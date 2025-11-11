[This article was originally published by Focal Points and reposted on Global Research. You can read it here.]

We bring to the attention of our readers, the pointed analysis of Dr. Nicolas Hulscher pertaining to a peer-reviewed study conducted in Germany which has “dismantled the scientific foundation used to justify lockdowns, social distancing, and vaccine mandates.

[Click here to access the peer-reviewed study.]

Déjà Vu:

The PCR “Test” Cannot Detect the Identity of the Virus

by Michel Chossudovsky

Ironically, this was known right from the beginning of the COVID crisis in early 2020.

And now we are informed by a so-called bombshell peer-reviewed study of something which was firmly established at the outset of the COVID crisis in January 2020.

“The PCR is a process. It does not tell you that you are sick.” –Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019.

“…All or a substantial part of these positives could be due to what’s called false positives tests.” –Dr. Michael Yeadon, distinguished scientist, former Vice President and Chief Science Officer of Pfizer

“This misuse of the RT-PCR technique is applied as a relentless and intentional strategy by some governments to justify excessive measures such as the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, … under the pretext of a pandemic based on a number of positive RT-PCR tests, and not on a real number of patients.” –Dr. Pascal Sacré, Belgian physician specialized in critical care and renowned public health analyst.

“The PCR “test” cannot detect the identity of the virus, nor can it detect its variants and sub-variants.” —Dr. Kary Mullis. His legacy will prevail.

[Click here to watch the video.]

The slanted methodology applied under WHO guidance for detecting the alleged spread of the virus is the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test, which has been routinely applied all over the world since February 2020.

The RT-PCR test has been used worldwide to generate millions of erroneous “COVID-19 confirmed cases”, which are then used to sustain the illusion that the alleged pandemic is real.

This assessment based on erroneous numbers has been used in the course of the last [five] years to spearhead and sustain the fear campaign.

And people are now led to believe that the COVID-19 “vaccine” is the “solution”. And that “normality” will be restored once the entire population of planet Earth has been vaccinated.

“Confirmed” is a misnomer. A “confirmed RT-PCR positive case” does not imply a “COVID-19 confirmed case”.

“Positive RT-PCR is not synonymous with the COVID-19 disease! PCR specialists make it clear that a test must always be compared with the clinical record of the patient being tested, with the patient’s state of health to confirm its value [reliability].” —(Dr. Pascal Sacré)

The procedure used by the national health authorities is to categorize all RT-PCR positive cases as “COVID-19 confirmed cases” (with or without a medical diagnosis). Ironically, this routine process of identifying “confirmed cases” is in derogation of the CDC’s own guidelines:

“Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms. The performance of this test has not been established for monitoring treatment of 2019-nCoV infection. This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.” (Emphasis added)

The methodology used to detect and estimate the spread of the virus is flawed and invalid.

False Positives

The earlier debate at the outset of the crisis focused on the issue of “false positives.” Acknowledged by the WHO and the CDC, the RT-PCR test was known to produce a high percentage of false positives. According to Dr. Pascal Sacré:

“Today, as authorities test more people, there are bound to be more positive RT-PCR tests. This does not mean that COVID-19 is coming back, or that the epidemic is moving in waves. There are more people being tested, that’s all.”

The debate on false positives (acknowledged by health authorities) points to so-called errors without necessarily questioning the overall validity of the RT-PCR test as a means to detecting the alleged spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The PCR Test Does Not Detect the Identity of the Virus

The RT-PCR test does not identify/detect the virus. What the PCR test identifies are genetic fragments of numerous viruses (including influenza viruses types A and B and coronaviruses which trigger common colds).

The results of the RT-PCR test cannot “confirm” whether an individual who undertakes the test is infected with SARS-CoV-2.

All that is required is the presence of “viral genetic material” for it to be categorized as “positive”. The procedure does not identify or isolate SARS-COV-2. What appears in the tests are fragments of the virus.

Selected excerpts from Chapter III of Michel Chossudovsky‘s Book entitled:

Peer Reviewed Report: 86% of PCR-Positive “COVID Cases” Were Not Real Infections

by Dr. Nicolas Hulscher

A bombshell peer-reviewed study out of Germany just dismantled the scientific foundation used to justify lockdowns, social distancing, and vaccine mandates.

Researchers analyzed data from the Akkreditierte Labore in der Medizin (ALM) — a nationwide consortium of authority-accredited medical laboratories that performed roughly 90% of all SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests in Germany between 2020 and 2023.

When researchers compared the ALM’s week-by-week PCR positivity rates with the same labs’ IgG antibody testing data — essentially measuring who truly developed infection-induced immunity — they discovered something staggering:

Only about 14% of those who tested PCR-positive during the early pandemic period (2020–mid-2021) actually developed antibodies — meaning most early “cases” were never real infections.

Even under the most conservative assumptions — correcting for possible overrepresentation of IgG-positive individuals in the sample — the true infection fraction fell to roughly 10%, implying that nearly 90% of PCR positives were false or non-infectious detections, often just residual RNA fragments amplified at CT thresholds of 35–45.

What This Means

Mass PCR testing grossly inflated case numbers worldwide. Every nation that used similar CT thresholds likely overcounted “infections” by an order of magnitude.

Lockdowns and mandates were built on a false metric. The German “7-day incidence” used to trigger restrictions was statistically meaningless — and identical logic applied in the U.S., U.K., and elsewhere. In America, the entire “15 Days to Slow the Spread” campaign was predicated on the same inflated PCR scam.

Authorities suppressed representative serology data. Germany’s RKI and Ministry of Health had access to these ALM antibody results but never disclosed them — despite their policy relevance.

Rewriting pandemic history. If only 10–14% of reported PCR “cases” during the first year reflected true infections, then the infection-fatality rate, transmission models, and emergency declarations were all built on sand. By the end of 2020—months before vaccination began—roughly one-quarter of Germany’s population already carried natural antibodies. In other words, while authorities were declaring an uncontrolled crisis, herd-level immunity was already taking shape. By late 2021, nearly the entire population was IgG-positive. The evidence shows that pandemic policy was driven not by infection reality, but by a diagnostic illusion.

PCR technology and testing thresholds were standardized across WHO member states.

That means the same distortion likely occurred everywhere — a systemic diagnostic inflation that may be the single greatest fraud in public health history.

These tactics were likely used to amplify fear in order to boost compliance with lockdowns and experimental gene-based “vaccines.” This was demonstrated by Gao et al, who found that public fear of COVID-19 (PFC) was positively associated with the number of COVID-19 vaccinations at county-level: “as PFC increases from 0 to 300, the predicted vaccination number increases from 10,000 to 230,000.”

This is in line with fraudulent attempts to artificially increase COVID-19 death counts. Basoulis et al found that 45.3% of “COVID-19 deaths” in Greece were not actually due to COVID-19:

In the end, most of the population did encounter the manufactured virus and develop antibodies—but the PCR data that justified global lockdowns, fear, and vaccine mandates were a complete fraud. Accountability is warranted.

***

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

