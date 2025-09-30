Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg C's avatar
Greg C
9h

Great article. Everything the West doesn't want their people to see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Explorer's avatar
Explorer
9h

You really think it is possible to negotiate with zionist Israhell? Give me a break!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture