy is based on the principle of neutrality. This neutrality is reflected in Malaysia’s approach to international relations, prioritizing peaceful coexistence and non-interference. Malaysia actively maintains a neutral stance, while seeking productive and pragmatic relations with all powers, including those with competing interests.

However, the foremost actively Neutral country in Asia, perhaps in the world, is China.

China has no history of aggression, or expansion. China is promoting peace, diplomacy, and friendship. Examples abound. President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiatives is just one of them.

China quietly supports Palestine, the cause of Palestine, the rights of Palestine. China opposes the Israeli genocide in of Palestinians in Gaza. This is Justice. It is Active Neutrality, without physically engaging in the conflict.

Will it result in Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza? It is hard to say. But China has patience, and China may also enter in dialogue with other partners, with Russia, even with the US to bring about Peace to Western Asia.

China fights for humanitarian and socioeconomic justice.

*

We are living in a world where the Pareto Principle is king. In economics and sociology, there is a well-known observation called the Pareto Principle. It is named after the Franco-Italian thinker Vilfredo Pareto (1848-1923). It can be summarized as the “80/20 rule”:

This means that 20 percent of efforts yield 80 percent of results, while the remaining 80 percent of efforts account for just 20 percent. This idea inspired Western “elite theory,” justifying that every society contains an active minority that dominates a passive majority – why 20 percent of the population holds 80 percent of the wealth.

Today, the Pareto Principle has grown way beyond national borders. In diplomatic terms it symbolizes a deeper conflict: the “global minority” versus the “global majority.”

Which brings us to the misnamed, so called “golden billion,” of the late 20th and the early 21st centuries. It refers basically to the United States and their allies in the G7 and in NATO. They have begun exploiting globalization in their favor.

“You are a Globalist, or else…..”

This gave rise to the well-thought-out Global South, led by the BRICS-plus, resisting a unipolar world order and instead, advocating a more equitable multipolar system.

The recent SCO Summit in Tianjin, China (August 31 – September 1, 2025) – the largest and most significant in SCO’s history (created June 2001) – exemplifies the strategy towards the downfall of the hegemony of the collective West.

[Image: Narendra Modi with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping (GODL-India)]

The nations of the ‘global majority’ – also called the Global South – have effectively reversed the Pareto Principle. Today, the Global South countries occupy most of the earth’s landmass (about two-thirds), constitute the vast majority of the world’s population, some 85%; and they also account for close to 50% world’s GDP.

This newly SCO-coined “Global South“ alliance is poised to become the successful multi-polar or multi-bloc approach to peaceful development.

Leveraging its philosophy of peace and vast reserves of essential resources, the Global South Alliance is a bright light on the horizon for the future of the current war struck Western Asian countries.

China being a key player in the Global South, there is no aggression whatsoever emanating from Global South nations, for which the BRICS-plus are representative. BRICS currently consist of ten members. These are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The SCO Summit also decided on creating an SCO Development Bank, adding a new funding source to the already existing Beijing based Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), plus the reactivation of the New Development Bank (NDB), the BRICS created development institution.

These new funding sources will no doubt give a boost to Global South socioeconomic peaceful development and offering alternatives to the war-entangled Western Asia / Middle Eastern countries.

The International Labor Office (ILO), a UN agency, is a key knowledge partner and provides technical inputs to the BRICS on policies promoting decent work conditions – contributing to internal labor cohesions.

During the last BRICS Summit in October 2024, in Kazan, Russia, it was decided to create a new “BRICS category” – namely, BRICS “partner countries” or associates. They are 13 including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Nigeria. As part of a peace process, West Asian / Middle Eastern countries might also accede to BRICS “partners,” thereby developing alternatives to western-made conflicts.

China’s Belt and Road, President Xi’s formidable invention to connect the world, is a peaceful endeavor that connects people from countries all over the world. The Belt and Road program currently consists of some six or seven infrastructure “roads” – or ways – across different continents, most are land-based – rail— and road transport, some are maritime roads, others are combinations of land and maritime.

