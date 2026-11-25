[This article by Kurt Nimmo was originally published on his Substack. You can read it here.]

On November 25, the US military will detonate 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Lead azide is a highly sensitive primary explosive utilized in detonators and blasting caps. It functions as an initiating charge designed to trigger a secondary explosive. A 2026 inspection of the facility in southeastern Iowa revealed that the explosives had crystallized and deteriorated during storage in an ethanol-water solution.

Detonating barrels containing the lead azide will produce a toxic plume of dust that could travel 100 miles or more. The discharge will pollute waterways, soil, and ultimately agriculture in the area. The explosion will likely lead to large amounts of particulate matter in the air, according to Scientific American. The National Institutes of Health warns lead is a highly dangerous substance, especially for children.

“The literature shows that they can have lifetime impacts from exposure at a young age,” warns Ellen Wells, a public health professor at Purdue University. “Even at very low levels, it has shown that lead can influence neurological health, and that means [lower] IQ in children or cognitive development in children.”

The substance can also influence cardiovascular health in adults.

“There’s been a lot of studies in adults that even low levels of lead in adults can contribute, population-wise, to increased cardiovascular mortality,” Wells adds.

Lead is considered a probable carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency.

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Despite the obvious health risks, the US military has decided to go ahead with the detonation. On November 23, the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals denied an emergency request from the Iowa Environmental Council and Sierra Club to block the operation. The court lifted a stay on an Environmental Protection Agency emergency permit for the detonation. It said the agency incorporated adequate safeguards to minimize the dispersal of potentially hazardous dust and mitigate risks, according to a report by TIME.

As should probably be expected, President Trump blamed the degraded lead azide at the site on Barack Obama.

“As everyone knows, there is a Military ‘clean up’ operation, without which, a very dangerous situation exists,” the White House tweeted. “In 2009, the Obama Admin improperly stored a vast number of explosives, and the Experts, who know it well, and have been studying it for many years, feel there is a substantial chance that this material will explode of its own volition, perhaps sometime in the near future.”

The US military disregard for public safety dates back to the 1940s. In September, 1950, under Operation Seaspray, a Navy ship released balloons containing the bacterium Serratia marcescens offshore in San Francisco to test how an airborne biological agent could spread through a coastal city.

[Image: A U.S. Navy vessel sprays bacteria-laced mist into San Francisco Bay during Operation Sea Spray, exposing 800,000 unsuspecting residents in 1950. (Powered by AI)]

Although the Navy subsequently argued that the bacteria posed no risk, beginning on September 29 of that year, eleven patients at a local hospital were diagnosed with rare and severe urinary tract infections. One individual succumbed to the condition. Additionally, pneumonia cases in San Francisco rose following the release of the bacteria.

During the DICE trials conducted from 1971 to 1975, US and UK military researchers dispersed a bacterial agent in combination with phenol and an anthrax simulant across southern Dorset. The British Ministry of Defense concluded that the exposure was unlikely to have health consequences.

Operation Seaspray was part of a broader program rather than a singular event. Between 1949 and 1969, the Army conducted hundreds of experiments employing bacterial tracers and simulants. Targeted locations included the New York City subway system, Washington National Airport, and St. Louis. The agents utilized included Bacillus subtilis and Serratia marcescens.

Between 1950 and 1960, the military released zinc-cadmium sulfide particles from aircraft, rooftops, and vehicles across 33 urban and rural sites in the United States and Canada. Cadmium is toxic and exposure can harm the lungs, kidneys, and bones. It is a known human carcinogen.

Between 1955 and 1975, the US Army Chemical Corps conducted classified medical research at Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland. These studies were designed to assess the effects of low-dose chemical agents on service members and to evaluate protective equipment and pharmacological countermeasures, according to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The tests on 7,000 service members included more than 250 chemicals, including nerve agents, incapacitating agents, and psychoactive drugs.

The CIA was involved in testing psychoactive drugs on Americans. Beginning in 1953, under the MKULTRA program, the agency funded research into drugs and behavioral manipulation. A 1977 Senate hearing explicitly documented that the CIA administered drugs, including LSD, to American citizens without their knowledge or consent.

[Image: Sidney Gottlieb approved of an MKUltra sub-project on LSD in this June 9, 1953, letter.]

During the 1950s, the United States conducted approximately 100 atmospheric nuclear tests in Nevada, more than 100 in the Pacific region, and the inaugural nuclear detonation in New Mexico. Radioactive fallout from the Nevada tests dispersed across the majority of the continental United States, extending well beyond the immediate desert vicinity.

A frequently referenced analysis by the National Cancer Institute estimates that iodine-131 released during Nevada nuclear tests may result in approximately 49,000 excess thyroid cancer cases throughout the United States over the lifetimes of the affected population, according to American Scientist magazine. The Trinity explosion in New Mexico resulted in several hundred thyroid cancers.

US military pollution extends well beyond nuclear fallout and secret experiments. Documented issues include contaminated drinking water, persistent firefighting agents, industrial solvents, fuel waste, and toxic emissions from waste incineration. These hazards have impacted service members, their families, civilian personnel, and nearby communities. The majority of this contamination resulted from routine operations and waste management practices rather than intentional human experimentation.

Depleted uranium, left after enrichment removes some of the uranium-235 used in nuclear fuel, is used in armor-piercing ammunition and military armor. DU has been used, tested, stored, and left as contamination at sites within the United States, including Indiana’s Jefferson Proving Ground, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, and Army ranges associated with the former Davy Crockett weapons system.

The US military assigns minimal priority to potential harm to American citizens resulting from the development and testing of new weaponry or from inadequate management of hazardous material disposal.

The United States is responsible for the death of over a million people in Iraq, and between nine and 14 million deaths in Afghanistan, Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, East Timor, Guatemala, Indonesia, Pakistan and Sudan. It is estimated that the United States has been responsible since WWII for the deaths of between 20 and 30 million people in wars and conflicts scattered over the world.

Considering this record of wanton and catastrophic violence, it should not come as a surprise that the Pentagon plans to blow up and disperse tons of toxic lead at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The safety of the civilian population, which the military presumably protects from enemies, is not a priority for an organization that specializes in killing people and wrecking things.

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Kurt Nimmo is a journalist, author, and geopolitical analyst, New Mexico, United States. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). Visit the author’s blog.

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