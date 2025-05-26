Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
2d

While the U.S. is still trying to "steal the oil" in Iraq. https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Iraq-Says-Direct-US-Kurdistan-Oil-Deals-Violate-Constitution.html

Pawel Podgorski
2d

it is normal for us to be friend to bandits and terrorists, nothing strange

