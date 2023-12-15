Introduction

In September 2009, the U.S Justice Department attorneys and Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius held a news conference “dealing with a health care-related settlement.”

Pfizer [was] ordered [2009] to pay $2.3 billion to settle charges of promoting its drugs for uses not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.”

Pfizer Inc., which is currently involved in the worldwide distribution of the mRNA vaccine, was accused in 2009 of “Fraudulent Marketing”.

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc…. has agreed to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products, the Justice Department announced today. The company [Pfizer] will pay a criminal fine of $1.195 billion, the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States for any matter. Pharmacia & Upjohn will also forfeit $105 million, for a total criminal resolution of $1.3 billion. (US DOJ)

To consult the Department of Justice’s historic decision, click screenshot below.

How on earth can we trust a Big Pharma vaccine conglomerate which pleaded guilty to criminal charges by the US Department of Justice?

People were never informed. Both the media and the governments “turned a blind eye.”

In 2009 Pfizer Pleaded “Guilty to a Felony Violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.”

And that is the Big Pharma Company which is now marketing the “unapproved” mRNA vaccine, which has resulted in an upward trend of mortality and morbidity, starting immediately following the roll-out of the COVID-19 in mid-December 2020 (that was exactly three years ago).

Video: US Department of Justice. 2.3 Billion Medical Fraud Settlement

Click here to watch the video.

Pfizer’s CEOs Were Not Arrested. They Were Put on “Probation” by the U.S. DOJ

A probation officer under the auspices of the U.S. DOJ has the mandate to “investigate and supervise persons charged with or convicted of federal crimes.”

In the case of Pfizer’s probation, the DOJ had called upon the company to “cease its conduct of criminal activities,”

“As part of the settlement, Pfizer also has agreed to enter into an expansive corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services [DHHS]. That agreement provides for procedures and reviews to be put in place to avoid and promptly detect conduct similar to that which gave rise to this matter.” (US DOJ, emphasis added)

The DOJ’s 2009 decision regarding Pfizer’s Probation with DHHS was mistaken to say the least.

In 2009, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the DHHS was headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who (to put it mildly) is known to be in “conflict of interest” in regards to his relationship with Big Pharma.

Pfizer has casually violated the conditions of its 2009-2013 four-year probation.

That “similar conduct” by Pfizer has been repeated in 2020-2023 in relation to a very dangerous substance (mRNA Vaccine), on a much larger scale (compared to Bextra, Celebrex in 2009).

What is unfolding is the worldwide “fraudulent marketing” of a “killer vaccine”.

The level of criminality is beyond description.

Amply documented the mRNA “vaccine” which was intended to protect people has resulted in an upward trend in excess mortality.

The Pfizer Confidential Report released under Freedom of Information confirms based on their own data that the vaccine is a toxic substance. To access the complete Pfizer report, click here.

Neither the media nor the governments of 190 countries (with some exceptions) have had the courage to inform the broader public.

From a legal standpoint, the Pfizer’s CEOs who violated the DOJ clauses pertaining to their 2009 probation should have been arrested.

Al Capone (1931) Versus Pfizer (2020-2023)

Most people in the America are aware that Al Capone was indicted in 1931 on charges of tax evasion.

There are several Hollywood productions on Al Capone and numerous press reports focussing on organized crime in Chicago.

Public opinion is well-informed. Everybody knows about Al Capone.

Nobody knows about Pfizer being put on probation by the US Department of Justice.

When is the media going to wake up and inform America?

When is Hollywood going to produce a film entitled: “The Greatest Crime Against Humanity, the Roll-out of the COVID-19 Vaccine”?

Had You known that Pfizer Had a Criminal Record, Would You have Accepted to Receive the COVID-19 Jab?

The roll-out happened three years ago on December 15, 2020.

The evidence of criminality pertaining to the mRNA “vaccine” is overwhelming.

Our thoughts are with the victims of this diabolical project.

At this juncture in our history, the priority is to “disable the fear campaign” and “cancel the vaccine” (including the repeal of the so-called “Pandemic Treaty”).

Hopefully this will set the stage for the development of a worldwide movement of solidarity, which questions the legitimacy of the powerful “Big Money” financial elites which are behind this infamous project.

At the time of writing, in the course of the last three years, almost 14 billion doses of the COVID-19 killer vaccine have been administered worldwide to a population of 8 billion people.(Data of the WHO)

In the last two months, worldwide, humanity has taken a stance. A mass movement has unfolded in solidarity with the People of Palestine, who are the object of a criminal undertaking by the Netanyahu government which has resulted in countless deaths of civilians including women and children.

While the vaccine rollout is by no means comparable, it is ultimately (in both cases) the value of human life which is at stake.

The evidence regarding the loss of life pertaining to the COVID-19 “vaccine” is overwhelming: see Pfizer’s “Secret Report”, see the carefully documented impacts of the “vaccine” by Dr. William Makis: health workers, school children, students, pregnant women and new born babies (and many more).

And that is why we need a mass movement against the COVID-19 “Vaccine”.

The vaccine should be discontinued. And the main actors behind the COVID-19 vaccine should be the object of a criminal investigation.

Video: Interview with Caroline Mailloux , Lux Media

The COVID Vaccine and the “Secret” Pfizer Report”

Michel Chossudovsky Puts Forth a Strategy and Legal Procedure to Confront Big Pharma with a view to Withdrawing the COVID-19 Vaccine Worldwide

Click here to watch the video.

Justice Department Announces Largest Health Care Fraud Settlement in Its History

Pfizer to Pay $2.3 Billion for Fraudulent Marketing

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc. (hereinafter together “Pfizer”) have agreed to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products, the Justice Department announced today. Pharmacia & Upjohn Company has agreed to plead guilty to a felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for misbranding Bextra with the intent to defraud or mislead. Bextra is an anti-inflammatory drug that Pfizer pulled from the market in 2005. Under the provisions of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, a company must specify the intended uses of a product in its new drug application to FDA. Once approved, the drug may not be marketed or promoted for so-called “off-label” uses – i.e., any use not specified in an application and approved by FDA. Pfizer promoted the sale of Bextra for several uses and dosages that the FDA specifically declined to approve due to safety concerns. The company will pay a criminal fine of $1.195 billion, the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States for any matter. Pharmacia & Upjohn will also forfeit $105 million, for a total criminal resolution of $1.3 billion. …. As part of the settlement, Pfizer also has agreed to enter into an expansive corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services. That agreement provides for procedures and reviews to be put in place to avoid and promptly detect conduct similar to that which gave rise to this matter.

Click here to read the full text.

[This article was originally published by Global Research.]