The Belt and Road has already more than 150 member countries and international organizations and is growing. Why? Because it is NOT imposed; it is voluntary. Countries across the globe have an interest in becoming part of the Belt and Road, because they see their economic benefit – and way more than economic, connecting people, has a dynamic dimension, creates cultural relations, trading partners, friendships.

The Belt and Road is open to West Asian / Middle Eastern countries, an extraordinary socioeconomic development model and a great opportunity to move out of the war mode, war-economics into socioeconomic models of peace economics.

The Belt and Road is diplomacy and economic sovereignty in high gear.

China has an excellent reputation in port building and port management. A positive example of the Belt and Road is the newly inaugurated Port of Chancay in Peru (November 2024), some 70 km north of Lima. It is situated in about the middle of the South American Pacific Coast.

[Image: Chancay megaport in Peru while under construction. Photo by rjankovsky via Adobe Stock]

It lends itself to become one of the most important ports for exports and imports of South America, with South America being part of the Global South.

Many South American countries may pool their exports and imports through Chancay. And a planned railway through South America, from the Atlantic to the Pacific Coast, is to connect Brazil to the Port of Chancay. New dynamics may emerge, new relations between countries, and between business people, and merchants – all thanks to the Belt and Road.

We may witness such new connections through ports and roads, railways built by China’s Belt and Road throughout Africa, as well as Western Asia.

Such peaceful connection and infrastructure projects, trademarks of the Belt and Road, facilitate imports and exports of countries concerned, promote trade, and foster potentially new relations and new economic activities – linked to a peaceful Asian Continent. The Belt and Road is a true modern replica of the Silk Road of 2100 years ago.

This is part of China’s neutral approach to connecting people peacefully. It is part of the thousands of years-old Dao philosophy.

Reestablishing the Eurasian Continent may be one of the ultimate goals of the Belt and Road – looking back to the original Silk Road – is reconnecting the huge Eurasian Continent as one contiguous landmass, no separation by the Atlantic and Pacific Seas, a contiguous landmass what it was before the onset of the UK-American Empire.

The super-continent Eurasia combines Europe and Asia and accounts for approximately 36% of the Earth’s landmass, holds around 70% of the world’s population, and contributes about two-thirds of global GDP.

This is a vast market which the Belt and Road offers to a peaceful Western Asia, connecting with other Asian countries, including becoming part of ASEAN’s (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) different trade agreements.

Conclusion

People power is awaking. Even in the West. With diplomatic assistance from Asia, from the BRICS countries, and notably from China, from the Global South at large, peace is becoming an ever-brighter light at the end of the tunnel.

Peace is becoming feasible.

The entire Middle East, or Western Asia, from Libya to Pakistan to Yemen, about a dozen counties, want peace. They are already part of the Global South. The West cannot prevent them from becoming members of the BRICS and “BRICS Partners”, as well as from the Belt and Road.

Both are Chinese initiatives, BRICS and Belt and Road. With diplomacy, they may engage in new peaceful relations among themselves, become trading partners, invest in each other’s sectors of comparative advantages towards peace and prosperity and for mutual benefits.

Peace in the Middle East, an Engine of Growth towards a Shared Future for Mankind, must not remain a dream. A combined and solidarity effort of the Global South can clearly make a difference. Already today the Global South is overtaking the belligerent self-nominated G7, rendering them literally irrelevant.

High-level diplomacy for which China is a worldwide example, trade and investment, plus the extraordinary Chinese Belt and Road, can and will lead the way to a new horizon for peace in the Middle East / Western Asia.

Adding these visions towards prosperity for Western Asia, the over-reaching impact of peace and prosperity in the Middle East, also benefits the rest of the world. It is diplomatic savvy, clearly a Chinese asset, and what may be called “new” leaders’ willingness to choose peace over war and a vision of a solidarity for a shared future of mankind.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing. He is also a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).