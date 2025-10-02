[The first part of this posting was originally published by Focal Points, while the second part by Global Research.]

Today, Pfizer announced a “landmark agreement” with the Trump Administration. The press release promised lower drug costs and a revival of U.S. manufacturing. President Donald Trump touted that Pfizer would cut Medicaid drug prices for low-income Americans and sell new medicines at a “most-favored-nation” price — but only in exchange for tariff relief.

In reality, it appears to be a multi-billion dollar effort to entrench Pfizer’s failed gene-transfer platforms for decades to come.

The deal secures a $70 billion commitment to U.S. R&D — a down payment on Pfizer’s next wave of gene-based products:

Cancer “vaccines”

Obesity injections

Expanded vaccine portfolio (flu, RSV, bird flu, more)

Chronic disease biologics in inflammation & immunology

Pfizer itself spelled it out:

“With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures… in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

This comes after Pfizer’s COVID-19 gene-based products have already been linked to catastrophic injuries, deaths, and disabilities worldwide. Instead of scrutiny, the company is rewarded with protection and growth.

CEO Albert Bourla called the deal a “win for patients, a win for leadership, and a win for Pfizer.” He’s right about the last part.

By pledging billions in “investment,” Pfizer secured tariff relief, regulatory stability, and political cover to expand its mRNA pipeline — despite the obvious trail of death and destruction its previous and current products left behind.

The message is clear: accountability is off the table, and Pfizer’s genetic empire now stands shielded by the U.S. government itself.

Did You Know: Pfizer Has a Criminal Record with the US Department of Justice?

by Michel Chossudovsky

How on earth can we trust a Big Pharma vaccine conglomerate which pleaded guilty to criminal charges by the US Department of Justice?

People were never informed. Both the media and the governments “turned a blind eye”.

In 2009, Pfizer pleaded “guilty to a Felony Violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.”

And that is the Big Pharma company which is now marketing the Covid mRNA “vaccine”, which has resulted in an upward trend of mortality and morbidity, starting immediately following the roll-out of the Covid-19 in mid-December 2020. (More than four years ago)

Video: US Department of Justice. 2.3 Billion Medical Fraud Settlement

[Click here to watch the video]

Pfizer has a criminal record. Pfizer’s CEOs were not arrested. They were put on “probation” by the U.S. DOJ.

No media coverage: If people had been duly informed that Pfizer has a criminal record, would they have accepted to be vaccinated by Pfizer?

Media disinformation in this regard has resulted in vaccine mortality at the level of the entire planet.

Who Is Spreading Disinformation

We are routinely being accused of “spreading disinformation” regarding the Covid-19 “vaccine”.

The Reuters and AP media “trackers” and “fact checkers” will be out to smear the testimonies of parents who have lost their children.

“Once the Lie becomes the Truth, there is no moving backwards. Insanity prevails. The world is turned upside down.” (M. Ch)

Let us be under no illusions, the Covid Jab launched in December 2020 is Big Pharma’s “killer vaccine” which modifies the human genome.

The evidence of mortality and morbidity resulting from vaccine inoculation both present (official data) and future (e.g. undetected microscopic blood clots) is overwhelming.

The official data (mortality and morbidity) as well as numerous scientific studies confirm the nature of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine which is being imposed on all humanity.

Peer reviewed reports confirm the causes of vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” (injuries) including among others blood clots, thrombosis, myocarditis, cardiac arrests.

The stated objective is to enforce the worldwide vaccination of more than 8 billion people in more than 190 countries, to be followed by the imposition of a digitized “vaccine passport”.

Needless to say this is a multi-billion dollar operation for Big Pharma. It’s a crime against humanity.

The global vaccine project entitled COVAX was coordinated worldwide by the WHO, GAVI, CEPI, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in liaison with the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Wellcome Trust, DARPA and Big Pharma which is increasingly dominated by the Pfizer-GSK partnership established barely four months before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis in early January 2020.

