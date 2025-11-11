Michel Chossudovsky

1d

It was a con job- had Mullis been alive he would have shouted this fact from the housetops. Never took a PCR test never will. Various tests using nasal swabs may have harmed the recipient even more by introducing pathogens in the process or breeching the brain barrier in the process. . Our esteemed governments at war against their citizens.

In order to attend a concert we as ticket holder’s were required to submit a clear Covid test….no way- never will I do business with these people again - shills for government overreach.

Even being asked if you have been vaccinated when coming for a doctor’s appointment was and is a breech of the HIPPA laws - which are just a sham at this point- every doctor in US pushing Covid vaccine at every appointment- payed big bucks when people comply- Do Not Comply - mass murder continues via a ‘vaccine’ a military countermeasure, a kill shot by our esteemed doctors who are our only means to accessing really necessary prescriptions. Consorting with the enemy in order to get one’s medical needs met.

1d

“The PCR is a process. It does not tell you that you are sick.” –Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019.

Mullis was apparently murdered at the very least he died I recall under suspicious circumstances coincidentally pre Covid after threatening arch Scamdemic villain Fauci et al with exposing him.. Fauci and Mullis who was Fauci’s deputy were at loggerheads and simply put Mullis didn’t trust nor consider him by all counts completely ethical a circumstance given the many questions that swirl around Fauci of perhaps it can be said to have some credence as most have since come to f8nd given the allegations of wrongdoing at the agencies he, Fauci headed.

Thus I believe fearing Mullis, who developed and invented the PCR Test regimen, who had also stated unequivocally that false positives would result for influenza type infections depending on the test settings, this was obviously problematic for those who contrived, orchestrated and benefitted from. The Scamdemic.

Also we know that cyclically from an fiscal perspective the World developed economies were due a major correction something to be avoided at all costs, by closing everything down as they did, whilst they created major fiscal drag with the resulting inflationary pressures ex closure of economies, the financial sector though impacted did not result Central Banks having to pump the gazillions into their respective economies that ought have resulted had the market crashed threatening the entire financial system, think back to the resulting QE 2008.

In short, the Scamdemic was time.y and a. “Blessing” for governments, central bankers, banks, and Pharma together those in the know who punted such occasioning, many fortunes and much profit resulting, Essen the back of the deaths, injuries, resulting long covid that has afflicted so many, add the additional legislative framework most restrictive and granting ever greater power to governments and you can understand why none were against tanking their economies yet saving heaps of lucre they otherwise would have been forced to stump up at a time most as today, can ill afford.

In short the Scamdemic and its perpetrators are the detritus of humanity, evil f..ks who need to be reminded of their vile actions together every harbinger who we know abrogated completely their professional ethics, be they scientists, medical professionals, media, political appointees and elected politicians it matters not, they shilled for an event, perpetrating a crime against humanity, they live in the hope by obfuscating, clouding judgement and especially the memory of those who experienced the same that just as they now agitate for war, post the last survivor

S of WW2 having passed that they can again tout war as peace, repeating events of pre WW2, it is as odious as it is pernicious hence evil is apt a description, thus we can never allow this to be forgotten and must continue pursuing to hold accountable every single one of the perpetrators irrespective position, profession or wealth, humanity demands it of us, to much has been compromised resulting this evil… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

